OPEC Update, September 18, 2022

Sep. 19, 2022 3:07 PM ETUSO, UCO, SCO, XOP, BNO, CRAK, DBO, USL, IEO, IEZ, PXE, PXJ, NDP, GUSH, DRIP, OLEM, OILK, XES, DBE, RJN, JJE, JJETF, USOI, OLOXF, OILX
Ron Patterson and Guests profile picture
Ron Patterson and Guests
1.51K Followers

Summary

  • OPEC output increased by 618 kb/d in August after being revised higher in July 2022 by 37 kb/d and June 2022 output was revised up by 5 kb/d compared to last month’s MOMR.
  • For the ordinary least squares trend for the October 2021 to August 2022 period for OPEC crude oil plus Russian C+C output, the average annual rate of increase has been 1623 kb/d over this period.
  • World Liquids supply increased to 101.3 Mb/d in August 2022, about 10.5 Mb/d higher than 2 years ago.

Oil Well With Drilling Rigs And Pumpjacks

onurdongel

The OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) for September 2022 was published recently. The last month reported in most of the OPEC charts that follow is August 2022 and output reported for OPEC nations is crude oil output in thousands of barrels per day (kb/d). In most of the OPEC charts that follow the blue line is monthly output and the red line is the centered twelve month average (CTMA) output.

OPEC 13

Figure 1

OPEC Crude Oil Production

Figure 2

OPEC output increased by 618 kb/d in August after being revised higher in July 2022 by 37 kb/d and June 2022 output was revised up by 5 kb/d compared to last month’s MOMR. The bulk of the August increase in OPEC output (69%) was from Libya(426), with smaller increases from Saudi Arabia(160), Kuwait(37), and UAE(33). Nigeria had a decrease of 65 kb/d. The rest of the OPEC producers had small increases or decreases of less than 20 kb/d with a total increase of 25 kb/d for all 8 nations.

Algeria Oil Production

Angola Oil Production

Congo Oil Production

Guinea Oil Production

Gabon Oil Production

Iran Oil Production

Iraq Oil Production

Kuwait Oil Production

Libya Oil Production

Nigeria Oil Production

Saudi Arabia Oil Production

UAE Oil Production

Venezuela Oil Production

In the chart below we have Russian C + C and OPEC crude oil output. Output in August 2022 was 2192 kb/d below the centered 12 month average (CTMA) in August 2018 of 42,433 kb/d (when the World CTMA of C+C output was at its peak.)

OPEC 13 Crude + Russian C+ C

Figure 3

The chart below shows the ordinary least squares trend for the October 2021 to August 2022 period for OPEC crude oil plus Russian C+C output, the average annual rate of increase has been 1623 kb/d over this period. I expect future growth rate will be far slower, possibly close to zero in the near term (next 3 years).

OPEC Crude + Russian C+C

Figure 4

OPEC Crude Production and World Oil Supply Development

Figure 5

World Liquids supply increased to 101.3 Mb/d in August 2022, about 10.5 Mb/d higher than 2 years ago.

Supply/demand Balance 2022

Figure 6

Supply/demand Balance 2023

Figure 7

At present it looks like OPEC will be able to meet the call on OPEC in 2022 (if we assume OPEC forecasts for non-OPEC supply and World demand for oil are correct). Without higher output from Iran and with a nuclear compromise seemingly out of reach, it may be difficult for OPEC to meet the call on OPEC for the last quarter of 2023.

OECD Stocks 5 year average

Figure 8

OECD stock levels have fallen to very low levels for the second quarter of 2022 in days of forward consumption at 86.5 days. This is far below the lowest level of 2010 to 2014 (91 days) and well below the trailing 5 year average at its lowest point in 2014 which was 92.3 days. This suggests future oil prices are likely to be high in the future unless we see a robust stock build in the future.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

This article was written by

Ron Patterson and Guests profile picture
Ron Patterson and Guests
1.51K Followers
Ron Patterson is a retired Computer Engineer. He spent five years in Saudi Arabia working for Saudi ARAMCO. He has followed the peak oil story since 2000. Ron started blogging on peak oil in 2013. His web site, PeakOilBarrel.com is one of the most followed blogs on the subject. Ron's interest are geology, biology, paleontology, and ecology. His hobbies are blogging and kayak sailing. Ron is now retired and turned over the administration of the site to Dennis Coyne. Ron is still an active participant on the site and guests now provide timely posts.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.