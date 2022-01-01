The Chart of the Day belongs to the software company Aspen Technology (AZPN). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's Top Stocks to Buy list first by the closest percentage to its 52-week high, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 7/29, the stock gained 2.41%.
Aspen Technology, Inc. provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.
The company serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries. Aspen Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.
Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.
Barchart Technical Indicators:
Fundamental factors:
Analysts and Investor Sentiment - I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:
|SA Authors
|Buy
|4.00
|Wall Street
|Buy
|4.00
|Quant
|Buy
|4.36
|Now
|3M ago
|6M ago
|Valuation
|C-
|D-
|D-
|Growth
|B-
|C
|F
|Profitability
|B-
|A-
|A
|Momentum
|A+
|A+
|B+
|Revisions
|B
|C+
|A+
Sector
Industry
Ranked Overall
Ranked in Sector
Ranked in Industry
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in AZPN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.
