The Inflation Shock

Sep. 20, 2022 1:49 AM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, AMER, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, BAUG, BBMC, BBSC, BFOR, BFTR, BJUL, BJUN, BKMC, BKSE, BMAR, BMAY, BOCT, BOSS, BOUT, BUFF, BUL, CALF, CATH, CBSE, CSA, CSB, CSD, CSF, CSML, CSTNL, CWS, CZA, DDIV, DEEP, DES, DEUS, DFAS, DGRS, DIA, DIV, DJD, DON, DSPC, DVLU, DWAS, DWMC, EES, EFIV, EPS, EQAL, ESML, ETHO, EWMC, EWSC, EZM, FAB, FAD, FDM, FFTY, FLQM, FLQS, FNDA, FNK, FNX, FNY, FOVL, FRTY, FSMD, FTA, FTDS, FYC, FYT, FYX, GLRY, GSSC, HAIL, HIBL, HIBS, HLGE, HOMZ, HSMV, IJH, IJJ, IJK, IJR, IJS, IJT, IMCB, IMCG, IMCV, IPO, ISCB, ISCG, ISCV, ISMD, IUSS, IVDG, IVE, IVOG, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, JDIV, JHMM, JHSC, JPME, JPSE, JSMD, JSML, KAPR, KJAN, KJUL, KNG, KOMP, KSCD, LSAT, MDY, MDYG, MDYV, MGMT, MID, MIDE, NAPR, NIFE, NJAN, NOBL, NUMG, NUMV, NUSC, NVQ, OMFS, ONEO, ONEQ, ONEV, ONEY, OSCV, OUSM, OVS, PAMC, PAPR, PAUG, PBP, PBSM, PEXL, PEY, PJAN, PJUN, PLTL, PQLC, PQSG, PQSV, PRFZ, PSC, PTMC, PUTW, PWC, PY, QDIV, QMOM, QQC, QQD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQA, QQQE, QQQJ, QQQM, QQQN, QQXT, QTEC, QVAL, QVML, QVMM, QVMS, QYLD, QYLG, REGL, RFG, RFV, RNMC, RNSC, ROSC, RPG, RPV, RSP, RVRS, RWJ, RWK, RWL
Steven Saville profile picture
Steven Saville
1.5K Followers

Summary

  • The financial markets were shocked by the US CPI for August.
  • The evidence continues to accumulate that inflation is now in a downward trend.
  • The monthly chart shows that the numbers remain very high relative to everything over the past twenty years prior to the past few months.
  • We think that the monetary shift will happen during the first quarter of next year.

Turbulent Market

wildpixel

Editor's note: This blog post is an excerpt from a TSI commentary originally published at tsi-blog.com last week]

The financial markets were shocked — shocked, we tell ya! — by the US CPI for August. We know they were shocked because on the day of the CPI release the US stock market gave back almost all of the gain achieved during the preceding strong 4-day rebound and there was a big up-move in the Dollar Index. Before we take a look at the CPI report that caused the mini panic, it’s worth repeating the following comments from the 15th August Weekly Update:

Over the past few weeks the financial markets have celebrated the signs of declining “inflation”, the thinking being that the evidence of an inflation reversal will lead to a Fed pivot in the short-term. This line of thinking is wrong in two critical ways.

The first way it is wrong is that the Fed’s leadership appears to have its eyes firmly fixed on the rear-view mirror. Although there is now a CPI downtick in the rear-view mirror, base effects (the CPI increases that will remain in the year-over-year calculations for months to come) ensure that the headline CPI growth numbers will remain elevated for at least the remainder of this year. For example, even though inflation most likely has peaked on an intermediate-term basis, the numbers that will stay in and drop out of the year-over-year calculations each month mean that there is almost no chance of the year-over-year CPI growth rate dropping below 6% sooner than the first quarter of next year. In fact, the year-over-year CPI growth rate reported for each of the next three months probably will still have an ‘8 handle’.

Therefore, for months to come the Fed is going to be seeing annual CPI growth rates near multi-decade highs, which will encourage it to continue tightening.

The second way it is wrong is that even after the Fed’s leadership starts to feel confident that inflation is heading towards a level that it deems acceptable, there won’t be an immediate policy reversal.

The evidence continues to accumulate that inflation is now in a downward trend, but due to the price increases that have already occurred it is reasonable to expect that the year-over-year CPI growth numbers will be near multi-decade highs for at least a few more months. Nobody should expect anything else. Certainly, nobody should have been shocked by the 8.3% year-over-year CPI growth number reported for August.

The 8.3% growth rate reported for August followed 8.5% in July and 9.1% in June. This is probably the start of a downward trend that won’t bottom until Q2-Q3 of next year. More significantly, we point out that the percentage change in the CPI over the past two months was approximately zero — the result of a large decline in the gasoline price offset by price gains elsewhere (e.g. in rent and food).

However, the monthly chart displayed below shows that the numbers remain very high relative to everything over the past twenty years prior to the past few months. This is the issue, given the tendency of the Fed’s leadership to fixate on the rear-view mirror.

Chart: CPI numbers remain very high relative to everything over the past twenty years prior to the past few months

It’s worth mentioning that there continues to be a wide gap between the current CPI growth rate and the expected future CPI growth rate.

The following daily chart shows that the 10-Year Breakeven Rate, a measure of what the bond market expects the CPI to be in years to come, peaked on 21st April this year at 3.02%, made a short-term bottom at 2.29% on 6th July and currently is much closer to a 12-month low than a 12-month high. There’s a good chance that the expected CPI will drop to 2.0% or lower during the stock market’s next large multi-month decline.

chart: 10-Year Breakeven Rate

The problem for the stock market bulls who take every hint of declining “inflation” as a reason to anticipate a shift from monetary tightening to monetary easing is that such a shift won’t happen within the next six months unless there is a lot more economic and stock market weakness. We think that the aforementioned monetary shift will happen during the first quarter of next year, but that’s only because we are expecting a lot more weakness in the stock market and the economy.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Steven Saville profile picture
Steven Saville
1.5K Followers
I graduated from the University of Western Australia in 1984 with a degree in electronic engineering and from 1984 until 1998 worked in the commercial construction industry as an engineer, a project manager and an operations manager. I began investing in the stock market 2 months prior to the 1987 stock market crash and thus quickly learned about the downside potential of stocks. Only slightly daunted by the rather inauspicious timing of my entry into the world of financial market investments, my interest in the stock market grew steadily over the years. In 1993, after studying the history of money, the nature of our present-day fiat monetary system and the role of banks in the creation of money, I developed an interest in gold. Another very important lesson soon followed: gold may be the ideal form of money for those who believe in free markets and a wonderful hedge against the inherent instability of the government-imposed paper currencies, but it is not always a good investment. By mid-1998 the time and money involved in my financial market research/investments had grown to the point where I was forced to make a decision: scale back on my involvement in the financial world or give up my day job. The decision was actually quite an easy one to make and so, at the beginning of 1999, I began investing/trading on a full-time basis. My major concern in deciding to pursue a career in which I devoted all of my time to my own investments was that I would miss the personal interaction that had been part and parcel of my business management career. The Speculative Investor (TSI) web site was launched in August of 1999 as a means for me to interact with the world by making my analysis/ideas available on the Internet and inviting feedback from others with similar interests. During its first 14 months of operation the TSI web site was free of charge, but due to the site's growing popularity I changed it to a subscription-based service in October of 2000. Its popularity continued to grow, although I remained -- and remain to this day -- a professional speculator who happens to write a newsletter as opposed to someone whose overriding focus is selling newsletter subscriptions. My approach is 'top down'; specifically, I first ascertain overall market trends and then use a combination of fundamental and technical analysis to find individual stocks that stand to benefit from these broad trends. This approach is based on my experience that it's an order of magnitude easier to pick a winning stock from within a market or market sector that's immersed in a long-term bullish trend than to do so against the backdrop of a bearish overall market trend. Fortunately, there's always a bull market somewhere. I've lived in Asia (Hong Kong, China and Malaysia) since 1995 and currently reside in Malaysian Borneo.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.