I covered Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) a number of times before. ADAP is a leader in TCR therapies which has seen better days, and which may still see better days in the years ahead. However, this year is not that year.

With the success of SPEARHEAD, afami-cell may well become the first FDA-approved engineered T-cell therapy in a solid tumor indication. The primary concern is durability. Afami-cell has shown excellent treatment response so far. They saw a 34% response rate, well above the threshold of 18%, so if the lower bound of the confidence interval can be above 18%, they have a major chance at success. The problem, like I said, is durability.

As I noted in the earlier article:

Another [positive] angle with durability is data from the SURPASS trial presented at SITC last year. Data shows that adding AKT inhibitor (AKTi) during manufacture of afami-cel (ADP-A2M4) can remodel gene expression towards better proliferation or better cytotoxicity, all of which may increase durability of response. These next-gen SPEAR-T cells have enhanced memory and higher proliferation when AKT signaling is inhibited during ex-vivo T-cell expansion, all within the controlled manufacturing process. Post-infusion analysis then showed that "ADP-A2M4CD8 SPEAR T-cells manufactured with AKTi demonstrated higher median persistence in peripheral blood of patients in the Phase 1 SURPASS trial, by peak vector copy number and by peak percent recovery, compared to those manufactured without." Yes all of that data needs to be translated to a full scale clinical program, however the data presented allays some of the durability concerns.

Updated data from this trial was announced just a few days ago. Data showed:

The study enrolled 44 patients in the US, Canada, and the EU who had received a median of 3 prior lines of therapy and yet progressed on late-stage metastatic cancers. They received a single dose of ADP-A2M4CD8, and 43 were evaluable for efficacy as of Aug. 01 data cut. Data from the ongoing trial indicate a 33% overall response rate, including two cases of unconfirmed partial responses. The median duration was 12 weeks, and the disease control rate stood at 86%, while five patients had confirmed clinical responses, including one complete response. A subset of 25 patients with ovarian, urothelial, and head & neck cancers demonstrated a 44% response rate. Among notable adverse events, 32 people (73%) had cytokine release syndrome (CRS), with the majority of events being resolved and classified as low grade (~86% ≤ Grade 2). However, there were two deaths related to ADP-A2M4CD8. Noting the unmet medical need for platinum-resistant cancer, ADAP points out that the currently approved therapies lead to less than 13% of overall response rates, less than four months of median progression-free survival, and 13 months or less median overall survival.

However, the problem is that this is for future trials; the current trial does not have the SURPASS advantage, and the BLA that will be filed this year may have durability concerns. However, as Fierce Biotech noted last year about this trial:

Adaptimmune said 75% of the responses are ongoing, with durations ranging from four to 65 weeks. The biotech sees the interim data as "encouraging" and is yet to hit the median duration of response.

From their latest corporate presentation, I see that the median duration of response or mDOR was 52 weeks. I also note that just 1 out of 10 MRCLS patients actually had a treatment response in the pooled data from 69 patients with synovial sarcoma or MRCLS who received afami-cell in the Phase 1 trial and Cohort 1 of the phase 2 SPEARHEAD-1 trial. The response improved to 25% in the SPEARHEAD-1 phase 2 trial.

Another concern with the BLA is the actual market. The indications are going to be synovial sarcoma and Myxoid/round cell liposarcoma or MRCLS. Even together, these two are very small markets, and the actual revenue potential is less than a hundred million dollars.

According to one source:

The incidence of synovial sarcoma has been estimated to be 2.75 per 100,000. The majority of cases involve the lower extremities. Approximately 800 new cases occur in the United States each year, and this tumor represents around 5-10% of all soft-tissue sarcomas.

According to another source:

The incidence is approximately 1/769, 000 per year and it accounts for 30% or less of all LS cases.

Thus, taking both together, there are no more than 1000 patients in the US every year, and with even a 10% penetration at launch, we are looking at just 100 patients treated. Of course, being an orphan drug, afami-cell can command a high price; however, even so, the market is no more than $100mn. And that's if you are feeling optimistic. However, don't forget that this will be the first engineered T-cell therapy to arrive at the market in a solid tumor indication. This is only the start of the game here for Adaptimmune, if things go smoothly. Just the MAGE-A4 first generation platform may have 40x more targeted patients according to their latest corporate deck.

Financials

ADAP has a market cap of $249mn and a cash reserve of $97.8 million. R&D expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 were $34.7 million and $71.5 million, respectively, while G&A expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 were $14.6 million and $31.4 million respectively. That means, the company does not have cash for more than 2 quarters starting from July. In light of that, the company launched a $400mn mixed shelf offering in August.

Bottom line

ADAP has a difficult cash position, despite planning to file a BLA this year. There are numerous reasons for this. One is the small market size of its immediate indications. The second is durability concerns. The third is safety; there have been two patient deaths in its trials so far, both related to the treatment. Taking all these together, ADAP remains subdued despite being a leading TCR company. However, more clarity surrounding the BLA may change all that.