The Japanese yen, Swedish krona, and British pound have been notable underperformers compared to the other G10 currencies this year. For the Japanese yen and Swedish krona, these currencies have struggled given their relatively dovish central bank policies. This policy contrast is most apparent in Japan, where the Bank of Japan has maintained very loose monetary policy even as the U.S. Federal Reserve (FED) has raised rates aggressively. Interest rate differentials have been one factor driving U.S. dollar strength.
Furthermore, all three countries, and particularly Japan, are net energy importers. All three have seen their trade balances deteriorate significantly from the sharp rise in energy prices.
What will it take for the yen, krona, and pound to regain strength? For these currencies to rebound, we need to see the Fed tightening cycle conclude - and even start to reverse; their respective central bank policies accelerate interest rate increases to bring them toward levels in the U.S.; and/or lower energy prices.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.
This article was written by
Additional disclosure: Social Media Guidelines
Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC ("Brandywine Global") is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Brandywine Global may use Social Media sites to convey relevant information regarding portfolio manager insights, corporate information and other content.
Any content published or views expressed by Brandywine Global on any Social Media platform are for informational purposes only and subject to change based on market and economic conditions as well as other factors. They are not intended as a complete analysis of every material fact regarding any country, region, market, industry, investment or strategy. This information should not be considered a solicitation or an offer to provide any Brandywine Global service in any jurisdiction where it would be unlawful to do so under the laws of that jurisdiction. Additionally, any views expressed by Brandywine Global or its employees should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation for any specific security or sector.
Brandywine Global will monitor its Social Media pages and any third-party content or comments posted on its Social Media pages. Brandywine Global reserves the right to delete any comment or post that it, in its sole discretion, deems inappropriate or prevent from posting any person who posts inappropriate or offensive content. Any opinions expressed by persons submitting comments don't necessarily represent the views of Brandywine Global. Brandywine Global is not affiliated with any of the Social Media sites it uses and is, therefore, not responsible for the content, terms of use or privacy or security policies of such sites. You are advised to review such terms and policies.
©2022 Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Comments