The merger between Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) and Tyme Technologies (TYME) was announced in the beginning of July and closed last Friday. This opportunity attracted our interest purely from the merger arb perspective but it actually had two angles to it (with the second one being the key point of this article):
Note: You can easily skip to the next section as this one only looks at a strange market inefficiency in these types of situations.
Despite our attempts to find an explanation for this wide 20-40% spread, we could not find anything. So in the end we concluded that this is one of those micro-cap merger arbitrage situations where the market is simply not paying attention and our research actually gives us an edge. We love these types of opportunities and covered these regularly on Special Situation Investing.
The spread on SYRS / TYME merger seemed completely overblown given the short expected closing timeline, persistently cheap SYRS hedging fees and very low risk of merger termination. The merger was basically an equity raise for SYRS. The buyer openly stated that it was interested solely in TYME's net cash position ($60m) to enhance its liquidity and indicated that TYME's existing drug development program will be put on hold. Shareholder approvals seemed guaranteed as around 35% of SYRS and 30% of TYME shares had already been in support. The PIPE financing for an additional $130m from the largest shareholders at a premium to the market prices added further confidence that every single party of the transaction wants this to close successfully. As expected, shareholder approvals were received on the 15th of September and the merger closed a day later.
As further proof of market inefficiency in these types of situations, the spread still persisted even after the shareholder approval. After the vote SYRS issued an announcement stating that the merger will close the next day but the spread persisted and even increased slightly to 10%. Only by the end of the day the spread was finally eliminated.
Note: post-merger closing, SYRS has effected a 10-to-1 reverse stock split. Further calculations refer to SYRS's share price and count after the split.
Aside from raising cash through the merger with TYME, SYRS also simultaneously did a huge $130m PIPE (vs $50m market cap at the time) at $0.94/share ($9.40/share adjusted for the recent split). The participants were mostly major shareholders of the company - large and reputable PE firms including Bain Capital, Invus Public Equities, Ally Bridge MedAlpha, and others. SYRS co-founder and founding investor Flagship Pioneering also participated.
The fact that these firms, who have significantly more knowledge and information about the SYRS pipeline have put that much money at over 30% premium to current prices adds significant confidence in the value of the company's current pipeline. It's no secret that biopharma investing is largely a gamble. However, one thing for sure is that such reputable firms do not like throwing good money after the bad, and especially not in this size.
Both transactions have now provided SYRS with enough cash runway through 2025. Post-merger, SYRS has 27.9m of outstanding shares and total cash of ~$240m (after deducting transaction expenses). Net cash is at ~$200m or ~$7.16 per SYRS share.
SYRS is down 17% on the first day after the merger close and now sits close to an all-time-low at $6.08/share. The stock is currently trading 15% below net cash and over 35% discount to where the largest shareholders have just made a material investment.
Before the merger, SYRS used to trade at up to 8-10% discount to net cash. However, right now the company is in much better shape - a very strong cash position and no financing/dilution risk until 2026 - should be enough to advance its main treatment Tamibarotene into commercialization. If Tamibarotene shows good phase 3 results, the upside from current levels will be very material. These points, as well as the recent vote of confidence from major shareholders, suggest that 15% discount to net cash is overly punitive.
Therefore, this initial post-merger price weakness presents an interesting opportunity with the next trial results potentially acting as a catalyst.
The company develops oral form treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, with a focus on the commercialization of late-stage gene-based cancer treatments. SYRS's drugs seek to address diseases associated with the regulatory genome (it controls gene expression). The important thing here is that these regulatory genomes contribute to virtually all diseases, suggesting that the treatments, if successful, could be expanded across a very broad range of conditions.
The current pipeline is as follows:
It is worth noting that SYRS's management has quite solid credentials/track-record in the field of oncological/other treatment development:
Likewise, SYRS's major PE shareholders have a solid history of investments in biopharma/biotech companies - some examples:
At current price levels, SYRS presents an interesting investment opportunity. TYME merger has extended SYRS's cash runway through 2025 - this will allow the company to continue developing its treatments/drugs which have so far shown promising results. The fact that SYRS is being led a solid management team and is backed by reputable PE firms suggests that SYRS has the potential to eventually obtain FDA approval and commercialize its key drug programs.
This article was written by
Focused on event-driven trades and special situations. Always looking for an edge.
The last 10 years of my life have been devoted to the investment world, with event-driven opportunities being my bread and butter. I was and still am surprised by the extent the markets are mis-pricing the risks/rewards in some situations - markets are very far from being efficient and your own research can give you a very sizable edge.
I have considerable professional experience in investment banking and strategy consulting, as well as a number of finance degrees under my belt. My entrepreneurial spirit has also enabled me to launch a number of new businesses, some of which have succeeded and some of which have failed. I am lucky enough to have skills in both business development and investment analysis - this is a winning combination that allows me to quickly recognize and filter out the most attractive investment opportunities in the market.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SYRS, TYME either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
