Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
Summary

  • The iShares Russell 1000 ETF has corrected 11% off its August peak as the market grapples with a new interest-rate regime.
  • The Fed is expected to hike its policy rate by another 75 bp at Wednesday's FOMC meeting.
  • With a terminal rate surging to 4.5%, equity valuations are under pressure with a much steeper discount rate.
  • Expect volatility in the coming weeks, but have your shopping list ready to get ahead of bullish seasonal trends that begin in Q4.

JimVallee

The market is living and dying by the Fed’s words and actions right now. Late September is an interesting period as it lies in an awkward stretch after important August economic data point releases and before crucial corporate profit numbers begin to roll in starting with JPMorgan Chase (JPM) on Oct. 14.

Historically, this quiet time data-wise has been a chance for the bears to really roar.

According to data from Bank of America Global Research, the final 10 trading days of September are just about the worst days on the calendar to be long U.S. large-cap stocks.

In aggregate since 1928, the S&P 500 has been positive just 40% of the time with an average return of –1.04% in this stretch. The range of outcomes is wide from –17.9% to +7.2%. This past Monday was 2022’s first day of that dangerous period.

BofA Global Research

Meanwhile, price action continues to be weak.

The iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) printed a bullish engulfing candlestick pattern to kick off the week, but that came on the heels of a bearish weekly engulfing candle. Technicians generally believe that weekly moves have more weight than daily gyrations.

The broad gauge of the large-cap domestic equity market remains more than 8% below its falling 200-day moving average after an 11% drubbing from its mid-August peak.

Stockcharts.com

With a poor part of the calendar underway, a retest of the June lows is definitely on the table. Watch the $200 to $205 range on IWB for support. If we break below that, then I see next support in the $178 to $188 area.

Stockcharts.com

With bearish-tinted glasses donned, traders now turn their eyes to the Fed. Wednesday’s FOMC announcement is now widely expected to feature a 0.75 percentage point interest rate increase - a third consecutive hike of that amount. We cannot rule out a full 1% upward move, but traders have priced in just an 18% chance of that happening.

CME Group

I assert that it’s not so much the policy rate change announced Wednesday at 2 pm ET, but rather where the market sees the Fed’s terminal rate going.

Consider that there have been seismic moves in the March 2023 Implied Fed Funds rate futures. Back in late July, the market had discounted a paltry 3.2% high in the Fed’s policy rate for early next year. Following hot July and August employment reports and a shocking August core CPI print, though, the terminal rate has surged to 4.5%, according to Bloomberg.

Bloomberg

So the market has done much of the Fed’s dirty work for them already by way of higher short-term rates.

If you have stepped foot into finance-Twitter over the last few days, there’s no doubt you have seen post after post about how high the 1-year Treasury rate is. At 4%+, it is indeed the highest since Oct. 2007.

Macro Charts

Chair Powell loves to see this kind of selling in the Treasury market.

It shows that investors are finally accepting his ‘painful’ message. Perhaps the biggest punch in the face is to first-time homebuyers. With mortgage rates soaring to fresh 14-year highs above 6.4% for a conventional 30-year fixed rate loan, housing affordability is dreadful.

Consider that the typical monthly mortgage payment is now above $2,000, on average, across the U.S. That’s more than triple the low from late 2012, according to Bloomberg.

Bloomberg

More broadly, financial conditions have indeed tightened.

The four primary measures of the Financial Conditions Index are the U.S. dollar, corporate bond yields, stock market performance, and interest rates. According to Goldman Sachs, the gauge of how tight markets are has risen above the June highs – much to the delight of the FOMC.

Goldman Sachs Investment Research

The Bottom Line

I expect a 75 bp rate hike Wednesday afternoon, like most other market-watchers and traders.

Large-cap U.S. stocks have trended lower over the last five weeks as hope for a soft landing gave way to the reality of interest rates that will be ‘higher for longer.’

A retest of the June lows could be in-play ahead of what is often a rocky stretch from late September through parts of October during midterm election years. Be ready to dip your toes into the uncertain equity market waters, though. The fourth quarter of a midterm year is one of the best times to get long.

This article was written by

CFA & CMT Charterholder | Freelance Financial Writer at SoFi & Ally | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including blogs, emails, white papers, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. My CFA and CMT backgrounds demonstrate prowess in investment management and my professional experience includes extensive public speaking and communication. Moreover, my extensive university teaching and professional trading experience provide useful skills. Past roles also include heavy use of Excel modeling and chart creation as well as PowerPoint.I am a contributor to The Dividend Freedom Tribe. I am a contributor to Topdown Charts.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

