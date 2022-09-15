U.S. Inflation Tracker

Sep. 20, 2022 1:09 PM ETSPY, IVV, VOO, VTI, DIA, IWM, QQQ1 Comment
Natixis Investment Managers profile picture
Natixis Investment Managers
76 Followers

Summary

  • Capturing the trends that provide context in today’s economy.
  • Housing market pressures keep inflation high.
  • Small businesses have a knack for predicting inflation.

INFLATION word on calculator in idea for FED consider interest rate hike, world economics and inflation control, US dollar inflation

Khanchit Khirisutchalual

By Jack Janasiewicz, CFA® - Garrett Melson, CFA®

As U.S. inflation persists in 2022 at levels not seen since the 1980s, the U.S. Inflation Tracker captures the trends that provide context in today’s economy.

Housing and Inflation Doom Loop

There seems to be a perpetual doom loop associated with inflation and housing: Inflation goes up → The Federal Reserve hikes rates → Housing affordability worsens as the cost of a mortgage rises → Prospective home buyers get priced out and revert to renting → Rental prices rise → Rent-based housing in the consumer price basket increases → As a result, inflation numbers rise → The Federal Reserve hikes rates… round and round we go.

This will be an interesting dynamic to watch unfold and one that could keep the pace of disinflation higher than most would like to see.

Housing Market Pressures Keep Inflation High

Contribution of Housing to Monthly Core Consumer Price Inflation (1/31/19-8/31/22).

Contribution of Housing to Monthly Core Consumer Price Inflation (1/31/19-8/31/22)

Source: Natixis Investment Managers Solutions, Bloomberg.

Do Small Businesses Know Something?

The August Consumer Price Index (CPI) print was certainly not what the market was looking for, posting a stronger headline and core number for both the month-on-month change as well as the year-on-year.

This sent risk assets plummeting, and many question whether inflation has really peaked. We caution that one print does not make a trend. But more importantly, a significant amount of soft survey data is pointing towards a marked improvement in inflationary and pricing pressures. Even compensation measures are showing signs of easing. Is it simply a matter of time before the hard data catches up?

Small Businesses Have A Knack For Predicting Inflation

Small Business Price Plans for Next 3 Months vs. CPI (9/30/02–8/31/22).

Small Business Price Plans for Next 3 Months vs. CPI (9/30/02–8/31/22)

Source: Natixis Investment Managers, Bloomberg.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. The views and opinions contained herein reflect the subjective judgments and assumptions of the authors only and do not necessarily reflect the views of Natixis Investment Managers, or any of its affiliates. The views and opinions expressed are as of September 15, 2022, and may change based on market and other conditions. There can be no assurance that developments will transpire as forecasted, and actual results may vary. Visit here for important disclosures.

This article was written by

Natixis Investment Managers profile picture
Natixis Investment Managers
76 Followers
Natixis Investment Managers’ multi-affiliate approach connects clients to the independent thinking and focused expertise of more than 20 active managers. Ranked among the world’s largest asset managers with nearly $1.4 trillion assets under management (€1,199.4 billion),* Natixis Investment Managers delivers a diverse range of solutions across asset classes, styles, and vehicles, including innovative environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategies and products dedicated to advancing sustainable finance. The firm partners with clients in order to understand their unique needs and provide insights and investment solutions tailored to their long-term goals.Headquartered in Paris and Boston, Natixis Investment Managers is wholly-owned by Natixis. Natixis is a subsidiary of BPCE, the second-largest banking group in France.*Cerulli Quantitative Update: Global Markets 2021 ranked Natixis Investment Managers as the 15th largest asset manager in the world based on assets under management as of December 31, 2020. Assets under management (“AUM”) as of September 30, 2021 are $1,390 billion. AUM, as reported, may include notional assets, assets serviced, gross assets, assets of minority-owned affiliated entities and other types of non-regulatory AUM managed or serviced by firms affiliated with Natixis Investment Managers. Excluding H2O Asset Management.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.