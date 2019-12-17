baona/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Tellurian (NYSE:TELL) sees its stock slide more than 20% as it struggles to raise debt on anything other than back-breaking terms.

So what's left now for shareholders? While I remain hopeful that Tellurian may pull some magic out of thin air, the dominoes appear to now be in place. And they don't appear to be leading in the right direction.

A base case scenario sees shareholders diluted by 10 times. What's the upside in that case for shareholders? Frankly, very little.

What Happened?

Tellurian needs to raise debt for working capital associated with building its Driftwood LNG facility.

A few days ago, the company intended to raise debt at 11.25%. Tellurian had at the time amended its covenants to provide the debt holders with the assurance that there would be at least 12 months of interest reserve as part of the debt raise.

Also, the newly amended covenants included a restriction that prohibited Tellurian from raising equity associated with Driftwood Financing, unless certain agreed-upon threshold rates were made whole for the debtholder.

Clearly, even though interest rates are going up, anything above 10% interest payment illustrates just how speculative debt holders believe Tellurian to be.

Then, after a few days, of presumed negotiations, Tellurian decided that the terms now being asked from debtholders were too cumbersome, and Tellurian pulled its offering.

What's Next?

This now poses a serious existential crisis for Tellurian. For all the allure of Tellurian's founder and CEO Charif Souki, the fact remains that for Driftwood to press ahead, it absolutely requires some proportion of debt to reach the expected $12 billion for Phase 1 of Driftwood.

Even if Tellurian would go down the path of raising around $10 billion from shareholders, it would still need to fill some sort of shortfall with debt.

So, with the debt markets clearly shut for Tellurian, investors have to think, what's next?

Previously, there had been some mention that some of the large well-funded natural gas players might consider making a joint venture with Tellurian, where they would take some equity in exchange for very competitive rates to get their natgas out of the US.

But even this now starts to seem like little more than a mirage. So again I ask, what's next?

How to Think About Tellurian's Valuation

Realistically, it now seems quite impossible that Tellurian will be able to raise any debt. But assuming a bit of good fortune takes place where Tellurian is able to raise $10 billion through equity, that would imply that today's shareholders would need to be diluted 10x! That's really what's at play here.

And for that, assuming that in 2026 Tellurian is indeed capable of making around $4 billion of cash flows, that would mean that the stock is priced at around 4x its 2024 cash flows.

Furthermore, Tellurian would still have some debt to contend with on its balance sheet.

Moreover, realistically, that debt would need to be paid down in the first instance, before equity holders are even considered for any sort of capital return, either through dividends or repurchases.

The Bottom Line

For now, there's still hope that Tellurian could get Driftwood built by 2026. But questions are now starting to emerge. For Tellurian, the recent troubles in raising financing are a very clear victory for the bears.

There's a clear wall of worries that Tellurian may not get its much-needed FID. And these worries are rapidly increasing. And despite being bullish on this name, I believe that the risk-reward is starting to become less attractive.