TORM - The Little Ship That Could

Sep. 20, 2022 9:13 PM ETTRMD
Jim Van Meerten profile picture
Jim Van Meerten
66.03K Followers

Summary

  • 100% technical buy signals.
  • 6 new highs and up 4.23% in the last month.
  • Analyst price target at $25.00.
Multiple Oil Tankers Entering U.S. Port

Art Wager

The Chart of the Day belongs to the petroleum Shipping company TORM (TRMD). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's Top Stocks to Buy list first by the highest Barchart opinion, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 7/26, the stock gained 40.57%.

TRMD TORM

TRMD vs Daily Moving Averages ( )

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

  • 100% technical buy signals
  • 221.45+ Weighted Alpha
  • 170.51% gain in the last year
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20-, 50- and 100-day moving averages
  • 6 new highs and up 4.23% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 58.61%
  • Technical support level at 20.64
  • Recently traded at $21.33 with 50-day moving average of $18.32

Fundamental factors:

  • Market Cap $1.77 billion
  • Revenue predicted to increase by 26.90% next year
  • Earnings estimated to increase 179.50% next year

Analysts and Investor Sentiment - I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

  • A Wall Street analyst gave 1 strong buy recommendation on the stock.
  • Analyst's price target is $25.00.
  • The individual investors on Motley Fool voted 315 to 9 for the stock to beat the market with the most experienced investors voting 47 to 2 for the same result.
  • 1,880 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha.

Ratings Summary

SA Authors Buy 4.00
Wall Street Strong Buy 5.00
Quant Strong Buy 4.87

Factor Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago
Valuation D D+ B-
Growth C B- D+
Profitability D D- D-
Momentum A+ A+ D
Revisions A C- A+

Quant Ranking

Sector

Energy

Industry

Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation

Ranked Overall

107 out of 4682

Ranked in Sector

27 out of 246

Ranked in Industry

4 out of 62

Quant ratings beat the market »

This article was written by

Jim Van Meerten profile picture
Jim Van Meerten
66.03K Followers
Jim Van Meerten writes on financial subjects here and on Barchart Portfolio Blogs and Seeking Alpha. He earned a BS in Accounting and Business Administration from Berry College; a Juris Doctorate from the Woodrow Wilson School of Law; and attended post-baccalaureate and graduate courses in Business Administration, Quantitative Math, and Education at Florida Atlantic University, Georgia State University and University of North Carolina at Charlotte. In the past he has been an accountant, attorney, adjunct professor in Business Law, Accounting and Internal Auditing, financial advisor, supervisory principal, and compliance officer. He also passed the Georgia CPA Exam, the Certified Internal Auditor Exam, and the FINRA Series 7, 24 and 9/10 exams.He is presently also a contributor on MSN Top Stocks Blog, Motley Fool and is a member of the M100 on Marketocracy, an elete honor chosen by the editors of Marketocracy as being in the top 100 portfolio managers of over 100,000 portfoiios they review. He would enjoy hearing your comments at JimVanMeerten@gmail.com.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in TRMD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.