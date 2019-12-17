jetcityimage

Investment Thesis

Block (NYSE:SQ) has seen its share price melt away as investors turn their focus away from ''growth at any cost'' businesses and now demand stability, visibility, and profitability before investing.

While for its part, Block continues to double down on its Afterpay growth strategy and will seek to invest through macro headwinds, as it strives to outcompete others in the BNPL space to gain market share with both consumers and businesses.

Block wants to be the chosen payment solution for customers as it continues to grow its products to keep users engaged with its offerings.

However, I struggle to get comfortable with its valuation as Block enters this new economic period marked by slower growth.

Don't buy this dip.

Making Really Difficult Decisions

Back in March 2022, I said to Deep Value Returns members that I was being forced into a corner. That I needed to remove from the portfolio Block and other similar holdings.

I made the argument at the time that the war in Ukraine was going to have a substantial knock-on impact that the markets weren't yet awake to.

I then made this commentary available, for free, a month later. I wrote, Why I Went From Tech into Commodities and You Should Too, Part 1 and Part 2, and you can read why I decided that moving away from the likes of Block was the right decision.

The core of those pieces was around the fact that ''it's nearly inevitable that Europe is going to go into a recession this year'' and the ramifications that would have on the US market.

Exiting my Block holding was such a difficult decision to make. It would have been a much easier path to follow for me to continue to stay the course and endlessly argue for a strategy of commitment and consistency. To always buy the dip, that the market ''wasn't getting it''.

In hindsight, this is the lesson I learned. Being too early to realize something is the same as being wrong. After I made that call, Block would rally 50% in under 15 days!

But what about now? Today the stock is down substantially from that point when I called it a day. So what's on offer now?

Gross Profit Growth Rates Could Stabilize

SQ Gross Profits Growth Rates

Block's gross profits are now coming in lower than 40% CAGR. Yes, Block did have really difficult comparisons with the prior year. And logically, one would expect that H2 2022 should be an easier comparative period for Block.

But I don't believe that will be the case.

With rising interest rates and inflation still high, I believe that we could reasonably expect Block's gross profit rates to stay at 30% CAGR or even slightly less.

One way or another, Block is no longer in hyper-growth mode.

What Will Block's BNPL Venture Bring?

Let's get some context. Block's BNPL business brought in $150 million of gross profits in Q2 2022. That's approximately 10% of its consolidated gross profits. Now, for this contribution, investors are having to deploy approximately 30% of Block's market cap or 0.375 shares of Block for every share Afterpay.

So after the BNPL business gets fully integrated, Block has to think about what's next. The period of easy money has now come to an end. And we are now entering a period of slowing economic growth.

What's more, today there's a lot more competition in the BNPL space. Even more than there was at the start of this year. The likes of Affirm (AFRM) and PayPal (PYPL) are incredibly motivated to make their own product the default product.

In fact, it should be noted that PayPal is looking to leverage its BNPL product, Pay in 4, to its more than 430 million active accounts.

Incidentally, PayPal believes ''Checkout is the PayPal as search is to Google''. And while many may argue that is hyperbole, the fact remains that PayPal is already going to make $5 billion of free cash flow this year.

That means that PayPal can self-fund its BNPL business, giving it plenty of firepower to be aggressive in gaining mindshare.

While for its part, I believe Block in the absolute best case will only be able to deploy around $2 to $3 billion from its balance sheet, before its $4 billion of debt restricts its progress.

On yet the other hand, one could make the claim that Block's BNPL could thrive as it looks to cross-sell into both its merchant and consumer ecosystem. And that could be an advantage for block given that its product offerings are familiar to both businesses and consumers already.

SQ Stock Valuation -- Really Difficult to Find Fair Value

The difficulty in finding Block's intrinsic value stems from the fact that it's really challenging to know what its normalized gross profit growth rates will be in a period of a slowing economic backdrop.

Indeed, as we look back to 2020-2021, there was so much easy money, that Block had no difficulty in rapidly growing. But that macro backdrop is evidently very different today.

What's more, Block is up against really tough comparisons with the previous year. And that's something that Block is aware of and that's why it consistently remarks that investors should look at a 2-year and 3-year CAGR to base their opinions.

And the reason why Block does that is that is acknowledges that it did pull forward and benefit during the pandemic period.

Again, let's compare this back to PayPal. PayPal is going to make around $5 billion of free cash flow this year and it's being priced at around 25x this year's free cash flows.

Furthermore, in my article yesterday I explained through different scenarios that PayPal is priced around 19x to 20x next year's non-GAAP EPS.

What about Block? Ultimately, it's just so difficult to gain any sort of conviction over the Street's EPS estimates for 2023. Presently, analysts following the company believe that Block could make around $1.54 of non-GAAP EPS in 2023. That puts the stock priced at 40x next year's non-GAAP EPS figures.

And that once again highlights the discrepancy between these two digital payment facilitators. PayPal is being priced at around 20x its 2023 non-GAAP EPS, while Block is being priced at double that figure.

And can investors truly be assured that Block can sustainably grow at twice the rate of PayPal? I don't believe that's a foregone conclusion.

The Bottom Line

We are now closing in on the end of 2022. As we look ahead, realistically, I believe there's going to be a lot of selling out of the stock for tax loss reasons. Even if the business is on the cusp of normalizing its prospects, there are factors asides from fundamentals that are going to see the stock under pressure.

However, as discussed throughout, I believe that Block could actually be normalizing its gross profit rates at 30% CAGR or just below this figure. This is not a sensational figure. This is a realistic outcome.

Hence, I believe that investors' expectations of Block are still too high.