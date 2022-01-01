Co-produced with Treading Softly
Do you have a timid friend? I think most of us do, if you don't, you're likely the timid friend.
My children all have various ranges of timidness or varying levels of risk tolerance.
My oldest is by far the most risk-averse, while her younger sister is the risk-taker.
However, they both like to do the same activities. No one likes to be left out. So my oldest will achieve the same result but often in a slower "less risky" method of achieving the goal. Her sister will dive in head first, filled with reckless abandon.
So when it comes to investing, investors come in every stripe. Some are rapid-fire traders, trying to leverage every penny of gain possible in a mind-numbing rapid pace of trading.
Others buy and hold for 50 years without ever giving a thought to selling a single share.
Some seek dividend growth and others seek high-yield immediate income. Some shockingly eschew dividends altogether!
Today, I want to offer up two excellent income investments for the lower-risk crowd. To do this, we are going to briefly look at two higher-yield investments with higher risk, but then climb up the capital stack. By doing so, we gain a closer place to the front of the payment line, while taking less risk. We can still enjoy an excellent income, albeit less, while seeing strong returns with lower overall risk.
We do this by moving into the preferred shares rather than the common shares issued by the companies. With preferreds we enjoy:
The downside with preferred securities is often:
So let's look at two excellent preferred securities to lock in great income, with less risk to worry about.
Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) is an mREIT (mortgage real estate investment trust) that sports a yield of 14.1%. Their primary focus is on agency MBS (mortgage-backed securities), which are low-risk investments as the principal value of the MBS is backed by a guarantee from the "agencies" Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac. If a borrower defaults, the agencies buy the loan back at face value.
Furthermore, TWO holds a large portfolio of MSR - mortgage servicing rights - where TWO collects the payments for mortgages and forwards those payments to the appropriate loan holders. For doing so, TWO gets a cut of the payment as their fee. MSR's value shifts with the projected pre-payment rate of loan holders. If you pay your mortgage back faster than required, the MSRs have less value as they'll generate less income for TWO or anyone else servicing your mortgage. With mortgage rates rising, MSRs are becoming more valuable as homeowners have less incentive to refinance their mortgages. (Source: TWO Earnings.)
In a rising rate environment, it's less likely that mortgages will get refinanced or paid off early. So these MSRs are a valuable tool for mREITs to benefit from rising rates.
TWO is actually covering their common dividend. They generated $0.22 per share of earnings available to distribute while paying a dividend of $0.17 to common shareholders. All of this falls on the backdrop of TWO falling almost 20% year to date.
Two Harbors Investment Corp., 7.25% Series C Fixed-to-Float Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (TWO.PC) is the preferred security issued by TWO. It is also down 18% year to date, but the key difference is that TWO-C is anchored by its $25 call value. TWO's common share price will gyrate higher and lower; however, TWO-C has a set value for TWO to call it away.
Furthermore, the coverage of the common dividend is after the preferreds are paid. So TWO-C is extremely well covered while sporting a high almost 9% yield that income investors will enjoy without the risk of the common shares and their movements.
TWO-C also has an attractive yield-to-call of 17% assuming it is called immediately when it becomes callable in January of 2025. If TWO decides not to call it, TWO-C will start floating and pay a dividend equal to 3-month LIBOR + 5.011% on its $25 par value. At current LIBOR rates, that means TWO-C's dividend would go up by almost 15%. If interest rates drop back down by 2025, then we can expect TWO-C's price to rise back up to par as lower rates are generally favorable for the price of preferred.
So while the market may give common TWO shareholders a stomachache from the swing in value, TWO-C is a prime opportunity to climb up the capital stack and enjoy the excellent lower-risk income and protection from rising rates.
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) is another mREIT focused on Agency MBS investments. Their common shares yield 18.5% at this time. When we look at ARR's portfolio, we can see they are laser-focused on Agency MBS, providing them a very low-risk portfolio of holdings. (Source: ARR Update - Sept 12th.)
They also have a portfolio weighted towards a longer duration, meaning their portfolio is not set up to immediately benefit from interest rate hikes. The longer the duration, the less benefit is seen from rate hikes.
Looking at their earning power, ARR earned Q2 distributable earnings of $0.29 per share while paying a dividend of $0.10 a month. This means they are overpaying their dividend to common shareholders ever so slightly.
- Raised $79.7 million of capital by issuing 10,424,858 shares of common stock at $7.65 net proceeds per share, after fees and expenses, through at the market offering program.
- Repurchased 248,000 shares of common stock , at an average cost of $6.23 per share, pursuant to existing authorization.
ARR is also active in buying back shares on dips, and turning around and issuing new shares when the price moves above their book value. This buy and sell approach on their own shares has helped to increase book value, but it also means investors shouldn't get overly excited when management talks up their share repurchases, they are just as ready to issue new ones again.
So instead of getting caught up in the common, we look higher up and see their preferreds - ARMOUR Residential REIT, 7.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (ARR.PC). ARR-C sports an attractive high yield of 8.2%. Currently paying preferred dividends only costs ARR $3 million a quarter vs. their distributable earnings of $34 million, making their preferreds easily serviceable.
Furthermore, ARR-C has an attractive 14.5% yield to call - it is callable in January of 2025 - and pays its dividend monthly to preferred holders. So, while the common may one day face a dividend cut from an overpayment, the preferreds are easily covered and have little risk to their payment.
Taking a little less yield for a lower-risk high yield is the best action here in our mind as well.
By buying mREIT preferreds, we can reduce the risk associated with lost share value or dividend cut risks, and instead lock in excellent income with high yields and high YTCs. TWO-C and ARR-C offer two lower-risk, high-yield preferreds to buy and enjoy until at least 2025.
I love to hold preferred securities and enjoy income. I view them as long-term buy-and-hold investments that require spot checking but not frequent trading. Others may enjoy trading in and out of preferreds, but for me and my income portfolio. I lock in an excellent yield or yield to call, and I let it do what I bought it for - paying me income!
This way I reduce the stress and amplify the enjoyment in my day-to-day life. You can do this too by applying this principle to your portfolio from our Income Method.
If you want full access to our Model Portfolio and our current Top Picks, join us for a 2-week free trial at High Dividend Opportunities (*Free trial only valid for first-time subscribers).
We are the largest income investor and retiree community on Seeking Alpha with over 6000 members actively working together to make amazing retirements happen. With over 40 individual picks yielding +8%, you can supercharge your retirement portfolio right away.
We are offering a limited-time sale get 28% off your first year!
This article was written by
I am a former Investment and Commercial Banker with over 35 years experience in the field. I have been advising both individuals and institutional clients on high-yield investment strategies since 1991. As author of High Dividend Opportunities, the #1 service on Seeking Alpha for the 6th year in a row.
Our unique Income Method fuels our portfolio and generates yields of +9% along side steady capital gains. We have generated 16% average annual returns for our members, so they see their portfolio's grow even while living off of their income! 4500+ members have joined us already, come and give our service a try! Join us for a 2-week free trial and get access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% overall yield. No one needs to invest alone.
In addition to being a former Certified Public Accountant ("CPA") from the State of Arizona (License # 8693-E), I hold a BS Degree from Indiana University, Bloomington, and a Masters degree from Thunderbird School of Global Management (Arizona). I am also a Certified Mortgage Advisor CEMAP, a UK certification. I currently serve as a CEO of Aiko Capital Ltd, an investment research company incorporated in the UK. My Research and Articles have been featured on Forbes, Yahoo Finance, TheStreet, Seeking Alpha, Investing.com, ETFdailynews, and on FXEmpire.
The service is supported by a large team of seasoned income authors who specialize in all sub-sectors of the high-yield space to bring you the best available opportunities. By having 6 experts on your side who invest in our own recommendations, you can count on the best advice!
In addition to myself, our experts include:
3) Philip Mause
4) PendragonY
5) Hidden Opportunities
We cover all aspects and sectors in the high yield space! For more information on “High Dividend Opportunities” please check out our landing page:
High Dividend Opportunities ('HDO') is a service by Aiko Capital Ltd, a limited company - All rights are reserved.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TWO.PC, ARR.PC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, PendragonY, and Hidden Opportunities all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities.
Any recommendation posted in this article is not indefinite. We closely monitor all of our positions. We issue Buy and Sell alerts on our recommendations, which are exclusive to our members.
Comments (9)