Tanarch

I remember when money market funds were at 5% and when 30-year fixed-mortgages were around 6%, but that was when I started working for Citigroup Smith Barney in the mid-1990s in San Francisco.

But over the next 25 years as interest rates came down and more and more debt was issued at lower and lower rates, we built an economy with expectations that low rates were probably going to be the norm rather than the exception going forward.

But a black swan event in early 2020, COVID-19, put us on the trajectory we find ourselves in today. During COVID, many sectors of the global economy simply shut down, as did the supply chains that supported that demand.

So when COVID dissipated and the economy moved back to normal, demand for products and services skyrocketed. And Economics 101 says when too much demand meets too little supply, higher prices are the result. Thus, in the span of less than a couple years, a global economy went from essentially zero to 100 miles per hour.

And there's your source of your inflation. But with transportation and shipping costs coming down fast now and supply chains moving back to normal with container ships off the west and east coasts not having to wait months anymore to unload, supply chains are operating at more fluid levels and that is helping inflation come down.

Now the Federal Reserve has no direct control over supply, which is already doing its job to help curb inflation. The Fed can only influence demand and of course, that's where the interest rate increases are coming from.

But the Fed is going to need to be careful that they don't make the same mistake on the way up, by raising rates too far, as they did on the way down, when they cut rates to zero and provided massive amounts of stimulus.

Because clearly, the global economy today is not the economy that I remember in the 1990s and is certainly not reminiscent of the late 1970s and 1980s.

Do you remember the market crash of 1987? There was much debate at what caused it but the bottom line was that you could buy risk-free bonds at double-digit yields at the time. Or you could just hold onto your stocks at a market high in a recession caused by too high of interest rates.

It's not too difficult to understand what happened in October of 1987 and though double-digit bond yields back then may not compare with 4% short term yields today, I don't think you would need to come close to double digit yields this go around.

I think Jerome Powell is on board with that and we'll see in a few hours.