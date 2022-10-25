Seeking Alpha's Editorial Team is excited to announce our next article competition : Best Contrarian Investment Idea!

Competition: Best Contrarian Investment Idea

For this competition, we are looking for an analysis of a Stock, ETF, or Cryptocurrency that you believe will be a winner and goes against the current market trend. In short, contrarian investing is doing the opposite of what the majority are doing in the market. When sentiment leans heavily in one direction (bullish or bearish), contrarian investors take the opposite side of the trade.

Entry Period:

The contest will be open from September 22 to October 10 at 11:59 p.m. EST. The winner will be announced by October 25, 2022.

Prizes:

Three winners - chosen by a team of editors, based primarily on compellingness and independent insights, but also reader engagement, - will each receive a monetary award. The winner will receive an award of $1,000, 2nd Place will receive an award of $750, and 3rd Place will receive an award of $500. All 3 articles will be featured on Seeking Alpha PRO.

The 1st place winner will also receive the opportunity to speak directly with Seeking Alpha Founder and CEO David Jackson, as well as the option to be interviewed in our Seeking Alpha PRO Monthly Interview series.

Contest Guidelines:

All contest entries should conform to SA article submission guidelines. In general, we’re most interested in analysis that’s actionable, well-supported, and detailed. Specifically, we're looking for the following:

1) The article should present a clear and compelling investment thesis that goes against the current market trend. The thesis can be bullish (going long) or bearish (going Short).

2) The article should focus on a Stock, ETF or Cryptocurrency that is tradable in the United States or Canada, for which Seeking Alpha has a stock page. To avoid obscure and/or illiquid investments, the following minimums should apply:

Stocks should have a minimum of $200,000 in average daily trading volume.

ETFs should regularly have a bid-ask spread lower than 1% .

Cryptocurrencies should have a minimum total market cap of $2 billion.

Micro-cap stocks are eligible, but articles on micro-caps and penny stocks are subject to more scrutinous publication standards (see our policy here).

3) The article should include sections on valuation and risks.

4) Any financial data visuals presented in the article should preferably be in the form of screenshots from Seeking Alpha's stock ticker pages.

*We're accepting a maximum of 2 entries per contributor.

Next Steps:

Please submit your article as you normally would, via the submissions form. Please note that we’re only accepting “Exclusive” articles for this competition.

IMPORTANT: Please leave a “Note to the editor” comment requesting that your article be considered for the Best Contrarian Investment Idea competition. The "Note to the editor" field is on the last page prior to the final submission. Without that note, your article won’t be entered into the competition.

Best of luck! If you have any questions regarding the contest, please contact the Contributor Success Team directly at contributors@seekingalpha.com.