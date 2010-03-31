Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) and the CEOs of six other large banks will be in Washington DC September 21-22 meeting with committees of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.
Seeking Alpha's headline describing the event notes that "JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon to push back at higher capital requirements at hearing."
Good for him.
Americans should appreciate his courage. And his facts.
My July 15 article highlighted Dimon's concerns. Here are a few of his comments from the bank's 2Q earnings call:
"And we don't agree with the stress test. It's inconsistent. It's not transparent. It's too volatile. It's basically capricious arbitrary."
"And now we spend all the time talking about these ridiculous regulatory requirements."
"Let me state very simply for you. In COVID, we got to 15% unemployment within three months. And in two quarters, we added $15 billion, which we can easily handle. That is clearly -- I would put that almost out of the worst case."
"We intend to drive that SCB (stress capital buffer) down by reducing the things that created it."
"We're probably going to drive down mortgages, and we'll probably drive other credit too that creates SCB."
"This got bad effects for the economy because -- I just said, we're going to drive down this and drive down. It's not good for the United States economy."
To be an informed investor in banks, investors need to understand at least the basics of bank accounting.
Most importantly, investors need to know that provision expenses is a non-cash event that increases and decreases a bank's Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses ("ALLL") based on perceived risk of loss as determined by bankers, regulators, and ultimately outside accounting firms.
Also important, investors need to know that measuring capital is as much art as science. That is why regulators have at least five capital ratio standards.
For a detailed discussion of bank capital history, see the first two chapters of my 2016 book about bank investing.
Below is a run-chart showing total capital in the U.S. banking system from 1984 to Q2 2022.
Note: Trend is steadily up. We will examine 2008-2009 numbers more closely shortly.
Here is another view of the same data, this time showing capital as a ratio of various categories of assets. Headline observations:
Banks almost went out of business in 2008-2009 during "The Great Financial Crisis," right?
Well, in a word, no.
I prefer to call this time in American financial history, "The Great Panic," not the "Great Financial Crisis."
That's how Mervyn King, former governor of the Bank of England, labeled the 2008-2009 time in his 2016 book, "The End of Alchemy."
Investors looking for the best book on global banking during 2008-2009 are well-served reading King's book. The other book I recommend is Laurence Ball's "The Fed and Lehman Brothers," also written in 2016.
The next chart shows bank earnings by quarter from 1984 to Q2 2022.
Let's zero in on bank earnings from Q4 2006 through Q4 2010. This is when, popular legend has it, that the U.S. banking system, if not the global system, nearly failed. Note:
Bank capital ratios from 2006 to 2014 are worth examining.
While there are at least five capital ratios used by global regulators, my experience is that the ratio that matters most is the Tier-1 Ratio that captures tangible capital plus ALLL as a percentage of "risk" (loans plus some types of bonds) assets.
Note that the Tier-1 Ratio declined to its low of 9.79% on September 30, 2008. You may recall that in early September of that year, Lehman failed, and Merrill Lynch sold itself to Bank of America Corporation (BAC). In early October, an arguably inexperienced FDIC chair further terrified Americans by three actions that the historic record show she accomplished unilaterally:
These next few charts get to the heart of Dimon's 2022 concerns.
Dimon likely recognizes that politicians (and regulators directed by politicians) are prone to forget banking history. (My 2013 book about modern U.S. banking history has a chapter devoted to this theme.)
Between Q3 2008 and Q4 2014, the industry's Tier-1 Ratio increased 315 basis points (from 9.49% to 12.94%), equivalent to a 36% increase in bank capital. No question, this is a material jump in capital.
How did the banks accomplish the 36% increase in capital?
No, the answer is not TARP. Yes, some of it, came from new investor capital. But most came from a combination of retained earnings, and very importantly, from low growth in risk assets (the denominator in the equation).
Examine this next chart that shows Net Loans for U.S. banks by quarter from Q2 2008 to Q4 2014.
Politicians love banks.
Hearings make for wonderful theater.
Occasionally, a lawmaker reveals the true depth of their knowledge about banking.
Maxine Waters (Dem. CA) chairs the House Financial Services Committee. In a 2016 hearing, she pushed the CEOs of the big banks to justify their abysmal performance in student lending, which had left millions of Americans bereft in debt.
Check out YouTube as one CEO after another calmly informs Congresswoman Waters that their bank had not been involved in student lending since 2010 when the Obama administration took it over under the promise of making the government a lot of money.
Just imagine: If the chair of the House Financial Services Committee did not know the facts about student lending, what are the chances she and other lawmakers might not know the facts about bank capital?
One last chart that I suspect most politicians and a few investors don't know: If there is an issue facing Congress, the issue should not be increasing bank capital, but increasing lending. Bank loan-to-deposit ratios are near record lows.
Jamie Dimon understands this fact. And he also knows that a big push on bank capital will lead to unintended consequences.
Good news, at least for depositors, is that this ratio will increase as deposits flow out to higher-yielding safe investments, which can include short-term Treasuries yielding 3%+.
What's an investor to do?
I like JPM and BAC as long-term buy-and-holds as I have written recently on these pages. However, patience is advised. My view is that big banks are not cheap today. Same is true for Mid-Caps.
(I will be addressing Small-Cap valuations in the near future.)
Do your homework before investing in a bank.
Understand your tolerance for risk, which can include volatility in bank stock prices not only tied to swings in the economy but political swirl.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JPM, BAC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: I have certain financial interests in BAC in addition to currently holding BAC and BAC.PL.
Comments (9)