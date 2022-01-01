Justin Sullivan

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is one of the largest telecommunication companies globally. The company has a $130 billion market capitalization and a 6% dividend yield after its Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) spinoff led to a dividend cut. However, that spinoff also enabled the company to substantially improve its debt position.

As we'll see throughout this article, the company is a valuable long-term investment that can drive substantial returns.

AT&T Business Priorities

AT&T is focused on its business priorities across the company to drive substantial shareholder rewards.

AT&T has several business priorities that we expect will enable increased shareholder returns. The first is continued growth in customer relationships for the company. As we'll discuss in the next section, the numbers for the company were incredibly strong. The company's continued growth here shows the strength of its businesses.

AT&T Subscriber Gains

AT&T has continued to have incredibly strong subscriber gains, showing its financial strength.

Among the most interesting numbers in the company's results is the continued performance of its postpaid phone subscribers. The company added more than 800 thousand subscribers in 2Q 2022, with postpaid phone churn remaining low for the company. The company has more than 68 million postpaid phone subscribers, which we expect to continue growing.

The company's AT&T fiber subscriber business has continued to do well also, although we'd like to see its penetration % increase. The company added more than 300 thousand net adds, however, most of that was due to expanding customer locations. Maintaining penetration while growing so quickly indicates the company's success into new markets.

This continues to be one of the most exciting aspects of the company's business in our view.

AT&T Financial Performance

AT&T had a disappointing quarter, however, the company has the ability to generate strong financial results.

Financially, AT&T has clearly had a difficult time. The company's standalone AT&T revenue increased year-over-year. At the same time, the company's adjusted EPS and margins also remained strong. However, financially, the company has continued to spend heavily on capital, which has hurt its ability to drive shareholder rewards.

The company had $7.7 billion in cash flow from operations and $1.4 billion in free cash flow ("FCF"). The company's guidance for mid-$10s billion in FCF looks like it'll be tough to achieve, however, with increased temporary expenses, we expect that the company will dramatically improve its FCF going forward. The company has continued to maintain respectable FCF guidance.

Our View

AT&T has struggled. The spinoff has come at a difficult time for the company and rising interest rate aren't helping the company's thesis. The company still has a massive amount of debt and it's failed to generate the immediate cash flow, etc., that was expected. That's caused investors to become increasingly disenchanted with the company.

Despite that, the company has the ability to generate massive shareholder returns. The company's FCF yield in upcoming years will be in the double-digits yield, enabling a variety of shareholder returns, even with the company's debt, and making it a valuable investment.

Thesis Risk

AT&T is one of the lowest risk companies in our view. The company has shown a continued ability to outperform in a volatile market, even with competition from the T-Mobile Sprint merger, although both the company and competitor Verizon have been forced to invest heavily in spectrum to catch up. However, the company does still have the risk of low production in the future that'll hurt shareholder returns.

Conclusion

AT&T has suffered. The company has an almost $120 billion market capitalization and a dividend yield of almost 7%. The company has continued to generate substantial FCF and we expect that FCF to continue to grow as the company's core businesses continue to outperform expectations. That's despite a higher upfront capital requirement.

We expect AT&T to continue generating valuable shareholder returns. The company can afford its debt despite rising interest rates, and as it cleans up its balance sheet, its FCF will increase even further. Putting all of this together makes AT&T a valuable long-term investment and we recommend investing at the current time.