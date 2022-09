Darren415/iStock via Getty Images

Listen on the go! Subscribe to The Cannabis Investing Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Sounder and Stitcher.

Live from Chicago's Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference with Fast Money's Tim Seymour! Why MSOs are still the most interesting investments but some are separating from others. Tim's conversation with Boris Jordan. Oversupply in the market. People aren't as optimistic and why that's a good thing.