Since 1875, Prudential Insurance (NYSE:PRU) has provided individual and group insurance policies. Along the way, Prudential has tried a variety of businesses, including a Wall St. brokerage. Today, PRU provides a healthy mix of investment management, retirement services and insurance products, but how does an insurance company work? What are its risks and advantages? Let's dive into this company's "old bones".

Life Insurance Companies - A Primer

Please skip to the next section if you are already familiar with how these companies are built.

Life insurers like PRU are basically inverted banks. What do we mean by that? Banks take in deposits to lend them out or invest in other assets, but depositors have access to their funds whenever they want. Insurance companies sell life policies where the insurer collects premiums over time and only pays out when the policyholder either surrenders the policy (turns it in) with an equity value or passes away, triggering the full benefit payment to the beneficiaries.

Bank deposits and life insurance policies are liabilities with very different characteristics. You can have a run on a bank's liquidity but that's much harder with a life insurance company. On the other hand, bank depositors only get back what they deposited whereas a life insurance policy pays out the insured amount no matter how much was paid in (assuming no other investment products are attached to the policy).

A bank knows whether it made a good spread against deposits whereas the insurance company may not know for decades, which helped give rise to actuarial sciences that predict these future claims with unsettling accuracy.

Life insurance is a subset of the overall insurance industry that includes sectors like Property & Casualty (P&C), Liability, Health and Reinsurance. Each has its own rhythm and cycle. We like Life Insurance because it is generally more predictable and has a strong asset management component that makes these more comparable to modern banks, but with other interesting behaviors in a recession.

Investment Thesis

We are heading into a recession. The Fed is likely to overshoot and cause a harder landing. Not because The Fed is bad, but rather this is what happens most of the time when fighting through the fog-of-war. We see The Fed Funds Rate topping around 4.5% and holding until core inflation retreats below 4%. Then we expect the Fed will lower rates while maintaining real interest rates (short term rates above the core inflation rate) as a necessary restocking of monetary policy tools.

Prudential Insurance appears to be well-positioned to meet this climate and prosper as we come off the worst hit to life expectancy in 100 years. As we get better at healing COVID-19 patients and society finds its new normal, life expectancies should recover their pre-pandemic rates. Of course, we assume the current threats from Polio, Monkeypox and the Omicron COVID-19 strain remain relatively well controlled.

PRU doesn't look good at first blush when we compare it to all its peers, but then we looked deeper. Some life insurers are far more dependent on asset management fees while others like PRU are more insurance policy and annuity focused. Those insurance policies and annuities recognize their revenues over the life of the contract, which can run decades. That's an important difference because asset management fees are mostly earned when they are paid.

We conclude that as COVID-19 deaths have receded, PRU's huge policy/annuity position will increase profitability along with revenue stability. More asset management focused insurers, however, will experience greater earnings volatility in a recession where asset values fall and investors retreat from the stock market.

We rate PRU a Hold today with a Buy target at $85 per share.

Under The Hood

Let's breakdown PRU's businesses and how it works together from their Q2 Investor Presentation: