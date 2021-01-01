Maxar: An Underperforming Aerospace Stock With An Uncertain Earnings Outlook

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
1.34K Followers

Summary

  • Aerospace & defense stocks have been a source of relative calm in a wild year, but not all of its components trade the same way.
  • Maxar Technologies, invested in the space exploration niche, has suffered since early 2021.
  • Shares do not look cheap and the technical chart shows a potential bearish breakdown.

Asian chinese mid adult female astronaut looking at earth through window from spaceship at outer space

Edwin Tan /E+ via Getty Images

Looking for some winning stocks in a year of high volatility? The aerospace & defense industry is about flat for 2022, as measured by the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA).

Several large caps in the fund have weathered the equity storm well given an ongoing conflict in Ukraine and now renewed tensions caused by Putin. Unfortunately, one small-cap stock in the industry has not performed so well compared to the big players.

Defense Stocks Tread Water in 2022, Beating Industrials & the S&P 500

Defense Stocks Tread Water in 2022, Beating Industrials & the S&P 500

Stockcharts.com

According to Bank of America Global Research, Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) is a space technology and intelligence company that participates in two distinct areas of the satellite market. Earth Intelligence is associated with imagery - both capturing and analyzing. Space Infrastructure is associated with designing, building, integrating, and testing space-based communication satellites (both LEO and GEO).

The firm has been working on diversifying its business model and deleveraging its balance sheet. It has faced hurdles and increasing costs with the Legion constellation, however. Downside risks include negative impacts should the U.S. federal government not renew key contracts. Demand for satellite imagery is also an important wild card.

The Colorado-based $1.6 billion market cap aerospace & defense industry company within the industrial sector trades at a high 32.3 trailing 12-month GAAP price-to-earnings ratio and pays a scant 0.2% dividend yield, according to The Wall Street Journal.

On valuation, BofA analysts see negative EPS this year, both on an operating and GAAP basis, but free cash flow and profits should turn positive looking out to next year and 2024. The Bloomberg consensus EPS estimates are more sanguine, though. Maxar's dividend will likely remain minuscule. The stock trades near its historical EV/EBITDA multiple. So the shares look about fairly valued here.

Maxar Earnings, Valuation, Dividend, and Free Cash Flow Forecasts

Maxar: Earnings, Valuation, Dividend, Free Cash Flow Forecasts

BofA Global Research

Looking ahead, Wall Street Horizon shows an unconfirmed Q3 earnings date of Wednesday, Nov. 2 with a dividend pay date Friday next week (9/30). After Maxar spoke at a pair of recent conferences, the corporate event calendar is light until the next profit report.

Corporate Event Calendar

Corporate Event Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

The Technical Take

With an uneventful calendar until Q3 earnings and a mixed valuation picture, what can the chart tell us about where MAXR is headed?

Shares sit at a critical level right now.

I see support in the $21 to $23 range, and the stock is under $22 currently. A long position right here with a stop under $20 makes sense, but I have a hunch Maxar wants to move lower to next support around $14 to $15.

On the upside, noting a descending trendline that could be problematic on rallies. Moreover, there's a high amount of shares traded in the $27 to $30 range as evidenced by the 'volume by price' indicator on the left portion of the chart.

While about double where the stock is now, there's more resistance in the low $40s. There are better relative strength names in the industry such as Lockheed Martin (LMT) and Northrop Grumman (NOC) that investors in aerospace & defense should consider owning.

MAXR: Shares Teetering at Support

MAXR: Shares Teetering At Support

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

Maxar has dropped hard off its early 2021 peak, but the stock is not a tremendous value here. The chart is also susceptible to another bearish move down. I would avoid this one for now and seek other companies in the industry with more stable profits and better relative strength.

This article was written by

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
1.34K Followers
CFA & CMT Charterholder | Freelance Financial Writer at SoFi & Ally | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including blogs, emails, white papers, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. My CFA and CMT backgrounds demonstrate prowess in investment management and my professional experience includes extensive public speaking and communication. Moreover, my extensive university teaching and professional trading experience provide useful skills. Past roles also include heavy use of Excel modeling and chart creation as well as PowerPoint.I am a contributor to The Dividend Freedom Tribe. I am a contributor to Topdown Charts.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.