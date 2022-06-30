Michael Vi

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) has become infamous for its lofty stock-based compensation ("SBC") expenses ever since its direct listing in 2020. The company hasn’t turned a profit in 19 years of its existence and these expenses have only impeded its road to profitability. The situation has been such that many skeptics now believe its management is benefiting at the shareholder’s expenses and that it’s a well-planned con.

But the ground reality isn’t so dire. Of late, Palantir’s stock-based compensation expenses have dropped considerably to industry levels and the stock is starting to look attractive. Let’s take a closer look.

The SBC Mess

Let me start by saying that stock options tend to increase the total share count for companies. When employees work long enough at their firms, for their stock options to vest, they're entitled to convert their stock options into actual shares. So, in essence, stock-based compensation has dilutive effects and can weigh down on shareholder returns if they’re allocated without any restraint. This is why many managements are mindful of using stock compensation, but a few treat it as free money and continue awarding them at the expense of shareholders.

The problem with Palantir has been that it went overboard with this form of pay. To put things in perspective, its stock-compensation expenses over the last 11 quarters amounts to $2.42 billion. This figure may not mean much in isolation, but it actually amounts to 64% of the company’s total revenue during the period. The question that everyone’s now asking is – has Palantir’s top-brass performed really that well to deserve this kind of a lofty pay?

While that’s a valid question. I want to point to readers that things have considerably improved in Palantir’s June quarter. Its stock-based compensation expenses have dropped considerably to $146 million, or 30.8% of total revenue.

Business Quant

The real impact of lofty stock-based compensation expenses shows up in Palantir’s profitability. The company reported an operating margin of negative 8.8% last quarter, which would’ve actually been a profit margin of 22% without the impact of these stock compensation expenses. This equates to a margin compression of nearly 3,080 basis points from this one item alone.

Business Quant

What exacerbates the problem is that Palantir hasn’t turned a profit in 19 years of its existence. Plus, the company’s management doesn’t issue any guidance for stock-based compensation expenses. So, investors are anxious about the company’s breakeven point and developing the opinion that Palantir’s management is rewarding themselves at the expense of its shareholders. But the ground reality isn’t as dire.

Light at The End of The Tunnel

I’d like to add that stock-based compensation expenses aren’t always bad news for the shareholders. It contributes to lowering attrition rates and generally gives a sense of ownership to its employees so they perform better without requiring constant oversight. Also, companies have to bear this expense at a later point in time, only when its employees have worked long enough for their stock options to vest. This reduces the upfront cash-expense burden on companies in the short-term. So, there are several benefits for implementing stock-based compensation packages, provided it’s not overdone.

We’ve already seen in the chart above that Palantir’s stock-based compensation expenses have dropped considerably in the past 2-3 quarters. These expenses amount to 64% of the company’s total revenue in the last 11 quarters, but the figure amounted to a little over 30% during Q2 FY22. So, there has been a marked improvement on this front at least.

Secondly, Palantir’s stock-based compensation expenses are at acceptable levels after their recent contraction. Let’s look at the chart below to put things in perspective. The Y-axis highlights stock-based compensation expenses as a percentage of revenue, for over 130 companies that are classified in the software infrastructure industry. Note how Palantir is vertically positioned slightly higher on the chart, indicating that its stock-based compensation, as a proportion of total revenue, is indeed higher than many of its peers.

Business Quant

Let’s now shift attention to the X-axis which plots the revenue growth rates for the same set of companies. Note how Palantir is horizontally positioned slightly towards the right, indicating that its growing sales at a faster pace than many of the other stocks in our study group. The collective takeaway from both the axes here is that Palantir’s stock-based compensation expenses are marginally higher and so is its revenue growth. So, that’s basically the cost of doing business and growing it at above-average growth rates.

Lastly, the company provided a key disclosure in its last 10Q filing.

As of June 30, 2022, the total unrecognized stock-based compensation expense related to options outstanding was $799.2 million, which is expected to be recognized over a weighted-average service period of eight years.… As of June 30, 2022, the total unrecognized stock-based compensation expense related to the RSUs outstanding was $826.7 million, which the Company expects to recognize over a weighted-average service period of three years.

Now, let’s do some rough math. The $799.2 million figure broken down over a period of 8 years, equates to an annualized expense of around $100 million. On the other hand, the $826.7 million figure spread across its stipulated 3-year time-frame amounts to roughly $275 million in annualized expenses over the said period. Add both the items and we’re looking at combined stock-compensation expenses of roughly $375 million for the next 3 years (~$95 million per quarter), which will drop to around $100 million for the subsequent 5 years if things stay the same. This is a massive decline from the $778.2 million in stock-based compensation expenses that Palantir reported last year.

Final Thoughts

The takeaway here is that Palantir’s stock-based compensation expenses have dropped to more or less acceptable levels in the past couple of quarters. As we approach 2023, I expect the figure to drop further down to around $95 million per quarter, which will further alleviate the expense burden. So, while the investment community remains bearish on the name, the company is making tangible progress to becoming profitable by 2023/2024.

Business Quant

Besides, the stock is trading at around 9-times its sales. This is relatively lower than many of the other rapidly growing software infrastructure stocks and makes Palantir an attractive buy at current levels. So, investors with a multi-year time horizon may want to accumulate the company’s shares on potential price corrections. As far as I'm concerned, I remain bullish on Palantir, as outlined in this article and also explained in my prior article here. Good Luck!