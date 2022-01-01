sommaiphoto/iStock via Getty Images

The Chart of the Day belongs to the electrical installation company FREYR Battery (FREY). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's All Time High list first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month and having a Trend Spotter buy signal, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter first signaled a buy on 7/18, the stock gained 87.91%.

FREY Price vs Daily Moving Averages

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals but increasing

84.24+ Weighted Alpha

60.61% gain in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20-, 50- and 100-day moving averages

9 new highs and up 50.10% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 66.03%

Technical support level at 12.86

Recently traded at 15.39 with 50 day moving average of 11.23

Fundamental factors:

Market Cap $1.53 billion

Revenue expected to increase 649.80% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 33.10% this year

Analysts and Investor Sentiment - I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts have 2 strong buy, 4 buy and 1 hold opinion on the stock

Analysts price targets are from 12.00 to 25.00 with an average of 18.43

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool have not discovered this stock yet

5,060 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

Factor Grades

Quant Ranking

Sector

Industrials

Industry

Electrical Components and Equipment

Ranked Overall

1618 out of 4683

Ranked in Sector

218 out of 617

Ranked in Industry

24 out of 61

Quant ratings beat the market »