After several attempts to rein in the stock market, the Fed may have figured it out. The message was clear enough for a golden retriever (I have two) to understand. There was nothing cryptic or reading of the tea leaves to understand it.
Powell struck the point again, reiterating his stance at Jackson Hole about his commitment to reining in inflation, which would create below-trend growth rates and higher unemployment. What solidified this commentary was the FOMC summary of economic projections, which laid it all out very nicely.
There was nothing the equity market could cling to that it could twist and turn to make up some bullish narrative. It was what the Fed needed to deliver for financial conditions to tighten adequately and for the Fed to start to bring inflation down.
Of course, the equity market tried to play its implied volatility melt in the middle of the trading session game, with the S&P 500 managing to rally by more than 2% off its post-FOMC lows. But still, what became clear was that sellers were in the market, and they could offset that usually implied volatility melt and sink stocks.
The Fed's plan to get rates to 4.4% this year was just too much for the stock market and not expected. Fed Fund Futures were only looking at 4% rates by December 2022. The Fed's projections were 40 bps higher than the market and about 1.25% higher than the Fed Fund Rate following today's 75 BPS rate hike. That means the market will need to price two additional rate hikes for the rest of 2022.
The Fed's projections for 4.6% for 2023 have also shifted the Fed Funds Futures peak terminal rate to 4.62% from 4.48% yesterday. Additionally, that peak rate is expected to come in May 2023 instead of April. But more importantly, as time passes, we should see those Fed Funds Futures begin to take the shape of the Fed's expected path.
The shift in the futures market should feed through to the Treasury curve. Treasuries are already beginning to rise further with the 2-Yr and 3-Yr gaining and now above 4%. Based on the Fed projections, they would suggest we're likely to see the two and three-year Treasuries not only stay above 4% but well above 4%, potentially matching those peak terminal rates of 4.6% the Fed is forecasting.
The higher rates will help strengthen the dollar index, especially against Japan and China, which are clearly in much easier monetary policy positions. Additionally, with Europe's energy crisis and on the brink of recession, the dollar is likely to strengthen further against the euro.
Rising rates and a stronger dollar also will help real yield rise, and together all of these things will work to tighten financial conditions even more in the coming weeks. While the Chicago Fed's National Financial Conditions (NFCI) and Adjusted NFCI tightened some this week, they still need to see their index value get above zero. Tightening financial conditions will work to sink stocks as they usually do.
Additionally, corporate and high-yield credit spreads should widen further, which historically is directly tied to changes in the stock market volatility as measured by the VIX index. Plus, now that the VIX options expiration occurred on Sept. 21, the VIX will be able to move higher more freely and will not be tied to the lower levels due to option positioning.
All of this is bad for stocks because, on a relative basis, the S&P 500 already is expensive, with an equity risk premium over the 10-Yr of just 2.4%. That's a historically low level since 2010 and 135 bps below the historical average of 3.76%. An increase of 135 bps in the S&P 500 earnings yield would send it to roughly 7.25% from around 5.9%. That would take the S&P 500 PE ratio of 16.9 to approximately 13.8, or an S&P 500 value of roughly 3,100. That would be an additional 18% lower than its closing price of about 3,790 on Sept. 21.
But that's the thing - it all depends on where rates go because if rates do rise as the Fed suggests, and the 2-yr gets to around 4.5% and assuming the curve remains inverted by 50 bps, the 10-Yr would trade with a 4% yield, and then, of course, that would imply an even higher earnings yield for the S&P 500, and lower PE ratio.
The Fed is dead serious about raising rates. I have been warning about the end of QE and rate hikes and the consequence for about a year. As I also explained, the July and August 2022 rally was a giant head-fake, and it got many investors on the wrong side of things, believing the Fed would cave and pivot. This time is different; the Fed has a serious inflation problem for the first time in about 40 years. During the 2010s, the Fed only had to worry about the unemployment rate because inflation was nonexistent, so that it could pivot at the first signs of slowing growth.
But now inflation is job number one for the Fed, and everything else is a distant second.
(*The Free Trial offer is not available in the App store)
See why Reading The Markets has been one of the fastest-growing Seeking Alpha marketplace services in 2022.
Reading the Markets helps readers cut through all the noise by delivering stock ideas and market updates.
This article was written by
I am Michael Kramer, the founder of Mott Capital Management and creator of Reading The Markets, an SA Marketplace service. I focus on macro themes and trends, look for long-term thematic growth investments, and use options data to find unusual activity.
I use my over 25 years of experience as a buy-side trader, analyst, and portfolio manager, to explain the twists and turns of the stock market and where it may be heading next. Additionally, I use data from top vendors to formulate my analysis, including sell-side analyst estimates and research, newsfeeds, in-depth options data, and gamma levels.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Charts used with the permission of Bloomberg Finance LP. This report contains independent commentary to be used for informational and educational purposes only. Michael Kramer is a member and investment adviser representative with Mott Capital Management. Mr. Kramer is not affiliated with this company and does not serve on the board of any related company that issued this stock. All opinions and analyses presented by Michael Kramer in this analysis or market report are solely Michael Kramer's views. Readers should not treat any opinion, viewpoint, or prediction expressed by Michael Kramer as a specific solicitation or recommendation to buy or sell a particular security or follow a particular strategy. Michael Kramer's analyses are based upon information and independent research that he considers reliable, but neither Michael Kramer nor Mott Capital Management guarantees its completeness or accuracy, and it should not be relied upon as such. Michael Kramer is not under any obligation to update or correct any information presented in his analyses. Mr. Kramer's statements, guidance, and opinions are subject to change without notice. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Neither Michael Kramer nor Mott Capital Management guarantees any specific outcome or profit. You should be aware of the real risk of loss in following any strategy or investment commentary presented in this analysis. Strategies or investments discussed may fluctuate in price or value. Investments or strategies mentioned in this analysis may not be suitable for you. This material does not consider your particular investment objectives, financial situation, or needs and is not intended as a recommendation appropriate for you. You must make an independent decision regarding investments or strategies in this analysis. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Before acting on information in this analysis, you should consider whether it is suitable for your circumstances and strongly consider seeking advice from your own financial or investment adviser to determine the suitability of any investment.
Comments (2)