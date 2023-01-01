The September 2022 FOMC

Sep. 22, 2022 2:26 PM ETTLT, TLH, PLW, EDV, SPTL, ZROZ, VGLT, LGOV, SCHQ, TFJL, TBJL, GOVZ, TBT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, TMF, PST, TTT, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, UTWO, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, ACTV, AFMC, AFSM, AMER, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, BAUG, BBMC, BBSC, BFOR, BFTR, BJUL, BJUN, BKMC, BKSE, BMAR, BMAY, BOCT, BOSS, BOUT, BUFF, BUL, CALF, CATH, CBSE, CSA, CSB, CSD, CSF, CSML, CSTNL, CWS, CZA, DDIV, DEEP, DES, DEUS, DFAS, DGRS, DIA, DIV, DJD, DON, DSPC, DVLU, DWAS, DWMC, EES, EFIV, EPS, EQAL, ESML, ETHO, EWMC, EWSC, EZM, FAB, FAD, FDM, FFTY, FLQM, FLQS, FNDA, FNK, FNX, FNY, FOVL, FRTY, FSMD, FTA, FTDS, FYC, FYT, FYX, GLRY, GSSC, HAIL, HIBL, HIBS, HLGE, HOMZ, HSMV, IJH, IJJ, IJK, IJR, IJS, IJT, IMCB, IMCG, IMCV, IPO, ISCB, ISCG, ISCV, ISMD, IUSS, IVDG, IVE, IVOG, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, JDIV, JHMM, JHSC, JPME, JPSE, JSMD, JSML, KAPR, KJAN, KJUL, KNG, KOMP, KSCD, LSAT, MDY, MDYG, MDYV, MGMT, MID, MIDE, NAPR, NIFE, NJAN, NOBL, NUMG, NUMV, NUSC, NVQ, OMFS, ONEO, ONEQ, ONEV, ONEY, OSCV, OUSM, OVS, PAMC, PAPR, PAUG, PBP, PBSM, PEXL, PEY, PJAN, PJUN, PLTL, PRFZ, PSC
David Kotok profile picture
David Kotok
2.1K Followers

Summary

  • As expected, the FOMC increased the range for the federal funds rate by 75 basis points to 3-3.25%.
  • Powell went on to note that there were notable imbalances between supply and demand in many different commodity and service sectors that were contributing to inflation.
  • The impression one gets from the SEPs and Powell’s remarks is that the FOMC is in for a very challenging few years and is operating in uncharted waters.

Fomc Federal Open Market Committee Government regulation Finance monitoring organisation

Funtap

By Robert Eisenbeis, Ph.D.

As expected, the FOMC increased the range for the federal funds rate by 75 basis points to 3-3.25%, and the message delivered by Chairman Powell was clear that the FOMC intended to continue such tightening, as reflected in the September SEPs - the median funds rate was now predicted to be 4.4% by the end of 2022 and up another .02 percentage point in 2023. He also suggested that tightening would continue until it was evident that inflation was on a downward path. What was notable was the strength of the commitment to bringing inflation down, even if it meant some increase in the unemployment rate.

Powell went on to note that there were notable imbalances between supply and demand in many different commodity and service sectors that were contributing to inflation, and these were of prime concern to the FOMC as indications of whether its policy was working and whether imbalances were being corrected. He was queried about what labor market indicators would be important signs that the labor market was returning to a more normal condition. Powell responded that the labor market was still strong and that unemployment was projected to remain below the longer-run sustainable rate through 2022. But Powell also indicated that key indicators were whether job vacancies relative to unemployed people have come down, and he also noted that job quits were now at very low levels.

One market that was significantly adding upward pressure on inflation was the housing sector. Housing prices and rental costs were high and not likely to come down for some time. One notable problem contributing to the housing situation was the scarcity of land in and about urban areas that could be used to increase the availability of affordable housing.

In addition to the strong emphasis on the FOMC's commitment to fighting inflation, the changes this time to the Summary of Economic Projections were particularly notable. For example, GDP growth projections were reduced significantly, especially for 2022, which dropped from 1.7% to only 0.2%. Similar, though not quite as dramatic, reductions were made for 2023 and 2024. It wasn't until 2025 that GDP growth achieved its longer-run value of 1.8%. Similarly, unemployment increased for 2022; but, most importantly, by 2023, it was at 4.4% and remained above 4% through 2025, which was above the equilibrium level of 4%. Finally, the inflation projections, despite the substantially higher funds rate target that was assumed to be in place, were higher by one full percentage point in 2022, by 0.8 percentage point in 2023, and by 0.5 percentage point in 2024.

The impression one gets from the SEPs and Powell's remarks is that the FOMC is in for a very challenging few years and is operating in uncharted waters. Of course, two wild cards that would alleviate significant pressures on food and energy prices are the actions of Russia and the outcome in Ukraine.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

David Kotok profile picture
David Kotok
2.1K Followers
David Kotok co-founded Cumberland Advisors in 1973 and has been its Chief Investment Officer since inception. David’s articles and financial market commentaries have appeared in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, and other publications. He is a frequent contributor to Bloomberg TV and Bloomberg Radio, Yahoo Finance TV, and other media. He has authored or co-authored four books, including the second edition of From Bear to Bull with ETFs and Adventures in Muniland. He holds a B.S. in economics from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, an M.S. in organizational dynamics from The School of Arts and Sciences at the University of Pennsylvania, and an M.A. in philosophy from the University of Pennsylvania.David has served as Program Chairman and currently serves as a Director of the Global Interdependence Center (GIC), www.interdependence.org, whose mission is to encourage the expansion of global dialogue and free trade in order to improve cooperation and understanding among nation states, with the goal of reducing international conflicts and improving worldwide living standards. David chaired its Central Banking Series and organized a five-continent dialogue held in Cape Town, Hong Kong, Hanoi, Milan, Paris, Philadelphia, Prague, Rome, Santiago, Shanghai, Singapore, Tallinn, and Zambia (Livingstone). He has received the Global Citizen Award from GIC for his efforts. David is a member of the National Business Economics Issues Council (NBEIC), the National Association for Business Economics (NABE), has served on the Research Advisory Board of BCA Research and is currently on the advisory board of RiskBridge Advisors. He has also served as a Commissioner of the Delaware River Port Authority (DRPA) and on the Treasury Transition Teams for New Jersey Governors Kean and Whitman. Additionally, he has served as a board member of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority and as Chairman of the New Jersey Casino Reinvestment Development Authority.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.