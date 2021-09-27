Alex Wong

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) stock is one of the most profitable, cheapest and fastest-growing big tech stocks today. In the second quarter, when Meta Platforms (META) did negative revenue growth and Apple (AAPL) only grew 2%, Alphabet continued its long streak of double-digit growth. In the quarter, GOOGL delivered 13% revenue growth and a modest increase in operating profit. Like the other two companies named, its bottom-line earnings declined, but GOOGL was unique in having top-line growth that pointed to future strength.

If laws and regulations weren't part of the picture, then the story would pretty much end there:

GOOGL would be an unambiguous, obvious buy.

However, laws and regulations ARE part of the picture, and the risks they present are growing larger.

Just recently, an EU appeals court upheld a $4.13 billion fine against the search giant, holding that the lower court was correct in approving the fine. Around the same time, a UK law firm cooked up a $25 billion class action lawsuit against Google, accusing it of not playing fair with publishers.

The latter of these two lawsuits appears speculative based on the amount sought. The biggest fine ever issued to a U.S. tech co ever was the $14.6 billion charged to Apple in 2016, so $25 billion looks like a long shot.

The former fine on the other hand looks like it will have to be paid out. There is only one appeals court higher than the one that upheld the $4.13 billion fine. If the next appeal fails, then Google will have to pay out.

Furthermore, there are reasons to think that more fines like the recent one from the EU will be forthcoming. Europe is going through an economic crisis this year, with German PPI inflation at 46% in the most recent period. In the same period, energy (including both home heating and car fuel) rose an astonishing 139%. If this inflation coincides with a recession, then governments may find themselves struggling to raise tax revenue. Big tech companies are a logical place to look for extra revenue, so the possibility of increased fines is very real.

In my most recent article on Google, I rated the stock a 'strong buy' on the grounds that it was cheap and offered strong growth plus high margins. I still consider the stock a good value, but the new anti-trust developments merit a fresh look. Google makes a ton of money, but $4 billion fines, if they become regular occurrences, will take a decent-sized bite out of a company's long-term value. Accordingly, I've downgraded my rating on Google from 'strong buy' to 'buy.' In the remainder of this article, I'll explain why I made this change, and where I think GOOGL is headed from here.

Why the EU is Laying Down the Hammer on Big Tech

The EU has been laying down the regulatory hammer on big tech on multiple fronts lately. The $4.13 billion Google fine is just the most recent in a string of big regulatory moves, which have included:

Anti-trust moves from Europe are nothing new. Many of the biggest fines big tech has ever taken have come from Europe, including Apple's $14.5 billion speeding ticket and Google's own $5 billion fine. The fact that Google is facing another one of these fines shouldn't surprise us, but there is one factor that gives pause:

The state of Europe's economy.

Europe is suffering from the global energy crisis more than the U.S. is. Although oil prices have come down from their June peak, Europe gets 40% of its natural gas from Russia, and Russia is cutting off the supply. As a result, European gas prices are surging. According to TradingEconomics, Dutch gas futures prices have risen 186% this year. At one point, they were up five-fold!

On the surface, you might think that gas being sold at high prices is good for governments, given that they tax it, and in some cases own the utilities. However, it's not quite so simple. First, a lot of European utility companies buy their gas from other countries, rather than producing it themselves. Second, the collateral needed to take offsetting short positions on natural gas is ballooning thanks to the commodity's rising cost. So we've got a situation where Europeans are feeling the pinch of inflation, yet their governments won't necessarily collect an "inflated" amount of revenue. It's a recipe for a fiscal crisis, and when such crises emerge, countries can sometimes look in unconventional places to come up with money.

Now, I'm not saying that EU member states are going to shake down Google in order to fill gaps in their budgets. They wouldn't consciously choose to do that. Yet as EU leaders feel the heat from their constituents rising, they may start seeking ways to win political points-it might occur to some of them that going after big tech is a good idea. If so, Google could feel the pinch. As established already, the EU has the tools at its disposal to fine big tech giants for substantial sums of money, it wouldn't take much for them to decide that there's a pressing need for funds.

All U.S. tech companies are vulnerable to EU fines, but Google is more than most. The problem is that its business model lines up with so many different areas that the EU is seeking to regulate. Any one of the big tech companies could be sued for anti-competitive conduct, but Google has data and advertising regs to worry about too. This is in contrast to Apple, which earns only a small portion of its revenue from advertising.

Additionally, Google's strong competitive position-an asset in itself-becomes a liability when it comes to anti-trust fines. Google is #1 in online advertising by revenue, and it exists in a duopoly with Apple in smartphone operating systems. Also, Google is gaining $10 billion a year in revenue at the expense of Meta due to Apple's 2021 privacy changes. All of these things are incredibly bullish viewed in a vacuum, but when you throw EU regulators into the equation, it changes the conversation. The better a company's competitive position, the easier it is for the EU to accuse them of being a monopoly.

Google's Valuation in Light of Anti-Trust Risk

Having looked at a potential risk factor for GOOGL, we need to gauge what impact it could have on the company's valuation. As I'll show below, GOOGL stock would pretty much be an unambiguous buy if it weren't for the anti-trust risk; it has pretty much every characteristic investors look for (growth, value and high margins). However, this anti-trust risk could cost the company to the tune of billions per year, so it is a real threat to the thesis.

To begin with, let's look at GOOGL's results for the last 12 months. According to Seeking Alpha Quant, GOOGL earned the following amounts in the TTM period:

$278 billion in revenue.

$157 billion in gross profit.

$82 billion in operating income.

$72 billion in net income.

$3.88 in normalized diluted EPS.

$51 billion in levered free cash flow ("FCF").

$4.93 in free cash flow per share.

Right away, we can tell that Google is very profitable. Using the figures above, we can calculate:

A 56% gross margin.

A 29% operating margin.

A 25% net margin.

An 18.3% FCF margin.

So, Google is turning a lot of profit per dollar of revenue. The growth is pretty good too. Using data from Seeking Alpha Quant, we can see that GOOGL has historically grown its revenue, earnings and cash flows by double digits over several long-term timeframes (3, 5 and 10 years).

Google growth rates (Seeking Alpha Quant)

If this growth were to continue, then GOOGL would be an obvious buy. If you use a 6% discount rate, assume 17.5% growth in FCF per share (the historical 10-year rate), and assume that the growth stops after 5 years, you get a $150 present value for GOOGL - significant upside to today's price.

Now, let's assume that a $4.13 billion fine is issued every single year. That's unlikely to happen, but if a $25 billion fine or settlement were slapped on Google once (like the one UK lawyers are cooking up), it would have a similar long-term effect.

Google has 13.3 billion shares outstanding, so $4.13 billion per year is $0.31 per share per year. Assuming pre-fine growth is 17.5%, we get the following revised FCF growth forecast:

Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 Year 5 Pre-fine FCF per share $5.07 $5.96 $7 $8.23 $9.68 Fine per share $0.31 $0.31 $0.31 $0.31 $0.31 Revised FCF per share $4.76 $5.65 $6.69 $7.92 $9.37 Click to enlarge

So the final year's cash flow is reduced from $9.68 per share to $9.37. This reduces the five-year CAGR growth from 17.5% to 16.7% and reduces our fair value estimate to $145. That might not sound like a big difference, but remember, I'm assuming that the fine stays constant at $4.13 billion per year. As the 2016 Apple decision showed, these penalties can go well above $10 billion. So it's possible for Google to lose more to fines than I'm modelling for here.

The Bottom Line

The bottom line on Google is that it's a great company exposed to significant risk, particularly in the EU. The company scores well on value, growth and profitability metrics, and has an enviable competitive position. In my books, it's still a good buy. However, the risk of anti-trust fines and lawsuits is higher than average right now, so my enthusiasm for GOOGL has been tempered a little since the last time I wrote about it.