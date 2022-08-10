Two days ago, Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:NYSE:RL) presented its updated strategic growth plan thanks to a live investor day event in New York (Conf. call recap in the link). Before analyzing the plan implication, it is important that our readers are well acquainted with the story up to now:
Ralph Lauren's stock price performance was not in line with our expectations; however, we believe that the just-released plan is aligned with our forecasted assumptions. Starting with the CEO's words, he explained that "since RL's last investor day in 2018, we have transformed our business - building a strong foundation with multiple engines of growth that are already showing momentum". He also said that Ralph Lauren's "strategies are expected to drive sustainable long-term growth and value creation - fuelled by operating discipline and a strong balance sheet - as we reinforce our leading position as a luxury lifestyle company." This is music to our ears! We know that RL's price decline was more due to the subdued market environment, however, we hope this plan might raise earnings estimates.
Aside from the CEO comment, here below the main key takeaway from a financial point of view:
Here at the Lab, we definitely tend to see these supportive numbers just presented. While currency volatility might reduce future visibility, we still prefer Ralph Lauren for its track record and top-line sales/margins improvement over the last year, coupled with a solid balance sheet to navigate short-term macroeconomic challenges. To add it up, Ralph Lauren expected to return $2 billion to shareholders, which is equal to 32% of its entire market capitalization. The remunerations will be made thanks to a constant payout ratio of mid-30% (this year the company increased the DPS by 10%) and via a share buyback. According to our calculation, RL's shares will be reduced by approximately 15% over the plan considered. Regarding the valuation, we decreased our target price to $130 per share while maintaining the outperforming rating, and this was just due to the depressed valuations within the apparel sector on a P/E basis. The risk paragraph is included in our initiation of coverage.
