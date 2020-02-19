- Vibes. Welcome, welcome, welcome to "Stock Market Live," the show where you interact with us. We are breakin' down the overall market. We are divin' into a stock today, and we are so glad that you are joining us. Welcome to everyone. Everyone's coming in. I see some familiar faces in here. Welcome, I'm Daniel Snyder, as you know. I am joined by Austin Hankwitz; and the one, the only Mike Saul is joining us again this week from What's Happening in the Stock Market With Mike Saul. He's making his guests introduction. We've got Mark, we've got Kevin, we got Jorge, we got John. Jorge, you're back again. Sam. We got Wendy joining us.

It is Fed Day, everybody, FOMC Fed Day. And we get the honor of being with you this hour before this afternoon when, I don't know, do we see a rip to the upside? Do we see a drop to the downside? Your guess is as good as mine, but before we do all that, Mike, why don't you go ahead and walk us through, what do you see in the overall market on the charts?

- Okay, so if we take a look at the S&P 500... First of all, glad to be here, everybody. Good afternoon, and hi to everybody. Okay, let me just move this out of the way. So, let's take a look at what happened. We broke down through this trend line. We came shy of this gap fill here. This is the, okay. This is the S&P 500. I'm looking at it using the SPY. You can use whatever you want, whatever index you like to use, or whatever ETF you like to use the SPY is the biggest volume ETF, so that's the one I'm using.

Okay, great. So we broke through the trend line here that was trying its best to hold as support. And we fell just shy of the gap fill here at 378.57. We'll let Daniel do the Fibonacci stuff. I just have the 50% Fibonacci stuff, but this to me looks like we are trying to coil up here, and that we should continue lower. Of course, there's a big shhh in front of should. There is no guarantee that we're going to continue lower, and we could bounce first. I have a couple of different scenarios. Now, if you notice on this chart, I have this little, okay, so let's go over the key, first of all, to have everybody understand it. So this blue line is the 50-day moving average.

The black line is the 200-day moving average. They're both much watched moving averages. And therefore people are watching them, I wanna watch them. I don't believe they're magic or anything like that, but they're fantastic reference points. And you could see how they, especially with something like the S&P 500, how they like to hold these levels and test these levels. This pink, or I don't know, whatever color this is, this math is just 20% off the lows of the year. Why am I putting 20% off the lows of the year?

Because I want to see what is officially... Or I'm sorry, not officially. What is the rule of thumb use for the bear market is over? So they say 20% off the lows means the bear market is over. Again, not gonna go into this now. I've gone into it way too many times. It's just the rule of thumb. I don't think 20% off the highs or 20% off the lows is how you should judge a bull or a bear market. Regardless, I wanna look at what everybody else is looking at. We never made it to that 434.60 number. Now, what is this 20-day highs? Well, there is a short-term trend that if the S&P 500 is not trading a 20-day highs into the Fed meeting, it is bullish.

It is a short-term signal. It just has no long-term forecasting power. It is not 100%, but it's pretty high up there. I believe, don't quote me on this, it's in like the 80s percentile. So you could see, we're getting a small bounce today. I think there's a high opportunity that we'll bounce after the Fed announcement, especially if they announce three quarters of a point, because that'll be what everybody's expecting. There won't be any surprise and people go, hey, they did what they were supposed to do. They did what they said they were gonna do. But again, I don't have any long-term forecasting power on this 20-day high deal.

So, to recap, on the downside 378.57, on the upside, we have, Daniel will probably go over this gap live and talk about this then. So that's the S&P 500. Do you wanna take it from here? Or do you want me to go through all three now?

- [Daniel] Go ahead and rock us through the Qs.

- [Mark] Okay, here's the Qs. Also, broke through the trend line, this time on a pretty nice size gap. Again, the Qs are how I watch the NASDAQ. I watch the NASDAQ 100, rather than the NASDAQ composite. You could do whatever you want, but I like using the Qs here. And also there's a gap filled here at 287.56, unlike the S&P, which didn't hit its gap from back here. The NASDAQ actually tested its gap and is holding. It's consolidating here.

To me, this looks like we're going lower, just like the S&P 500. That doesn't mean we can't get a bounce before then. And then the final chart is the Russell. So the Russell, we had this trend line projected last week. It wasn't yet tested. We came down, we tested it, and so far, we're trying to hold on with everything we got. This is the small caps. Why are the small caps important?

Well, the small caps are, probably the microcaps are the most speculative, but we don't really chart that index. So as far as the major indexes, the small caps are the most speculative. They haven't been fully established yet, I heard somebody once say. I mean, they're real companies, and some of 'em actually make money, so it's not like they're penny stocks or shell companies But they're small cap indexes, and when we see strength in that, that means there is a higher appetite for risk. The fact that the Russell is holding relative strength wise, not really showing us much here.

They're not saying, oh, look how strong the Russell is. No, Russell just seems to be a little bit stronger than the broad market, that's all. I don't think there's any forecasting power here, but it is holding this trend line right now. So, if it were to break below it, Daniel will probably go over those levels. But right now, as long as this holds, wanna watch to see the upside here for a gap or a potential retest of a 50-day moving average.

So that's what I'm lookin' at for the three major indexes. I don't do the Dow, by the way. You can do the Dow if you want. I think you get a better read by using the S&P 500. And it's the index that the institutions and the funds benchmark against. They don't benchmark against the Dow, unless they're a Dow fund, which they're a handful of or whatever.

But mostly everybody else, they wanna know, what are you doing against the S&P 500? I don't think 30 stocks are really a good example of what's goin' on in the market. It's a media index. 'Cause you can use big numbers like 30,000. You can use the big numbers like that. But otherwise I like to use the S&P 500 for the broad market field.

- Yeah, great overview, Mike. Josh, okay, thanks for the chart off. And now I wanted to switch things up a little bit, 'cause we've been getting feedback about people going through over the gaps and Fibonaccis, and they haven't been really able to follow along. So we're gonna try something new this week, where we're actually gonna do some live charting in real time. So, here we go. Let's get started with the SPY, as Mike was pointing out. Now this is a two-year, one-day chart.

Let me point out a few things real quick. We, of course, have the 200-day moving average as the red line. The 100 is the green line. The 50 is this beige line. And then we got a 20-day moving average as well, which is the blue line. What is this dotted line I have down here at the bottom? Well, that is pre-COVID highs. And that's something that I've been watching for a long time for a level of possible retracements of tests, but time will tell, of course.

We have our down trend lines, which has been our bear market that we've been following. Of course, buying at the bottom and selling at the top has been working so far this year. Not guaranteeing that it's gonna continue, but let's zoom in a little bit and start lookin' at some of these gaps as Mike was talking about-

- [Austin] Daniel, not to interrupt you real quick, but I think it's also really important for the 40, several hundreds of people that are gonna watch this to know what kind of software you're using as you're charting. So, do you mind adding a little bit of color on like the software, maybe the name of it, can we maybe just more information about it. I'd be really curious, personally. 'Cause it's awesome.

- For sure, yeah. So you can use all sorts of different types of charting software. There's trading view, there's web-based platforms, there's still desktop-based platforms. I personally got familiar with Think or Swim years ago, and that's kind of what I've used ever since. It has a lot of the functionality of indicators that I use. And I like to do the candlesticks. You can do all sorts of different things. So there's monkey bars, there's all sorts of different trading systems out there, or not trading systems, sorry, charting systems out there. YCharts is another one that people like to use.

You can actually go on Seeking Alpha and go to symbol pages and use charting through, I believe we have, it's YCharts, I believe, that is within the symbol pages that you can mess around with the indicators. And everything that I'm doing here, you can replicate. You can replicate it yourself. So we're just kind of highlighting some things for you. But obviously last week's episode, I talked about the gap. We talked about levels to watch when we come to gaps. So I have a gap here below the market. This is the S&P 500, the SPY ETF, as Mike was talkin' about. And right here below the market, there is a gap that I'm watching to see if we have a selloff. I'm expecting either the top of the gap or the bottom of the gap to be resistance levels.

So that might be an option for me to go in, and if I'm buyin' a vertical put spread, that might be an exit price for me that I might wanna watch. I would see how the price action follows through at that moment. So that's just a little bit of the trading side of things, but obviously we have these huge, this huge, I'm gonna show you what I'm doing here. So we have not only the first gap that happened right here. Let me go to my rectangle here. We had our first gap and we had a gap up day, but then we had the massive gap down. I believe that was inflation report, CPI data, when that came out.

Of course, we saw the market tank. We had another gap down here. Of course we say 80% of the time gaps fill. And there was actually a gap fill here as well. So it's kinda something that you can look at. You see the Fibonacci retracement level right here, 0.618. It gap down under, went back up to retest that level, and we've been kinda trading sideways, waiting to get into the FOMC meeting here today. And of course we're all expecting a pretty dramatic move, either to the upside or downside, from this report today. Personally, my opinion, these are all just my opinion, not investment advice, personally, we might see a little bit of a rip today because people have gotten so bearish going into this Fed meeting. So we've got gaps above the market.

We've got gaps below the market. It's not the best looking chart. Moving on to the Qs, the tech sector. Obviously two year, one day, we had the massive run up through COVID. We've had the pull back of the bear market. Let's zoom in here. We've got a pretty established down trend line. That 200-day moving average is just falling like a rock here in the tech sector. We do have a gap here above the market. Those are some levels I would be watching, but I would be also watching this white trend line here.

Here, I'll make it a little bit thicker for everybody so you can see it. This white trend line has been a pretty reoccurring point of resistance along the way as the market has been following. So if I'm looking for this gap fill, I would also be seeing, okay, well, not only is there a potential resistant point here that lines up with the 50% Fibonacci level, but then I've got another resistance level with the down trend line, and then another resistance level here at the top of the gap.

So definitely an area that I would be saying, okay, if I'm bullish here, maybe I buy and I start watching these resistance levels here to see how the market reacts once we get to those. And then lastly, you get into the Russell. IWN, there is a huge gap way back here. What is this? This is from November of 2020, a huge gap in the Russell that has just been established. And that's why we say 80% of the time gaps fill. There's no timeframe on them filling. Sometimes it's a gap and go. This might have been a gap and go, but now that we're getting back closer down to this level is something that I wanna make sure that I keep my eyes on.

Now, Fibonacci real quick, just to point it out. So what do I do when I do my Fibonacci drawings? Let me go ahead and remove this. I'll just show you real quick. Grab my Fibonacci tool. I take a recent low, and I take it to the most recent high, and that gives me my Fibonacci levels that I like to watch for resistance and support. Obviously on the way up, we have resistance one, resistance pretty much two.

Got just a little short there, but came through on, broke through on the third time, heading to the upside. And now that we're coming back down, boom, support off of it, back to the up, hitting support, and we're kinda trading here today. And obviously if the market doesn't go the way that we want it to today, we could very easily just see a straight break to the downside where I would start watching this next level down here. So something to keep an eye on there, but also gotta point out, there's a gap above the market.

There's a gap across all these indices above the market. So just something you might be mindful of. And that's kind of the overview of the market. Not to mention, here, let's take a quick look at the VIX. Why do we watch the VIX? Volatility index, tells us about what's going on in the option markets and where we might go. Gap below on the VIX, which is just a volatility indicator. We don't wanna say, oh, go trade the VIX, blah, blah, blah. It's just something to look at, something to help us prepare for what might happen. And the reoccurring theme this year, which you may have heard, is the average of the VIX.

I think it was Nick Colas who told us back in March on Weekend Bite, he was like, "The average of the VIX for the long term mean is 20." So 20, and then you have your first standard deviation move up to number 28. So that's something that you see. You see resistance points time and time again. Obviously we can go back and look at the VIX. September 11th went up to 44, great financial crisis has a huge move. COVID pandemic. I mean, it's all here. You can go back and study this historically to see the volatility of the market during times of turbulence and bear markets and events.

So right now we're kinda huggin' the 28 first standard deviation. We very well might... I mean, we're having to pull back down to 26 today. That might fall back if the market goes and likes what the Fed has to say today, we might see this, pull back to the gap fill there. But time will tell.

So anyways, let's keep the show moving. I hope that helps everyone. Let me know in the chat if you still have questions about gap fills, if you have questions about Fibonacci, if you have any questions about the VIX, we are here to help, but I wanna keep the show moving.

We got somethin' great. We got somethin' great planned. A new segment. A new segment where... And I gotta give Austin the credit to this. Austin was like, "You know what? "What if we did like an initial thought?" Let's bring some headline news in, hear What your thoughts are. We're reading about this stuff all the time. And sometimes gut feelings tell you a lot. So Austin, I gotta ask you, you brought three items for me today about initial thoughts. I've got three items for you. Why don't you go ahead and kick off this awesome new segment?

- Absolutely, so really excited about this, 'cause the whole deal is, we see everything, like Daniel just said, we see these headlines, we see the commentators on CNBC have their hot takes. We have people online tell us what to think. But to Daniel's point, kinda that gut feeling is what gets us moving in an up or, bullish or bear, it's like we're left or right. What's goin' on?

So Daniel, I've got three things I wanna present for you. Three things that I have my own opinions on, but I'll put that for the side for a moment so you can gimme yours. First thing that I wanna get your thoughts on Daniel is Adobe (ADBE) buying Figma for $20 billion. Are you excited about it or is it weird to you?

- It's a little weird. They massively overprice it. However, this is totally a move of trying to take away your competition, and the leverage here, being a creator myself, is the platforms that Adobe is known for, the software, has to move to be a web base. And I think Figma figured it out, and Adobe saw that as a threat, and that's why they were like, we need to get rid of them, because if we don't, who knows if they're gonna do video editing next on there. I mean, they already got Illustrator, Photoshop. It's all done in Figma. They had to do it. They had to do it, but they massively overpaid.

- And to add more color to being massively overpaid, I think it was... So, Figma's gonna do, I think it's $400 billion in ARR next year, and they paid $20 billion for the company. So I mean you can imagine the multiple on that, 50x, 100x revenue this year. It's insane. So, I totally agree with you right there. Next thing I wanna get your take on is Patagonia's giving away their company. What's up with that. Is that weird? Is that cool? What do you think about it, Daniel?

- I think it's awesome, personally. Maybe this is bias, 'cause my wife works in the nonprofit world and helps out nonprofits. I mean, this is a tremendous move. We're seeing all the billionaires of the world signing their wealth mandates that are giving it away to nonprofits. I think this is an interesting angle.

Not to mention the PR that got picked up with it. Patagonia is well known worldwide. I think this could be the start of trend something, 'cause typically, you think about it, some companies just give away stock to nonprofits. That is a whole thing now. You can donate your stock shares instead of donating money. And this guy was just like, you know what? I don't know if he has family issues. I mean, I don't know if it's a scenario of succession, who knows, right? But this is something that it'd be cool to see as a trend, but I wouldn't expect it to happen again.

- I like that. And my last thing I wanna get your hot take on is I was filling up my gas tank over the weekend, and I took a picture of this and put it on Twitter. The Shell station down the road for me has gas at 2.99 a gallon. Just a couple months ago it was above five. What's going on here? We we're draining on reserves. What do you think about gas being at 2.99 a gallon? And how do you think that impacts or perhaps might not impact the midterm elections right around the corner?

- Man, this one is hard. So as you mentioned, they're draining the reserves. I saw just the other day, we're back down to levels, 1984. That's a little worrying. That's not sustainable. And we don't know when Russia on Ukraine, the whole war is going to end. We don't know if we can be buddy buddy with the Saudis and all the transition that's happening. We hear about oil 4X markets, and China and Russia wanna settle outside of U.S. dollars. There's so much going on here. It's totally a midterm play. I'm not sure it's sustainable. I would expect to probably see gas prices rise. I don't want that to happen, but that's kinda what I would expect. And that's-

- I'm right there with. Right there with you. Yeah, it was really weird for me to see that. 2.99 a gallon, I'm just... What was it? Three months ago now, four months ago we were talking about was gas gonna hit six, $7 a gallon. I was seeing people give away gas and buy people's gasoline. And it was, I mean there's marketing campaigns that were happening around giving people money for gas every month. And now it's like, well we're back to normal again, just in time, conveniently, for the midterm elections. And to your point, yeah, to the 1980s. I mean, it's been several decades since we've been this slow from the reserves. So it's very timely, to say the least.

- Not to mention that the reserves were established for times of war. And I don't wanna be super bearish and bring up war talk and everything, but if something were to happen with, say, Taiwan and China, and the U.S. has to intervene based off of Biden's comments the other night, hello, we're gonna need oil and gas, and are we gonna be able to pump it like crazy outta the ground? Or are we gonna have to touch the reserves? So just something to keep in mind. We gotta be careful here with that one. All right. Thank you for bringing three. I've got three for you, though. Let's hear it, let's do it.

- You ready?

- All right.

- I'm ready.

- First up, I saw this the other day. I wanna hear your take. Peloton just released a rowing machine. They did the bike, they did the treadmill, and now it's rowing. I mean, so I have it here. The price tag is gonna be $3,195, which includes delivery and setup. Pre-orders in the U.S. start immediately. Is this bullish? Is this bearish? Is this even worth it?

- It's not worth it, in my opinion. I mean, if we take a back track and think about what Peloton was doing and how I thought Peloton (PTON) was gonna be able to grow as a business, and it was gonna be those corporate offices, it was gonna be those gyms on college campuses, it was gonna be the hotels. That in my opinion was how Peloton was gonna grow from a selling equipment perspective. But then also the recurring revenue was cool. They had a really cool model around that, but no one's really excited about using a Peloton anymore. I've got a buddy that's got one. He puts his coat on it every single day. That's his new coat hanger. And now you're asking people to pay $3,100 for a rowing machine?

I understand the different kind of trying to offer different equipment and products to people from different types of demographics. But I just think a $3,100 rowing machine doesn't make sense for anybody, especially while everyone's gettin' laid off. Macro economic uncertainty is all over the place. And the loans, I know they've got this whole affirm thing going on with four equal payments, but I would imagine that there's something to do with credit card debt and things of that nature that would make this a lot harder to purchase than people might think.

- Yeah, not to mention the Peloton founders left.

- Yeah, where'd they go? What's goin' on with that? Trying to figure out what to do next. All right, so next up. YouTube Shorts. Google just put this out. They announced that they're switching over to a revenue model for running ads within YouTube Shorts. We talked about Google a while ago on a couple episodes back. Being a content creator yourself, what do you think about this?

- I think it's a great idea. So first thing I think about is TikTok, and we all know how TikTok makes their money. Your scrolling your for you page. You see an ad pop up. If it's a promoted video, someone who's already posted to the app of TikTok, and they're trying to get more views on that video, you can promote it. It's called spark ads. Or if it's a straight up advertisement that is being done by a company. So we've seen that as well. But the first thing I think about when we have revenue models like this published is how TikTok, I wanna say it was maybe nine months ago I read this, but they're crushing it from a revenue perspective.

They're ad revenue's through the roof there. I mean this company, I think if you kind of put the same valuation model that Twitter (TWTR) had from a, I think it was a revenue multiple, TikTok would be a 60, 70, $80 billion company. And so if Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) is doing the same thing, as it relates to this ad revenue model, and allowing creators to not just monetize, but monetize in a way that's meaningful for them, and also give businesses the opportunity to get in front of, now, these billions of views that are being happening on the YouTube Shorts, I think it's a great idea. I am long-term bullish on YouTube. I'm long-term bullish on content creators. And because of that, I'm long-term bullish on Google.

- I wanna ask you though about, so they put it out. You had to have 1,000 subscribers and 10 million Short views in 90 days. Ads run on the feed between the videos, and at the end of the month the revenue is added up and distributed based on the share of total short views. Do you think that's fair?

- I do, I do. I think 1,000 subscribers on YouTube Shorts is really easy. You just have to post videos. They have a really good way of getting your content in front of people. I was able to get... I hit that threshold very easily. And I think a lotta content creators are sort of juggling this, well, where do I post? Can I get views? Can I get subscribers? Do I get likes or comments? How do I grow? I feel like they made this competitive enough, where people say, okay, you can't just spam content. We're gonna pay you for spam content. But they also made it easy enough for people to say, yeah, I can hit 1,000. I can get 10 million views. I just gotta post once or twice a day. Things are cool. I think it's very fair. Makes a lot of sense for all parties involved.

- All right, and last up, it was just announced, NASDAQ is launching a digital asset unit to offer Bitcoin and Ethereum custody. And Bitcoin has been hovering around this 18 to 20,000 range. What are your thoughts on Bitcoin here in this news?

- So I would be very surprised if we saw Bitcoin not move down a little bit more. Here's the thing with Bitcoin and cryptocurrency, things of that nature, it's fun, it's active, it's sexy, it's a way to make a lot of money in a short period of time. It's also a way to lose a lot of money in a short period of time. For me, cryptocurrency makes up between 10 and maybe 15% on a good day of my overall portfolio and liquid assets. But I'm not over here getting excited about a digital asset custody with NASDAQ and Bitcoin. I would argue that people who are gonna be participating in this are folks who might be laggards, might not already understand that you go buy Bitcoin on Binance, you can go by Bitcoin on Gemini or Coinbase, or things of that nature.

I think FTX also has like a custody thing for institutions. I feel like there's a lot of ways to do this. And I feel like there's kind of this burnt out feeling of, yeah, wait for the institutions to get in here. We'll get the institutions. We're all going to the moon. It's like, man, they've been here for a while. And sure you can get it on NASDAQ or you can get it on these different places, but I just don't think there's gonna be a big, it's not a monumental moment in my opinion, for Bitcoin or cryptocurrency. Maybe I'm wrong. Maybe I'll look back on this in several months or several years be like, wow, was I wrong? But I'm just not too gung-ho crazy about this happening.

- Yeah, you make a good point. 'Cause obviously we heard about the correlation a while back between Bitcoin's price and the NASDAQ, and it's like that doesn't happen with just retail. The institutions have been here for a while. I mean it's nothing new. All right, so that's your take, that's my take. That is initial thoughts. I hope you guys enjoyed that segment. Let us know in the chat what you think. Obviously Sammy's been blowin' up the chat. We see he says gas prices were high mainly because of refiner shortages. There was that issue, yes. Not all because oil prices. That is part of the story. It is part of the story. But he also says 60/40 portfolios is down 15% already year to date. So where do we hide? How about money market mutual funds? Gold? What is your comment? Mike, do you have any thoughts on that? I mean just, I mean, it's our opinions. It's not investment advice. Is there anywhere to hide?

- Well, there's nowhere to hide. I said this weeks ago. We went from a TINA... Well, yeah, we went from a TINA market, there is no alternative, to a NTH market, nowhere to hide. This reminds me of the great financial crisis where everything was kinda gettin' swept down, except for bonds, at the time. But now, look, I don't think we should all move into a cave and just, or bury our money in the backyard, unless of course you wrap it nicely, otherwise, it'll just, the mold'll get to it. But anyway, but I think that right now, and this can go against a lot of people's charter, a lot of people's personal investing charter, I think it's a short-term market.

Now, I don't mean you have to scalp. I don't mean you have to be in front of the computer all the time and day trade and stuff like that. But I think it's more of a let's watch for key levels, let's see what the price action is off of it, let's take a position based on that, and then let's look to head for the doors in a couple of weeks. Maybe a short-term swing trade is more appropriate than, okay, now is the time to back up the truck and get in. They say don't buy bonds until they stop raising rates, until the recession hits, then it's the time to buy bonds.

So, again, I'm very hesitant to commit to the long term right now, but that doesn't mean that there can't be moves over the next several weeks, several months. But as far as, hey, it's time to back up the truck, and here's what we're gonna do, I just don't see it right now. Gold is getting hit. Silver is showing some relative strength, but good luck tryin' to get it. And that's a real killer of accounts. Silver can really knock you around unless you're using a cash account, and it can only go to zero, which it's probably not gonna do. But if you try to trade futures or use leverage for silver, it can knock down a lot of professionals, and what are you gonna do to euros getting hit?

Bonds are continuing to get hit. So yeah, I mean, I hate to be... I don't mean to sound like a Debbie Downer or a Mikey Downer. I need a new M word to rhyme with Mikey. But I don't, and so I'm not saying there's not gonna be opportunities on the long side here. Just stay out, stay away, no, but you may wanna shorten your time horizon for the time being, even if it's down from several years to several months to several weeks, until something better sets up. That's my opinion, but I'm sure Austin may have a different one.

- No, I think you're right on the money there, Mike. I think what's... And I'm sort of doing that myself. I think I shared with you all last week that I was doing some put options, and they had absolutely printed. I've been kinda day trading call options and put options, tryin' to look at this technical analysis, stop seeing momentum, and I actually have call options today going into this meeting, so I'm crossing my fingers everyone here is right about a rip to the upside.

But with that being said, I think it's really important too, Sammy, to be thinking about your long-term investing goals, as well as there's tons of companies, in my opinion right now, that are sort of in these accumulation phases, where they're sort of crabbing back and forth from a stock price perspective, that, in my humble opinion, we'll be doing incredibly well in the next, call it, two, three, four years. That's flipping free cashflow positive for the first time or adjusted EBIDA positive for the first time, things of that nature.

There's a lot of things to get excited about. So, some of that's in cybersecurity, some of that might be a company we're talking about here pretty soon called Boeing (NYSE:BA). There's just a lot of things that, in my opinion, where I'm, again, 26 years old, I'm a very... I'm very happy with taking on risk at this age. So things that I'm doing might not apply to you, but I think to Mike's point, we're in a very choppy, scalpy market, and beyond these sort of accumulation stocks that I'm trying to move some money into. I'm mainly doing little scalp things here, little day trades here, but mostly in cash. I've been piling cash since year to date, something that we've been talking about for the last several weeks now, and I think it's very important to be able to kinda keep that in mind as we move back down lower, potentially.

- Or I mean take a little bit of cash... This is what I personally wanna do is take a little cash and scale in slowly into positions that I wanna hold for the long term, like you were talking about with my long term time horizon, we all know dollar is king. I mean, dollar's been ripping to the upside. Inflation numbers are still wobbly, and the Fed has to continue to raise interest rates. So it's like most people don't feel like it, the selling might stop until the Fed stops raising rates.

So I think that, I mean, everybody's watching that. And now it's just kinda like, no one's gonna perfectly call the bottom. So this is why I'd take the scale factor approach, unless you're in the option market like Austin, and you're playing the puts and the calls. I'm more of a vertical spread guy, myself. It just helps me handle the risk, and that's what I do. So, now let's get into the stock of the week.

This one actually came via email, stockmarketlive@seekingalpha.com. Send over your stock ideas if you want us to do a little deep dive. This one came from Christian Rainer, who is joining us again this week. Christian, we see you over there. Say hello in the chat. Give a little shout out to Christian everybody for pitchin' this stock. He sent over a couple, but we picked one. And this one... This one goes way back. This is a super old stock. That's just-

- 100 years back, Daniel. That's way back.

- Way, way, way back. I mean, that's like foof, I don't know, great grandfather, maybe from my side, I'm not sure. It goes way back. I mean, so if we're talking about 100 years, so this stock was, it was there. I mean, think about 1920, the stock market crash. Ooh, survived. Think about all the World Wars, Cold War, been through the October 1987 debacle, 2011, COVID, GFC, this stock has gone through it all. Austin, I gotta ask you, what is this stock? What are we looking at today?

- The stock we're lookin' at today is an $85 billion aerospace and defense company that goes by the name of Boeing. Ticker symbol BA. And to Daniel's point, I'm not the most familiar with this company's past. They've been on the stock market now for more than 30 years. And they've been around for more than 100 years. It's very insane how old this company is. They've been goin' up and down for more than a century. So I guess what we're talkin' about here, though, is I wanna be able to bring you the highlights, the lowlights, and give you enough information on this company to at least feel dangerous in a conversation and give you the ability to say, okay, that was an interesting tidbit of information that he mentioned.

I'm gonna dig a little bit deeper into that. I'm gonna go read that earnings call. I'm gonna go read that 10-Q that 10-K. It's not financial advice. We're just here to give you the tools and resources so you can go make some educated decisions and take that curiosity to the next level. So let's kick it off.

Who's Boeing? Who is Boeing? What do they do? How do they make money? I gotchoo, you ready? Have you guys ever heard of airplanes? That's Boeing. They design, develop, manufacture, sell, service, and support commercial jet liners, military aircraft, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems. They operate in four main business segments. The first one's called Commercial Airplanes. The second is Defense, Space, and Security. The third is Global Services. And the fourth is Boeing Capital.

Now what I wanna do first is walk through each of those business segments, one by one. So starting with Commercial Airplanes segment, they're the world's leading producer of commercial aircrafts, including 747s, 767s, 777s, and even those big 787s. If you've flown on an airplane at some point in your life, chances are you were on one of these airplanes. Flipping onto the Defense, Space, and Security. It's a bit sexier. This is the research, development, production of manned and unmanned military aircrafts and weapon systems.

And as you can imagine, this business's primary customer is the U.S. Department of Defense, which accounted for about 85% of total revenue that this business segment had made in 2021. Their Global Services business segment is pretty straightforward. They offer supply chain and logistics management and maintenance to companies all around the globe. And finally their Boeing Capital business segment is actually kinda smart. It's a little addition to their portfolio, and not only does Boeing make and sell these aircrafts, but they also offer the financing for them. So they make a little bit more money on the backend. Pretty cool.

So analyzing the company, the first thing that came to mind is do they have competition? Well, absolutely they have competition. The company claims that the largest global competitor, or their largest global competitor is Airbus with Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon Technologies, and General Dynamics, and SpaceX all being the biggest competition here in the United States. That was Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman... I'm sure I'm saying that wrong. Raytheon Technologies, General Dynamics, and SpaceX.

Despite this competition, though, Boeing still makes billions of dollars per year in revenue. So in 2021, the company generated 62.2 billion in revenue, which was up from 58.1 in 2020. Okay, cool, ake a little bit of bump there. $10 billion, or not even, what is that, a $4 billion bump, but that's also down from 76 billion in 2021. Oh, I'm sorry, 2019, rather. Typo. On this 2021 revenue, this 62.2 billion, the company reported a loss of 2.9 billion, which is up from a loss of 12.7 billion last year, but it's still operating out a same similar two billion loss that they had in 2019. So we saw 2019 be sort of decent, and then 2020 came for their throats, like a lot of other businesses, but now they're kinda climbing outta this hole. So what's the good news?

What's getting us excited about Boeing? Few things. First one is they have a backlog of $351 billion in contracts, according to the most recent 10-Q filing. Their earnings this quarter seem to be moving in the right direction as well when compared to 2021. So revenue was mainly flat at about 16.7 billion, but they did have positive operating income, a margin of 4.6% of $774 million. So this was down from a 6% operating margin last year's quarter, but an operating margin, nonetheless.

Profits were 160 million this quarter, down from 567 million last year's quarter, but what's important to me, and I think what's really interesting in this sort of tell all story of Boeing and this sort of deep dive of analysis is their operating cash flow came in at a positive $81 million, which was up from a negative 483 million in last year's quarter. So this quarter's free cashflow burning was better than expected, coming in as positive for this quarter. But despite that, the defense business segment disappointed with lower volumes, weaker margins, and a decline in backlog.

We've got some headwinds around that defense area, but what's cool is if you go read through the transcript, you'll see their CFO talk about wanting to be, and sort of committing to be, free cash flow positive for this year, and even have a higher free cash flow positive, free cash flows in 2023. So those are some cool things to be excited about with Boeing. But what about the other side? What are some reasons to be on the sidelines or even skeptical about this company, this $85 billion company?

There's still a lot of uncertainty. There's a ton of uncertainty right now with Boeing. Sure, the guiding to free positive, or positive free cash flow this year and even higher next year. But according to their CFO, that's assuming all things go right with the supply chain, production systems, delivery stability, 373, I'm sorry, 737 and 787 delivery ramps, successful execution and certification of development programs, and the commercial market continuing to move up with a massive recovery. That's a lot of things that have to go right for this company to continue their road to free cash flow positive 2022 and 2023.

And I think what's interesting to mention, too, and I think Daniel and Josh might have something to show here, but Boeing is actually really susceptible of international intentions right now, of which I think could possibly get worse in the coming months and years, China actually was saying that they don't wanna buy their Boeing aircrafts anymore. And that's a little bit because of what was going on with Taiwan. And so now Boeing is sort of remarketing these aircraft to other people around the world. China makes up a lot of their revenue, so things to be skeptical about there.

And we'll dive into that a little bit deeper, but if you're on the positive side, you're excited about Boeing and wanna find a case to invest in this company, let me tell you I think what could be interesting and is a good observation from my perspective, again, I'm not a betting man, except when it comes to call options and put options on a day like today. But it's obvious that free cash flow per share is the main driver for this company's stock price.

We saw the stock price go absolutely parabolic between the years of 2016 and 2018, and that's because their free cash flow per share went from 10.55 to 23.33, more than doubled. Incredible. Right now they're on track to do maybe a dollar or so on free cash flow per share for this year, which is up from negative past several years, couple years.

But it looks to be, in 2023, that the number's gonna jump to 12.50 per share, and in 2024 Wall Street's guiding to $21 in free cash flow per share. So that is sort of a parabolic growth in free cash flow per share that could possibly impact their stock price in the next, call it, 18 to 24 months. So I'm not saying Boeing's stocks gonna go parabolic, and primed to go crazy, and jump in. It's not financial advice. I'm just kinda showing my perspective here.

It's so hard, also, to forecast so far into the future. Who knows if it's gonna be 21, who knows if it's gonna be 12.50 next year. But if Boeing stock does go to this 20 plus dollars per share in free cash flow in the next 18 to 24 months, then I would imagine their stock price would follow. Daniel, what are your thoughts here on sort of this uncertainty going on with the China sales as well as maybe their ramp for free cash flow positivity next year?

- Yeah, let's dive into it. I mean, that was, you set it up, you dove right in, bull side, bear side, let's talk about Boeing. We're all here. It's around $147 a share right now. It's one of the stocks that's in the Dow 30, if that's the index that you like to follow, it's been around forever. It's based outta Chicago, Illinois, and it was incorporated in 1916, actually. I was lookin' that up. So as you mentioned, the government is a reoccurring business. That's client with all the military stuff they do, the satellites, the capsules that they've been shooting up to the space station.

I mean, Boeing's everywhere. So let's go ahead and take a look at the Seeking Alpha side of things. Josh, let's go ahead and throw up that first slide about the rating summary, like we always like to look at. The Seeking Alpha authors that have been writing about Boeing are currently a hold on the stock, kind of in line what you're talking about. There's a little bit of uncertainty with the company going forward. I mean, as you mentioned, the COVID crash hit, but then also the 737 Max stuff has been dragging on them, the FAA problem of the safety over and over and over again, this stock just hasn't been able to catch a break.

The company had to drain their cash just to keep going. I mean, they had a bunch of orders cut. Now they're getting those back. Wall Street is a strong buy on it. I'd like to ask everybody what their time horizon is for that. And the quant system is currently a hold with all the metrics underlying the company. I think we're all still waiting to see about the free cash positive side of things that you mentioned. Let's go to next slide, Josh.

Factor grade breakdown real quick. I'll just wanna point out, EPS revisions are improving. That is something that might give us a little bit of hope. Momentum of the stock price is improving. Profitability is just horrible right now. They've gotta work on that, which I know that's a big focus of management. Growth is kinda stagnant. It's kinda hard to grow when you're a company that it takes so long to make one of your products and get it delivered.

Valuation, of course, D minus. Let's go ahead and go to the next slide. Just to point out, this is the full breakdown of Wall Street analysts and the Seeking Alpha authors, and how you can see how they're broken out. There's 12 analysts out on the street, they're saying this is a strong buy. It might be. Depends on your time horizon. Depends on where we go from here. There's a, I mean, I just gotta go back, the uncertainty about China, which we'll get to at the very end, but as I was researchin' this, Bespoke put out a very interesting tweet, I think it was just yesterday, that I stumbled across just by happenstance.

Let's go to the next slide, Josh so everybody can see this. It says 41% of Russell 1000 stocks are now down from the pre-pandemic high, and 20% are down 20%. Of the biggest loser, there's representation from every sector except energy. Boeing and Intel (INTC) are down the most at negative 56%. Go ahead and go to the next slide. I think I blew it up a little bit so everybody can see this. So this is the change since February 19th, 2020, right before the pandemic, the pre-pandemic high. This stock has just absolutely gotten crushed. It had a huge run up with all the free cash flow positive and everything like you were talking about. And this stock was just the worst hit, worse than Intel.

Let that sink in. Not a good look, but also is this an opportunity? That's where you wanna be thinking, okay, this stock has been pulled back. It's been stable for over 100 years in this stock market. It has weathered the storm time and time again. The competition, as you mentioned, you think about Airbus in the commercial sector, and that's where I wanna go is commercial airlines. So what is the next thing that can drive the growth of this company? Well, next slide, Josh, let's show everybody.

This is pulled directly from their earnings report that they just put out not too long ago. This is what, and this is their own data. So keep that in mind. This is what they are saying that the new airplane demand for the next 20 years will be and where it's gonna come from. Obviously Asia Pacific might get hit. If this China and Taiwan stuff happens, that might get hit, something to keep in mind. North America, Europe, China... Oh, sorry, China's there as well. Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. So obviously freighters, not really big. I mean, cargo planes, they do that, yes.

That's very much, think about the FedEx (FDX) is that buy from them and the things like that. But with FedEx's pre-announcement, I mean, they're probably pulling back on purchase orders at this time. Widebody, single-aisle is their biggest seller. So just something to keep in mind. There is a potential for a long runway of growth. What's your time horizon? Next slide. Now I gotta... This is hilarious to me, actually. You remember these little things called floppy disks, Austin?

- Actually it's really funny-

- Remember those?

- [Austin] You mention that, 'cause I had someone, my girlfriend's a couple years younger than me, and I was saving something on like a Microsoft Word, and I don't know if you remember this, but you can go into save something, and the actual saving icon is a floppy disk. And she asked me, she says, "What is this? "Why is it shape like that? "I don't understand, "what does have to do with saving something?" I was like, oh my god, I'm gettin' old. "These are floppy disks, babe, "what are you talkin' about?"

- [Daniel] Gotta let her know, but let me put it this way. 1.44 megabytes, that was your average space on a floppy disk. Like floppy disks are so outdated, yet, the last man, apparently... I think this was from Business Insider, if I remember correctly, Tom Persky, this guy sells floppy disks to people at floppydisk.com. I just wanna point out here in this article, it says, "My biggest customers "and the place where most of the money comes from "are the industrial users. "These are the people who use floppy disk "as a way to get information in and out of a machine. "Imagine it's 1990 and you're building "a big industrial machine, one kind of another, "you design it to last 50 years, "and you want to use the best technology available." Next slide, Josh. "Take the airline industry for example. "Probably half of the air fleet in the world today "is more than 20 years old and still uses floppy disks "in some of the avionics. "That's a huge customer," for him, which, I mean, come on, you haven't had innovation in the airline industry? I mean, I'm sure, hopefully Airbus and I mean, these other guys... Hard drives are like the... Take it like a microSD card.

People put in their phones and stuff. Those are terabyte now. Like, you're telling me that you can't design and innovate the airplane and scale down everything? I thought this was just hilarious. I mean, obviously that last little segment talks about how finally Japan's digital agency is saying, all right, let's shift off of floppy disk. I mean, how is this still... I mean that doesn't go into the Boeing thing, and just good for this guy for supplying the floppy disk to the airline industry, but it kinda tells me that there will be innovation if it hasn't already occurred, and people are going to continue to buy newer airplanes.

Other airplanes eventually will get sold to the other side, or a different customer, as companies continue to buy new planes. There's a long runway and a long need for airplanes. And Boeing is that company that can pull it off. So let's go ahead and go back into the next slide, actually, Josh. So another thing to think about. They captured orders for 169 737 Max airplanes and 13 freighters. They secured 200 plus orders, and commitments at the Farnborough Air Show. They have a backlog of over 4,200 airplanes, valued at $297 billion. So as long as those don't disappear... Josh havin' a little tech issue. That's all right, Josh.

So as long as they don't have any of these customers start canceling their orders, they should be good for the long term. Now cash and debt balances, as you mentioned, they still expect to be positive free cash flow. That is a big thing that they wanna really drive home to the shareholders that that is their focus. They are working on it. They are scaling to it. Keep that in mind. So at $147 a share, is this where you get in? I don't know. Maybe? I would personally maybe like to see a pull back to 136 or 120. And let me show you why I say that. We're gonna go right to the charts real quick.

- [Austin] I was gonna say, those are very specific numbers there, Daniel.

- Very specific.

- 136?

- [Daniel] Not to mention here's the whole gap that we had. Obviously I say 80% of the time gap fills. We don't know how long it might take, but this one did fill over here on Boeing. So now I'm going into the near time horizon, since we're talking about short-term stuff going on right now in this turbulent market. So why am I saying 136? Well, I've got the 61.8 Fibonacci here at 135.38. And then below that I have a gap down here below the market at 122. So those are kinda some levels that I would be looking for, if this is going to be one of those stocks that gets hit. But, if we're looking to the upside, there is a gap, 'cause there's a gap across the entire market, pretty much, from the CPI day to day, where that could take us up to about 157. But long term, I just wanna zoom out to the max monthly. Look at this, I mean, so this stock used to be low of 747.

This was back in, what is that? 1988, I believe. But here's the rip or the parabolic move that you had mentioned. I mean, look at that. If you were in this stock and you held on and all these dividend payments that you were getting along the way, this was, I mean a massive move of 500%, pretty much. I mean that was over 2,251 days. So that's what 300, 400 divided into that, five years, maybe? Somewhere close around that.

Question is, can they do it again? Can they pull this off again? But, on the monthly, I wanted to point this out, we are seeing this price find some serious resistance right here at the 200 average. So what does that tell me? Institutions are probably buying. I mean, this is probably why Wall Street has a strong buy on the stock, but that's my take from the chart's perspective. I wanna ask Mike Saul if he'll jump back on and give us his take on the charts. Let me see if I can pull it up. I'm not sure Josh is back with us yet.

- While you do that, Daniel, I just wanna put some more context on that parabolic move that had happened. From a free cash flow per share perspective, we saw it go from, in 2013, around $8 to $9 the next year, $10 the next year, very kind of sequential here. And then in 2016 we went to 12.38, and then in 2017 that popped to $19, and then in 2018 that popped to 23 and a half dollars. So it was a very big move up there. That's since come down. In 2020, it was negative 35 bucks. Last year it was negative seven and a half. So we'll see what happens here pretty soon, but excited to see Mike's feedback on the charts.

- Yeah, and real quick, before we get to Mike, 'cause Josh is back, I just wanna mention, too, this company does not pay a dividend right now. It used to. They were growing the dividend like crazy. But my guess is if they get back to this free cash flow positive kinda side of things that they wanna get to, which I think would be great for shareholders and the company themselves, I would expect a dividend to get reinstated. That's just my personal take. That's my opinion. Don't bank on it, but that's what I would think would happen. So I hear Josh is back with us now. So Mike, what do we have on the charts?

- Well, I have two charts to look at today, the daily chart and the weekly chart of Boeing, and the daily chart doesn't really look very good. We came up off of the June lows, we tagged the high into August, and now we're sitting right at the 50% mark. We have a really strong 200-day moving average slope to downside. That means the longer term trend is down. The 50 day has flattened out a little bit. But overall, I mean, we're getting a little bit of a bounce here, but we're not doing much. If we go to the next chart, which is the weekly chart, I mean, this is just ugly. Ugly off the highs in 2019. The COVID lows are 89. Remember this was already in decline before COVID hit, it accelerated after COVID hit, it got what is known as a dead rat bounce. I don't like calling 'em dead cat bounces, because you know cats are-

- So you're a cat guy?

- No, I'm deathly allergic to them, but I think that they're nice. A lot of people like 'em, but nobody really likes a rat. So we'll call 'em dead rat bounces, but anyway, whatever you wanna call it, that's fine. Anyway, you could see here, we got the... This is the weekly chart, by the way, so each one of these candles represents a full week. We got the bounce up into the 2021 high, and then here's what I'm looking at. So you talk about Fibonacci retracements all the time.

This is a setting that I like to use. It's a 78.6% retracement. And if we break that retracement to the downside, we can remount it and we can try, whatever, but the first time we break through it, which we did on this little cluster right here, the next time through I'm expecting this to come down and test that 89 level. So it's got, in my opinion, from a technical perspective, and I didn't go, of course, I'm not going anywhere close to as deep as what you and Austin did on the fundamental side. Here's my fundamental take. They make planes. That's about it. I'm not-

- It's what they're known for.

- [Mike] Yeah, I'm not diggin' into all the other goods, and they've been around a long time. But again, is this a commentary on opinion on the travel industry? Like, oh, does that mean if Boeing isn't gonna, does that mean we're gonna get an economic slowdown? Does that mean we're not gonna have as much travel anymore? I don't... Yeah, I'm not really into that, because we haven't really been bouncing with Boeing, and travel's picked up huge, once COVID's calmed down. Everybody's traveling. You hear all the reports about the airports being crowded, et cetera. So I'm just looking at a total chart view. And to me it looks like this is going lower. And if we break this green line one more time, which I should have had this number better, but it looks, what does it look to be? 129 and change, whatever it is, it doesn't matter. It's the zone.

If we break through that, I'm looking for a move down to 89. And again, since this is a weekly chart, this isn't like, oh, look what happened in a couple days. No, this big move took a month. This whole move took many months to get up there. And now it's rolling over. It's taking many months. So to me, I'm not saying, oh, it's gonna get there tomorrow. It's gonna be at 89 tomorrow, Austin, you better buy your puts. No, I'm not saying that. I'm saying that eventually, and like I always like to say, I don't know how many hours, days, weeks, months, years are in an eventually right. Nobody has that definition. But I believe that before this goes much higher, doesn't mean we can't bounce in the meantime, doesn't mean we can't consolidate for a little, but before we get into a fresh up trend, I think we're going to 89 first. That's my technical view.

- Wow.

- I love it, I love it. I'm here for it. I'm here for it.

- 89. That would be something. So the thing that I just thought about, too, and I'd love to hear your thoughts, is they serve, one of their biggest customers is the U.S. government. They're servicing jets. They're creating jet. They're right in where they need to be in order to keep the U.S. government as a client. So it's like, if that's the case, if they were to fail as a company, hypothetically, who would actually take their place? You get what I'm sayin'? 'Cause the U.S. government, the U.S. government likes to make sure that the businesses we are working with on a military front are U.S. companies. Everything is made in the U.S. It is probably all the way down to the microchips. They wanna make sure that there's no weird technology stuff going on, for tracking and GPS and all these things. So it has to be U.S. focused, and Boeing is a U.S. company.

- Yeah, and to the point that John made here in the chat about Airbus, they're based out of the Netherlands. I'm not too familiar with the company, Airbus. Again, I'm not really in the aerospace stocks. And so it was like, Austin, go check out Boeing. I'm like, man, I've actually never thought about checkin' out Boeing. So I'm sure I missed a lot, but yeah, to Daniel's point, you're right on the money there. I mean, there's, I can't think of anyone else that would be able to service design, develop, do any of this stuff that Boeing's doing for the U.S. government, from a defensive perspective.

- But my counter to that is, okay, and I'm pullin' up the chart live on my end, sorry. But I'm, okay, but that's been the case for decades, years. How come the stock isn't at two million by now? Like once again, Daniel, you always say this, too, is the stock is separate from the company. The stock can still go down and the company can still have government contracts, and it still could be the producer, but I mean, look, that 89 number, I mean, that's where we were back in, I'm lookin' now, 2016. So, and then we were getting back in 2020.

But I'm saying it's not really like, oh, that would be really horrible. I mean, we're officially, if you're using the 20% down number, where we've officially been in a bear market for a while with this, although I guess we came out of it with the bounce off the initial 89, right? But we're back in a bear market officially. So, yeah, again, I know. I mean, it's a pretty, I'm not in any puts. I'm not sure what the stocks are. I have no-

- Yeah, by the way, just full disclosure to that point, Mike, I'm not touching this thing. One side we've got these Chinese things that are happenin'. You got a CFO talking about free cash flow per share positivity. We got Mike over here sayin' the stock's goin' to 89 potentially. There's way too much for me to even wanna approach this company. I'm just glad that whenever I need to go buy a plane to Florida or buy a ticket on a plane to Florida that we've got some plans to ride.

- Right, and yeah. So, I don't know. And the one thing that Daniel said that always gets my contrarian, which I'm just a walking contrarian, I'm lookin' for the other side of everything, but is that okay, well, what's the U.S. gonna do? Who are they gonna go to? They have to keep, basically keep Boeing around to make the... I mean, what if they take 'em private? What if something else happens? It's like, I'm always looking at, I just hate these statements like, I hate the TINA statement, there is no alternative, which is basically where we're at now, 'cause where they gonna go? Where they gonna go to get the planes built? And that, to me, scares me, because in my opinion, what I have learned in life is there's always an alternative somewhere.

So, I don't know what it is, though. I'm not smart... I'm not sayin' that, oh, don't worry. They're not gonna do that. They're gonna eventually open up and let foreign builders come in. No, that's not what I'm saying. I'm not smart enough to say any of that stuff. But my paranoia being born and bred in New York City, I guess, is just keeping me on the contrarian side of things. So anyway, that's what I have to say about that.

