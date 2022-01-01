Feverpitched

For those of you who tuned into the Webinar John Rowland and I did on Wednesday : Did the Stock Market Bottom - A Debate Between Two Traders - You can still listen.

One of the charts we featured was the Conference Board's chart on the Leading Economic Indicators. Last month it was approaching a warning sign. Bad news, today they say we are now in an official recession.

Conference Board's LEI (Barchart)

My gauge of the market is the Value Line Arithmetic Index, an Index of the largest 1700 stocks that is Equal not Cap weighted. At its low point on 6/16, it was at 7,768.26 and closed today at 8,006.40. Be cautious and please, please have either your stop losses or your puts in place.

VLA Price vs Daily Moving Averages (Barchart)

To Be Forewarned is to be Forearmed!