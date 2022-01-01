Are We Headed For A Recession

Sep. 23, 2022 1:18 AM ET
Summary

  • Remember the Stock Market is not the economy.
  • The Stock Market is one component of the Economy.
  • Look out when both are headed in the same direction!

For those of you who tuned into the Webinar John Rowland and I did on Wednesday : Did the Stock Market Bottom - A Debate Between Two Traders - You can still listen.

One of the charts we featured was the Conference Board's chart on the Leading Economic Indicators. Last month it was approaching a warning sign. Bad news, today they say we are now in an official recession.

Leading Economic Indicators

Conference Board's LEI (Barchart)

My gauge of the market is the Value Line Arithmetic Index, an Index of the largest 1700 stocks that is Equal not Cap weighted. At its low point on 6/16, it was at 7,768.26 and closed today at 8,006.40. Be cautious and please, please have either your stop losses or your puts in place.

Value Line Arithmetic Index

VLA Price vs Daily Moving Averages (Barchart)

To Be Forewarned is to be Forearmed!

Jim Van Meerten writes on financial subjects here and on Barchart Portfolio Blogs and Seeking Alpha. He earned a BS in Accounting and Business Administration from Berry College; a Juris Doctorate from the Woodrow Wilson School of Law; and attended post-baccalaureate and graduate courses in Business Administration, Quantitative Math, and Education at Florida Atlantic University, Georgia State University and University of North Carolina at Charlotte. In the past he has been an accountant, attorney, adjunct professor in Business Law, Accounting and Internal Auditing, financial advisor, supervisory principal, and compliance officer. He also passed the Georgia CPA Exam, the Certified Internal Auditor Exam, and the FINRA Series 7, 24 and 9/10 exams.He is presently also a contributor on MSN Top Stocks Blog, Motley Fool and is a member of the M100 on Marketocracy, an elete honor chosen by the editors of Marketocracy as being in the top 100 portfolio managers of over 100,000 portfoiios they review. He would enjoy hearing your comments at JimVanMeerten@gmail.com.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

