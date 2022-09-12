Cattle Crystal Ball

Sep. 23, 2022 2:55 AM ETDBA, RJA, JJA, GRU, TAGS, JJGTF, JJG, JJATF, MOO, VEGI, FTAG, YUMY, PBJ, COW, COWTF, UBC
The Angry Bear profile picture
The Angry Bear
465 Followers

Summary

  • Herd consolidation seems to be the main point being plugged right now as the total herd population of beef cattle is dropping and will continue to drop well into next year.
  • Many ranchers are weighing their options now as La Niña continues into a third year.
  • The crystal ball shows a murky overall food future, one of climatic uncertainty and higher prices.

Dairy farm, simmental cattle, feeding cows on farm

branex/iStock via Getty Images

By Michael Smith

Herd consolidation seems to be the main point being plugged right now as the total herd population of beef cattle is dropping and will continue to drop well into next year. This mirrors the 2014 cattle year where we had a steep downturn in total US herd.

Beef cow inventory US

Next year will be more of the same with a general degradation of total population. Here are the factors:

Severe drought has brought about pasture shortages. Lack of rain in the western parts of the country have left scorched plains of barren land that are hard-pressed to support a herd of any size, unless the stockman can afford supplementation to hay or feed from either high-priced silage or hay that must be trucked in at high transport prices. Once sustenance is addressed, there is a third more pressing issue – heat. The above average temperatures sustained this summer and that are persisting in the south and west have caused stress on herd population. This will really be felt by the cow/calf operators who might have gestational issues with their cows. High heat and stress make the breeding process much more difficult.

Many ranchers are weighing their options now as La Niña continues into a third year. Feedlots attached to processors can only handle so many heads and are contracted out for what they have in place. Others not contracted and having trouble have two options, private sales to someone who can take on the added heads, or outright culling. Private processing is an expensive path, market is limited, and process dates are 6 months to even a year in some locales.

Nevil Speer over at Drovers notes that this has the feeling of 2014, but this time is a bit different. Dairy cows are well-positioned to help the general population. Bred dairy cows through IVF not only provide the dairy with product to sell, but also calves to sell for replacements and steers to sell to processors. Specific genetics allow crossbreeding of dairy/beef cross. Traditional dairy cattle such as the common Jersey, the brown dairy cows that supply a huge amount of milk (or fluid), or the Dalmatian spotted Holsteins are not that great for beef, such as Angus, Beefmaster, or Brahman. Crossing is nothing new, Brangus (Brahman & Angus cross) and even Wangus (Wagyu & Angus cross) cattle have been bred for decades to suit environments that may be ill-suited for one breed. Brahman and Red Angus do very well in hot climates, for example. Using modern IVF technology and breeding the over 9 million dairy cattle is an easy way, as Mr. Speer states, to ease a lot of the replacement issues we are likely to have going into next year.

The culmination of all these factors leads the future to move into two directions, more cattle born not on traditional cow/calf stockyards, and additional costs. The consumer will continue to see increased priced going into next year. Warnings have already been issued in the feed markets alerting producers to price hikes happening seemingly monthly and with a big true-up potentially in February of next year. Feed prices drive the finished cattle prices for the packers, which then are included in the wholesale costs, through the retailers, and as you guess, back to the consumers. With another year of ENSO stuck again, grain prices are set to continue to stay high, furthering food inflation well past the first and even second quarter of next year. Harvest still continues, but the USDA has already begun to discount this year's yields. We also expect fertilizer shortages to continue due to the lockout from Russia and China, with the added caveat that European producers will be unable to produce due to the worsening energy crises. This year will be a little more dire as fields that were planted with nitrogen fixing soybeans will have to be planted with corn that requires quite a bit of nitrogen fertilizers, or laid fallow, which is the direction some Texas farmers are choosing. The crystal ball shows a murky overall food future, one of climatic uncertainty and higher prices.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

The Angry Bear profile picture
The Angry Bear
465 Followers
In 2010 24/7 Wall St. named Angry Bear among the top twenty independent financial blogs on the net. Quote: "The Angry Bear www.angrybearblog.com. Half a dozen professionals, including a tax law expert, a historian, PhDs in economics, business consultants and financial professionals provide perspectives on the financial world. Despite their expansive coverage of economic issues, their articles are as deep as their coverage is extensive. Topics include world trade, industrial production, U.S. Government programs, and major regulatory issues." 2010 FINS from The Wall Street Journal named Linda Beale's Ataxingmatter in The Top Five Tax Accounting blogs to read for 2009-2010. Our current economists are Mike Kimel, Spencer England, Robert Waldmann, and Rebecca Wilder. Linda Beale is an expert in tax law and matters related to taxes. Ken Houghton has expertise in finance. Bruce Webb has added his expertise in particular on Social Security. Daniel Becker brings a small business perspective to his writing. Daniel Crawford: aka Rdan and Angry Bear blog Bios in alphabetical order: Linda Beale: I am a law professor at Wayne State University Law School who teaches various courses in the area of federal income tax, such as introduction to federal income tax, corporate taxation, partnership taxation, international taxation and perhaps in the future a course in statutory interpretation focussed on tax. Daniel Becker: I have two businesses: a practice in the health care field and a retail business of flowers and plants. I have served as an officer of 2 non-profits and my state society. I have testified before my state legislature. I have personally won in my state supreme court. Ken Houghton: A principle in his own company and former economist for several major financial companies. Spencer England: Before I started my own consulting business I was an economist for the CIA for 10 years and worked for a couple of Boston investment management firms as their in house economist, investment strategist for some 12 years. My original field of study was international economics and international finance. I celebrated the 20th anniversary of publishing SEER -- my equity strategy product. I model the S&P industries and advise portfolio managers on how to structure their portfolios by recommending industry weights. Mike Kimel: Formerly an economist for a Fortune 500 company and now an economist for a private corporation and author of Presimetrics blog and the book Presimetrics: How Democratic and Republican Administrations Measure Up on the Issues We Care About to be published August 2010. The book can be pre-ordered. RobertWaldmann: I have a PhD in economics (Harvard 1989) and teach economics at the University of Rome "Tor Vergata". Oddly, I don't blog much at my own site rjwaldmann about economics or Italy. As an economist (roughly) I am interested in behavioral economics, growth, and the economics of inequality. Actually much of my current research, such as it is, is really in econometric methodology and statistics. I was very unorthodox in the 80s, but the orthodoxy is much less rigid now. Bruce Webb: is a current member of the National Academy of Social Insurance (NASI). I am by training a historian who then has spent my working career in information retrieval and land use regulation. My interest in Social Security arose when I noticed in passing that the dates related to 'crisis' were moving but that nobody seemed to be noticing that and still less asking the key questions 'why?' and 'can this go on?' Rebecca Wilder: After receiving my Doctorate in Economics, I was an assistant professor for two years. However, I realized that teaching just wasn't for me and took a job in private sector. Now, I am an Economist in the financial industry. As an economist in finance, I analyze data, write commentary, and offer economic insight to traders, chiefs of staff...

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.