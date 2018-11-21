Listen on the go! Subscribe to Wall Street Breakfast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.

Boeing to pay $200M

to settle SEC charges related to 737 MAX crashes. EVs to account for

60% of new car sales

by 2030 - IEA.

FedEx earnings highlight

cost-savings push, price increases but

Deutsche Bank voices doubts

on cost-saving plans for FedEx.

Catch today’s WSB article

seekingalpha.com/wsb

.

Invest Successfully With Alpha Picks

https://seekingalpha.com/alpha-picks/subscribe

.