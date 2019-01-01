Equifax: An Expensive Stock Exposed To A Weak Mortgage Market

Summary

  • Home buyers are faced with surging mortgage rates, nearing 7%.
  • Equifax, often notoriously in the news, has significant operating exposure to the home lending review process.
  • With a high earnings multiple and questionable EPS in the years ahead, the stock is a sell here on fundamentals.
  • I do, though, see a near-term trading opportunity from the long side.

Mortgage rates have shot to their highest levels in more than 15 years, according to Mortgage News Daily.

Mortgage Rates Marching Toward 7%

Mortgage Rates Marching Toward 7%

Mortgage News Daily

Moreover, mortgage loan applications for purchase, per Haver Analytics data, are below 2019 levels.

Mortgage Apps Headed South

Mortgage Apps Headed South

BofA Global Research

This has bearish implications for credit reporting bureaus. One of the big three players in the space has an earnings date in less than a month and has endured a slew of negative news items. Is all that priced in? Let's dig in.

According to Bank of America Global Research, Equifax (NYSE:EFX) provides credit and risk management solutions to businesses and consumers. The second largest US credit bureau (based on revenue), the company also operates in 23 other countries. Products and services include consumer reports, risk scoring and analytics, income and employment verification, fraud, and identity solutions, decisioning services, and marketing services.

The firm stands to benefit from secular tailwinds aiding tech and data evolution. Data privacy and security remain risks, though, as evidenced by the major breach at Equifax. There are downside risks, too, at a macro level with dropping mortgage applications and low unemployment claims.

The Atlanta-based $21.6 billion market cap Professional Services industry company trades at a high 28.4 trailing 12-month price-to-earnings ratio and pays a paltry dividend yield of just 0.9%, according to The Wall Street Journal. Just this morning, the three major credit reporting agencies announced that free weekly credit reports will be available to U.S. consumers through 2023.

On valuation, BofA sees solid EPS growth next year and in 2024 after a weak 2022. I question that optimism given the major slowdown in the housing market and surging mortgage rates. The Bloomberg consensus EPS amounts are modestly lower vs BofA. Still, dividends are expected to climb as free cash flow inches higher. Unfortunately, the forecast P/E and EV/EBITDA multiples are exceedingly high. Equifax appears expensive right now.

EFX Earnings, Valuation, And Dividend Forecasts

EFX: Earnings, Valuation, Dividend Forecasts

BofA Global Research

According to Wall Street Horizon's corporate event calendar for Equifax, only the upcoming Q3 earnings date is expected to move shares over the next few months. Importantly, though, it is among the first handful of S&P 500 companies reporting results with its unconfirmed earnings date of Wednesday, Oct. 19, after the close.

Corporate Event Calendar

Corporate Event Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

The Technical Take

Equifax broke below its 200-day moving average at the turn of the year with a gap down on high volume back in January. It has been a struggle for the bulls ever since. After failing at resistance in the low $240s in a bearish double top pattern during Q1, the stock went on to make lower highs and lower lows throughout the first half. A strong bounce off the June low failed again to get EFX above the falling 200-day, and a big drop since then leaves the stock retesting the June low.

I see potential upside here though. Notice how many shares were traded in the $135 to $180 range. There should be buyers here based on that price history. If the stock falls under $169, perhaps a drop to $150 could be in play, but it looks like a decent buy there, technically.

The broader trend is lower, though. So it's more of a 'buy the dip, sell the rip' mantra with EFX until it climbs back above the 200-day.

Equifax: Trending Lower, but a "Buy the Dip" Strategy Could Work

Equifax: Trending Lower, but a "Buy the Dip" Strategy Could Work

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

Equifax is due for a bounce soon. A short-term long swing trade here with a stop under $150 could make sense, but profits should be taken on an approach to the 200-day moving average. Long-term fundamental investors should avoid the stock, though, as its valuation is high and is exposed to cyclical areas of the economy that are turning south.

CFA & CMT Charterholder | Freelance Financial Writer at SoFi & Ally | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including blogs, emails, white papers, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. My CFA and CMT backgrounds demonstrate prowess in investment management and my professional experience includes extensive public speaking and communication. Moreover, my extensive university teaching and professional trading experience provide useful skills. Past roles also include heavy use of Excel modeling and chart creation as well as PowerPoint.I am a contributor to The Dividend Freedom Tribe. I am a contributor to Topdown Charts.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

