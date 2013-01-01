Gold-To-Silver Ratio Plummeting

Sep. 23, 2022 10:45 AM ETDBP, JJP, GLTR, JJPFF, GLD, IAU, DGL, BAR, SGOL, OUNZ, GLDI, IAUF, GLDM, AAAU, BGLD, IGLD, GBUG, IAUM, PBUG, PHYS, SLV, DBS, SIVR, SLVO, SBUG, PSLV1 Comment
Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
45.24K Followers

Summary

  • Gold has consistently traded below its 50-DMA over the past few months, while the 200-DMA is fairly flat. Over the past several days, it has been trending sideways right near 52-week lows.
  • Silver rallied in the first half of September, moving back above its 50-DMA in the process. Since then, it has managed to hold above that moving average.
  • The underperformance of gold in recent weeks has led the gold-silver ratio to pivot sharply lower.

Rows of golden and silver bars

Ravitaliy

In spite of it being considered a safe haven asset and inflation hedge, gold has had a rough year with a nearly 10% decline year-to-date. The yellow metal has consistently traded below its 50-DMA over the past few months, while the 200-DMA is fairly flat. Over the past several days, gold has been trending sideways right near 52-week lows.

Front-month gold futures - Past year

Front Month Gold Futures - Past Year (Author)

Silver has not avoided declines and, like gold, has largely remained below its moving averages. However, its sideways action in recent days has proven a bit more constructive. Unlike gold, silver rallied in the first half of September, moving back above its 50-DMA in the process. Since then, there has not been a massive degree of follow-through, but it has managed to hold above that moving average.

Front-month silver futures - Past year

Front Month Silver Futures - Past Year (Author)

For the past year and a half, gold has generally outperformed silver, as shown in the uptrend of the ratio of the two metals since early 2021. However, the underperformance of gold in recent weeks has led the ratio to pivot sharply lower. Over the past 15 days, the ratio has fallen 11% - the first double-digit decline since February 2021. Looking back through the early 1990s, there have only been a handful of other periods in which the gold-to-silver ratio has fallen by a similar degree or more in the same span of time. Outside of last year, the only other occurrences in the past decade were 2013, 2016, and 2020.

Gold-to-silver ratio - past five years; Gold-to-silver ratio 15-day percentage change - past thirty years

Gold To Silver Ratio - Past Five Years; Gold To Silver Ratio 15-Day % Change - Past 30 Years (Author)

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
45.24K Followers
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.