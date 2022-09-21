NEW YORK (September 23) - Federal Express (NYSE:FDX) reported earnings and announced a cost-savings program earlier than expected today within about an hour after its stock price hit a 52-week low. The release raised the stock price up to the day's high of $156.70 before settling down to close at $154.54. The stock was mostly flat in after-hours trading.
FedEx warned last week that it was suffering what it described as "macroeconomic trends" that affected "global volumes.... both internationally and in the U.S.", but warned that conditions had changed rapidly in the final weeks of the quarter. As we said last week, FedEx is dependent on the health and wealth of the larger economy and neither are particularly good at this point. Europe is expected to go into recession and is likely there already. Deutsche Bank said earlier this week it will expects a deeper recession in the euro area as a consequence of Russian halting Nord Stream 1 gas deliveries. It estimates GDP will drop 2.2% in 2023, with German GDP dropping as much as 4%. The euro zone recession is expected to have knock-on effects in Asia, its largest trading partner.
Cost Savings Having no control of the macro environment in which it operates, FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam says the company "will focus on the issues that we can control in primarily on the cost side."
FedEx reports on a June 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023 fiscal year and the savings discussed in yesterday's earnings call relate to Fiscal 23. Overall, the company says savings will generate $2.5 to $2.7 billion, about $1 billion of which will be permanent. These plans include:
The company expects savings in each of the segments
The company said it had realized $300 million in savings from these efforts in Q1 and expects approximately another $700 million in Q2 with the remainder of the fiscal '23 savings to be realized during the second half of the fiscal year.
These planned savings are incremental to the savings from the FedEx DRIVE program, discussed more fully at the FedEx June 28 investor presentation. That program is expected to generate some $4 billion in cost savings by Fiscal Year End June 30, 2025.
FedEx is raising rates 6.9% in January. It is also introduced a new remote area surcharge and peak residential pricing in the United States. In Europe and Asia, FedEx will launch a new handling surcharge as well in January. In August, FedEx implemented international fuel surcharge table adjustments for Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
The company anticipates the Second Quarter will generate revenue of $23.5 to $24 billion. We believe that outlook is likely sanguine, as are longer term hopes for the following reasons:
FedEx response to declining volumes and macro effects is to raise prices and surcharges and to, cut expenses, in management's words, "control the things we can".
But those efforts will likely disappoint. Between demand destruction and rising competitive pressures, and the service disruptions caused by FedEx drastic cost reductions, we foresee declining brand value and disappointing earnings for at least the next 6 quarters. We estimate the stock will move to $120 to $130 by the fall of 2023.
Note: Our commentaries most often tend to be event-driven. They are mostly written from a public policy, economic, or political/geopolitical perspective. Some are written from a management consulting perspective for companies that we believe to be under-performing and include strategies that we would recommend were the companies our clients. Others discuss new management strategies we believe will fail. This approach lends special value to contrarian investors to uncover potential opportunities in companies that are otherwise in a downturn. (Opinions with respect to such companies here, however, assume the company will not change).
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: The views expressed, including the outcome of future events, are the opinions of the firm and its management only as of September 23, 2022, and will not be revised for events after this document was submitted to Seeking Alpha editors for publication. Statements herein do not represent, and should not be considered to be, investment advice. You should not use this article for that purpose. This article includes forward looking statements as to future events that may or may not develop as the writer opines. Before making any investment decision you should consult your own investment, business, legal, tax, and financial advisers. We associate with principals of TechnoMetrica on survey work in some elements of our business. This article does not rely on any TechnoMetrica data.
