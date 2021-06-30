onurdongel

What Is Li Bang International?

Jiangyin City, China-based Li Bang International (LBGJ) was founded to design and manufacture stainless steel commercial kitchen equipment and provide related services.

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Mr. Feng Huang, who has been with the firm since October 2007 and was previously sales manager at Suzhou Hongtu Sanbao Technology Development Co.

The company's primary offerings include:

Commercial kitchen design

Stainless steel kitchen equipment

Equipment installation

After-sales maintenance

Li Bang has booked fair market value investment of $2.6 million as of June 30, 2021, from investors, including Maple Huang Holdings (Chairman Huang), Army Chan Holdings, and Funa Lee Holdings.

The firm has disclosed no specific ESG initiatives at a company level.

According to a 2021 market research report by Fior Markets, the global commercial cooking equipment market was an estimated $85 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $140 billion by 2028.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the expected growth of the travel and tourist industry as well as demand for more efficient approaches to reduce costs amid growing urban populations.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic has put a damper on growth in the travel and tourist industry from 2020 onward, so the estimated CAGR may be optimistic.

Major competitive or other industry participants include Shanghai Jiuzong Restaurant Equipment Co., Ltd., Shanghai Dingda Stainless Steel Kitchen Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Jiulong Kitchenware Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Zhongxin Stainless Steel Products Co., Ltd., Wuxi Jinda Kitchen Equipment Co., Ltd., Nanjing Guanglong Kitchen Equipment and Engineering Co., Ltd., Yangzhou Hainiu Kitchen Equipment Co., Ltd., and Nanjing Huayi Hotel Equipment Manufacturing Engineering Co., Ltd.' (Source)

Li Bang's IPO Date & Details

The initial public offering, or IPO, for Li Bang is scheduled for the week ending September 30, 2022.

(Warning: Compared to stocks with more history, IPOs typically have less information for investors to review and analyze. For this reason, investors should use caution when thinking about investing in an IPO, or immediately post-IPO. Also, investors should keep in mind that many IPOs are heavily marketed, past company performance is not a guarantee of future results and potential risks may be understated.)

LBGJ intends to sell 5.0 million shares of common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $5.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $25.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing or potentially new shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Chairman and CEO Huang Feng will have voting control of the company immediately post-IPO.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company's enterprise value at IPO (excluding underwriter options) would approximate $92.3 million.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter options) will be approximately 22.7%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a 'low float' stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Per the firm's most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

Proposed Use Of IPO Proceeds (SEC EDGAR)

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm is not involved in any legal or administrative litigation that would have a material adverse effect on its financial condition or operations.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Univest Securities.

The Bottom Line

LBGJ is seeking U.S. public capital market funding to invest in various company expansion initiatives.

The market opportunity for selling commercial kitchen equipment is large but its growth trajectory is uncertain due to the severe and negative impacts that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on hospitality and travel industry activity which have been particularly hard hit by the pandemic.

Univest Securities is the lead underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (9.0%) since their IPO. This is a lower-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company's outlook is ongoing lockdowns in various Chinese provinces, potentially reducing demand for its products and lowering revenue growth.

As for valuation, it is difficult to determine a comparable valuation on an individual company level or on an industry level.

While the firm is growing and producing profits, it is still a tiny company operating in an uncertain regulatory environment and these companies have typically underperformed in U.S. markets as investments post-IPO.

Although the low nominal price of the stock will likely attract day traders seeking volatility, I'm Hold for the IPO and company stock longer term.