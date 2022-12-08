Return on invested capital (ROIC) rose to its highest level since 1998 for the NC 2000[1] in 2Q22. Seven sectors in the NC 2000 saw a year-over-year ((YoY)) improvement in ROIC as well. This improvement comes from increases in both net operating profit after-tax (NOPAT) margins and invested capital turns.
This report is an abridged version of All Cap Index & Sectors: ROIC Remains Inflated in 2Q22, one of our quarterly reports on fundamental market and sector trends.[2],[3]
The NC 2000’s ROIC rose from 9.3% in 1Q22 to 9.4% in 2Q22. The NC 2000’s NOPAT margin was flat at 12% from 1Q22 to 2Q22, and invested capital turns rose slightly from 0.77 in 1Q22 to 0.78 in 2Q22.
Two key observations:
The “record” return on capital is a mirage and the bullish trend in ROIC could reverse soon, as we already saw with the ROIC from seven sectors that fell quarter-over-quarter in 2Q22.
The Energy sector performed best in the second quarter of 2022 as measured by change in ROIC, with its ROIC rising 266 basis points. In the first half of 2022, energy companies benefited from high energy prices and strong economic activity, but those two factors can only travel together for so long before inflation ruins the party. That process is playing out in the third quarter as high energy prices fuel calls for tighter monetary policy and fears of recession.
The biggest loser in the second quarter had previously been among the biggest winners of the COVID-era market. ROIC for the Technology sector experienced a quarterly decline of 71 basis points in 2Q22.
Below, we highlight the Industrial sector, which had the second largest QoQ change in ROIC in 2Q22.
Figure 1 shows the Industrials sector ROIC rose from 7.3% in 1Q22 to 7.6% in 2Q22. The Industrials sector NOPAT margin rose from 9.0% in 1Q22 to 9.3% in 2Q22, while invested capital turns remained flat QoQ at 0.82 in 2Q22.
Figure 1: Industrials ROIC vs. WACC: Dec 1998 – 8/12/22
Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings. The August 12, 2022 measurement period uses price data as of that date for our WACC calculation and incorporates the financial data from 2Q22 10-Qs for ROIC, as this is the earliest date for which all the 2Q22 10-Qs for the NC 2000 constituents were available.
Figure 2 compares the trends in NOPAT margin and invested capital turns for the Industrials sector since December 1998. We sum the individual NC 2000/sector constituent values for revenue, NOPAT, and invested capital to calculate these metrics. We call this approach the “Aggregate” methodology.
Figure 2: Industrials NOPAT Margin vs. IC Turns: Dec 1998 – 8/12/22
Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings. The August 12, 2022 measurement period uses price data as of that date for our WACC calculation and incorporates the financial data from 2Q22 10-Qs for ROIC, as this is the earliest date for which all the 2Q22 10-Qs for the NC 2000 constituents were available.
The Aggregate methodology provides a straightforward look at the entire sector, regardless of market cap or index weighting and matches how S&P Global (SPGI) calculates metrics for the S&P 500.
For additional perspective, we compare the Aggregate method for ROIC with two other market-weighted methodologies: market-weighted metrics and market-weighted drivers. Each method has its pros and cons, which are detailed in the Appendix.
Figure 3 compares these three methods for calculating the Industrials sector’s ROICs.
Figure 3: Industrials ROIC Methodologies Compared: Dec 1998 – 8/12/22
Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings. The August 12, 2022 measurement period uses price data as of that date for our WACC calculation and incorporates the financial data from 2Q22 10-Qs for ROIC, as this is the earliest date for which all the 2Q22 10-Qs for the NC 2000 constituents were available.
This article originally published on August 30, 2022.
Disclosure: David Trainer, Kyle Guske II, Matt Shuler, and Brian Pellegrini receive no compensation to write about any specific stock, style, or theme.
We derive the metrics above by summing the individual NC 2000/sector constituent values for revenue, NOPAT, and invested capital to calculate the metrics presented. We call this approach the “Aggregate” methodology.
The Aggregate methodology provides a straightforward look at the entire sector, regardless of market cap or index weighting and matches how S&P Global calculates metrics for the S&P 500.
For additional perspective, we compare the Aggregate method for ROIC with two other market-weighted methodologies:
Each methodology has its pros and cons, as outlined below:
Aggregate method
Pros:
Cons:
Market-weighted metrics method
Pros:
Cons:
Market-weighted drivers method
Pros:
Cons:
[1] The NC 2000 consists of the largest 2000 U.S. companies by market cap in our coverage. Constituents are updated on a quarterly basis (March 31, June 30, September 30, and December 31). We exclude companies that report under IFRS and non-U.S. ADR companies.
[2] Calculated using SPGI’s methodology, which sums individual NC 2000 constituent values for NOPAT and invested capital. See Appendix III for more details on this “Aggregate” method and Appendix I for details on how we calculate WACC for the NC 2000 and each of its sectors.
[3] This report is based on the latest audited financial data available, which is the 2Q22 10-Q in most cases. Price data as of 8/12/22.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
