Panic Selling Equals Opportunity (Technical Analysis)

Sep. 23, 2022 6:07 PM ETSPY, IVV, VOO, VTI, DIA, IWM, QQQ
John Gilluly profile picture
John Gilluly
2.62K Followers

Summary

  • The market is reaching historic levels of oversold breadth.
  • Panic selling is visible as short-term traders give up on their long positions.
  • Individual investors have reached a level of bearishness exceeded only twice before: the Financial Crisis of 2008-09 and the Oil Crisis in 1990.
  • The S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, and Russell 2000 have fallen to their June lows.
  • The market is setting up for a turnaround.

Red lifebuoy rope

Grassetto/iStock via Getty Images

As I write, the stock market has touched its June lows, and breadth is terrible. Almost 94% of all stocks are below their 20-day moving average. As you can see from the chart below, this is a rare event, a feat accomplished only once in the last 20 years, at the Pandemic lows.

Percent of stocks above 20 DMA

Barchart.com

Today the S&P 500 has touched its June lows of 3662, and 97% of its 500 stocks are below their 20-day moving average. Paradoxically, a level of oversold that has preceded every turnaround of the last 5 years.

SPX 500 above 20 DMA

Barchart.com

Individual investors have reached a level of bearishness exceeded only twice before in 30 years: the Financial Crisis of 2008-09 and the Oil Crisis in 1990.

AAII Investment Survey - Bears

Stockcharts.com

Only 5% of the Russell's 2000 stocks are above their 20-day moving average.

Russell 2000 Stocks above 20 DMA

Barchart.com

The Nasdaq Composite is equally bearish. Of its 2,500 stocks, only 5% are above their 20-day moving average.

Nasdaq Composite stocks above 20 DMA

Barchart.com

Lastly, on the Nasdaq 100, only 5% of its stocks are above their 50-day moving average and less than 10% above their 200-day moving average.

These are levels of oversold, which, although common of late for the NDX 100, are nevertheless extremely rare over the longer term, and denote panic selling in tech stocks.

NDX100 stocks above 50 DMA

Barchart.com

NDX100 stocks above 20 DMA

Barchart.com

Takeaway

The art of trading and investing is measuring probabilities.

As the percentage of stocks above their 20-day moving average descends below 10%, this percentage approximates -2 standard deviations (STD) below the mean, with only a 4.4% (or less) probability of continuing.

Standard Deviation Chart

Author

When a market reaches a level of oversold that stretches beyond -2 standard deviations and approaches even -3 standard deviations, the math says you buy that market.

Panic selling is the epitome of buying opportunities - a market - time when emotions so completely overtake a market that investors want out at any cost.

As Jason Zweig wrote (emphasis added):

The market is a pendulum that forever swings between unsustainable optimism (which makes stocks too expensive) and unjustified pessimism (which makes them too cheap). The Intelligent Investor is a realist who sells to optimists and buys from pessimists."

What to Buy?

In the list below, there are clickable links. For each chart that you access, there is a "Compare Symbols" box wherein you can change the accompanying exchange-traded fund ("ETF") symbol to the leverage you prefer (1x, 2x, or 3x).

According to your level of risk, all these ETFs are a high-probability buy at this point:

This article was written by

John Gilluly profile picture
John Gilluly
2.62K Followers
I have invested for 33 years. I only write articles for Seeking Alpha when I think that there is something timely to invest in. I look for opportunities in mispriced assets that are temporarily out of favor. These investments can be very short term to long term, depending on the primary trend of the market. ***Sentiment indicators factor significantly into my choices. I combine them with simple technical studies before I trade. The entry-point, its original trade date and time, has an enormous effect on the efficacy of an investment over time. ***I have found that determining and following the primary trend of the market (in all time frames) is the key to successful investing: to be bullish when it is time to be bullish, and bearish when it is time to be bearish. ***Fundamental analysis may be good training for the mind in assessing worthy companies, but it is not the primary reason that investors buy and sell stocks. ***Like captains who steer their boats across the waves of the sea, wise investors carefully observe the movements in the water beneath them. A favorable trend can literally pull you along.***In commenting on such timeliness, Shakespeare once wrote, "There is a tide in the affairs of men, Which (when) taken at the flood, leads on to fortune. Omitted, all the voyage of their life is bound in shallows and in miseries. On such a full sea are we now afloat. And we must take the current when it serves, or lose our ventures."

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.