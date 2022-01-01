My Chart of the Day is not a stock but the S&P 500 Index. As I am writing this post, 96% of all stocks are trading below their 5-Day Moving Averages. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a sell on 8/30, the Index lost 8.21% and now posts a 23.81% loss since its high on 1/3.
The chart speaks for itself, just another 1% drop and it will cross its previous low of 3,636.94 on 6/17. Presently at 3,655.64.
Don't spit in the wind
Don't swim against the tide
Don't fight the tape
Cut your losses, Do not double down!
