Europe's Energy Policy Unravels A Potential Advantage For U.S. Energy Over Europe

Sep. 24, 2022 2:52 AM ETDHS, DBE, RJN, JJE, JJETF, UNG, UNL, GAZ, UGAZF, USO, DBO, USL, BNO, OLEM, OILK, USOI, OLOXF, OILX
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.63K Followers

Summary

  • The clock is ticking for Europe to shield its economy in the current energy crisis.
  • One of the measures being touted is imposing an energy windfall tax on oil and gas profits to help households and businesses survive this upcoming winter season.
  • As Europe plans to reduce its reliance on Russian energy supply, it will become more reliant on U.S. LNG imports.

The blue flame of a gas stove in the dark. Gas burner on the background of the map and the flag of the European Union. The concept of gas consumption in Europe

Roman Barkov

By Aneeka Gupta

The clock is ticking for Europe to shield its economy in the current energy crisis. The cost of electricity across the European bloc is nearly 10 times the 10-year average following Russia’s cutting back natural gas supplies in retaliation to sanctions. There has been a substantial increase in the share of supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and alternative suppliers as a direct replacement of waning Russian gas supply.

Figure 1: Natural Gas Flows in the European Market, First-Half 2022 vs. First-Half 2021

gas flow LNG Europe

European leaders are racing to come up with a plan on energy intervention in the power markets. One of the measures being touted is imposing an energy windfall tax on oil and gas profits to help households and businesses survive this upcoming winter season. The plan is to re-channel these unexpected profits from the energy sector to help domestic consumers and companies pay high bills. The windfall tax on the oil and gas companies should be treated as a “solidarity contribution,” according to EU Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen.

Imposing a Windfall Tax on Those Profiting from the War

A windfall tax would impose a levy on the revenues generated by non-gas producing companies when market prices exceed €200 per megawatt hour (MWh), and redistribute excess revenues to vulnerable companies and households. There has been greater consensus among EU countries on the windfall tax than on other parts of the EC’s five-point plan. This plan includes setting a price cap on Russian gas, a mandatory reduction in peak electricity demand, funding for ailing utility companies, a windfall tax on fossil fuel companies and changes to collateral requirements for electricity companies. The EC’s plan will need the bloc’s approval before being enforced. The most controversial issue remains the Russian price cap, which is aimed at penalizing Russia for weaponizing energy.

Coordinated Energy Policy Needed despite Different Energy Mix across EU Bloc

Imposing a one-energy policy on member states will be challenging given the major differences between them, based on whether they rely on coal, nuclear or renewable power. Austria, Hungary and Slovakia import large amounts of Russian gas and are against the Russian price cap. On the other hand, a number of EU countries, including France, Italy, and Poland, support a cap, but argue it should apply to all imported forms of the fuel, including LNG. Germany is undecided, but fears the price cap disagreements risk spoiling EU unity. Spain, a big generator of wind and solar power, was quick to draw criticism of the proposed €200/MWh threshold, as it does not correspond to real costs and fails to support electrification and deployment of renewables.

In the U.S., various senators, including Senate Finance Chair Ron Wyden, have proposed legislation that would double the tax rate on excess profits of large oil and gas companies. However, given the current political climate, it seems increasingly unlikely that these proposals will gain any traction in Congress.

Europe’s Energy Policy Likely to Put a Strain on Capex in the Near Term

Since the oil price plunge of 2014–2016, alongside climate change awareness and environmental, social and governance (ESG) mandates, the energy sector saw a sharp decline in capital expenditure (capex). Since then, capex in the energy sector globally has failed to attain the levels last seen at its peak in 2014. Capex trends in Europe’s energy sector had begun to outpace that of the U.S., driven mainly by a rise in the share of spending on clean energy. However, we believe the impending energy crisis and energy policy, including the national windfall levies in Europe, are likely to disincentivize capex in Europe compared to the U.S. over the medium term. High prices are encouraging several countries to step up fossil fuel investment, as they seek to secure and diversify their sources of supply.

EU Windfall Tax Likely to Deter Further Capital Expenditure

EU windfall tax likely to deter capex

Opportunity in Energy Stocks

The divergent energy policies and prevalent supply situations in the U.S. and Europe open up a potential opportunity in the energy sector. The energy sector has been the unique bright spot in global equity markets in 2022, posting the strongest earnings results in H1 2022. Despite its strong price performance, the U.S. energy sector trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of eight times and has a dividend yield of 3%.

In September 2008, the energy sector had a 12.5% weight in the S&P 500 Index and was thus the fourth-largest sector by market capitalization in the world’s largest economy and equity market. Today the energy sector accounts for only 4% of the S&P 500.

While the future trajectory is greener, the world realizes we will require oil and gas in the interim. Investment is increasing in all parts of the energy sector, but the main boost in recent years has come from the power sector—mainly in renewables and grids—and from increased spending on end-use efficiency. As Europe plans to reduce its reliance on Russian energy supply, it will become more reliant on U.S. LNG imports. This should fuel further investment in the U.S. energy sector in the interim.

As one example of a relevant U.S. equity income index, the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Index offers a much higher allocation to the energy sector at 17.95% compared to the S&P 500 Index as highlighted in the table below. This enabled its outperformance versus the benchmark S&P 500 Index.

WTHYE allocation

Aneeka Gupta is an employee of WisdomTree UK Limited, a European subsidiary of WisdomTree Asset Management, Inc.’s parent company, WisdomTree Investments, Inc.

Aneeka Gupta

Aneeka Gupta, Director, Macroeconomic Research

Aneeka Gupta is Director of Research at WisdomTree. Prior to the acquisition of ETF Securities in April 2018, Aneeka worked as an Equity & Commodities Strategist at the company. Aneeka has 17 years of experience working as a Research Analyst across a wide range of asset classes. In her current role she is responsible for conducting analysis for all in-house equity, commodity and macro publications and assisting the sales team with client queries around products and markets.

Prior to WisdomTree, Aneeka began her career as an equity analyst at Bear Stearns International Ltd in London. She also worked as an Equity Sales Trader at Sunrise Brokers across US and Pan European Exchanges. Before that she worked as an Equity Derivatives Sales Manager at Mashreq Bank in Dubai.

Aneeka holds a Masters in Mathematics from Oxford University and a BSc in Mathematics from the University of Delhi, India. She is also a CFA Charterholder.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.63K Followers
WisdomTree launched its first ETFs in June of 2006, and is currently the industry's fifth largest ETF provider. The WisdomTree Seeking Alpha profile will feature content by some of our leading analysts including: Luciano Siracusano: Luciano Siracusano is WisdomTree's Chief Investment Strategist and Head of Sales. He is the co-creator with CEO Jonathan Steinberg of WisdomTree's patented Indexing methodology and has led the firm's sales force since 2008. Luciano is a regular guest on CNBC and FOX Business, and speaks frequently on ETFs, indexing and global financial markets. A former equity analyst at ValueLine, Luciano began his career as a speechwriter for former New York Governor Mario Cuomo and HUD Secretary Henry Cisneros. He graduated from Columbia University with a B.A. in Political Science in 1987. Jeremy Schwartz: As WisdomTree’s Director of Research, Jeremy Schwartz offers timely ideas and timeless wisdom on a bi-monthly basis. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Jeremy was Professor Jeremy Siegel's head research assistant and helped with the research and writing of Stocks for the Long Run and The Future for Investors. He is also the co-author of the Financial Analysts Journal paper “What Happened to the Original Stocks in the S&P 500?” and the Wall Street Journal article “The Great American Bond Bubble.” Christopher Gannatti: Christopher Gannatti began at WisdomTree as a Research Analyst in December 2010, working directly with Jeremy Schwartz, CFA®, Director of Research. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on the markets, as well as analyzing existing strategies and developing new approaches. Christopher came to WisdomTree from Lord Abbett, where he worked for four and a half years as a Regional Consultant. Rick Harper: Rick Harper serves as the Head of Fixed Income and Currency for WisdomTree Asset Management, where he oversees fixed income and currency products developed through our collaborations with the BNY Mellon Corporation and Western Asset Management. Rick has over 19 years investment experience in strategy and portfolio management positions at prominent investment firms. Prior to joining WisdomTree in 2007, Rick held senior level strategist roles with RBC Dain Rauscher, Bank One Capital Markets, ETF Advisors, and Nuveen Investments. Bradley Krom: Bradley Krom joined WisdomTree as a member of the Fixed Income and Currency team in December 2010. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on currency and fixed income markets, as well as analyzing existing and new fund strategies. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Bradley served as a senior trader on a proprietary trading desk at TransMarket Group. Tripp Zimmerman, Research Analyst Tripp Zimmerman began at WisdomTree as a Research Analyst in February 2013. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on the markets, as well as analyzing existing strategies and developing new approaches. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Tripp worked for TD Ameritrade as a fixed income specialist. Tripp also worked for Wells Fargo Advisors, TIAA-CREF and Evergreen Investments in various investment related roles. Tripp graduated from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a dual degree in Economics and Philosophy. Tripp is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Jonathan Steinberg, CEO Prior to establishing WisdomTree, Jonathan founded, and served as Chairman and CEO of Individual Investor Group, Inc. From 1998 to 2004, he held the role of Editor-in-Chief of Individual Investor and Ticker magazines. Before his entrepreneurial accomplishments, Jonathan was an Analyst in the Mergers & Acquisitions division at Bear Stearns & Co. He attended The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and is the author of Midas Investing, published by Random House in 1996. Zach Hascoe, Capital Markets Zach Hascoe began at WisdomTree in August 2010, and works directly with David Abner, Head of Capital Markets. The Capital Markets group is involved in all aspects of the WisdomTree ETFs including product development, helping to seed and bring new products to market, as well as trading strategies and best execution strategies for the client base. Zach works closely with the trading and liquidity community and does analytics on ETF baskets and the capital markets. He is a frequent contributor to the WisdomTree blog on topics related to the capital markets, liquidity, structure and best execution. In addition, he manages the hedge fund relationships for the firm. Zach received a B.A. from Bucknell University and was Captain of the Bucknell Tennis Team.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.