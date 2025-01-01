PM Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Accenture plc (ACN) 10/12 11/15 0.97 1.12 15.46% 1.72% 18 American Tower Corporation (AMT) 10/10 10/26 1.43 1.47 2.80% 2.57% 12 First Farmers Financial Corporation (OTCQX:FFMR) 9/29 10/14 0.42 0.45 7.14% 3.13% 32 Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR) 9/29 10/31 0.09 0.095 5.56% 1.88% 9 Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) 11/16 12/8 0.62 0.68 9.68% 1.14% 21 STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) 9/29 10/17 0.385 0.41 6.49% 5.19% 8 Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX:TYCB) 9/29 10/14 0.3 0.33 10.00% 3.41% 33 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Sep 26 (Ex-Div 9/27)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) 10/28 0.83 CAD 44.8 5.48% 7 Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) 10/12 1.27 91.79 5.53% 15 Click to enlarge

Tuesday Sep 27 (Ex-Div 9/28)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) 10/14 0.1808 12.49 5.79% 14 Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) 10/14 0.234 71.16 3.95% 10 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Sep 28 (Ex-Div 9/29)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Alerus Financial Corporation (ALRS) 10/14 0.18 22.59 3.19% 24 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) 10/14 1.18 143.05 3.30% 12 AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) 10/17 1.59 188.82 3.37% 10 BancFirst Corporation (BANF) 10/17 0.4 93.51 1.71% 29 Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) 10/14 0.29 23.41 4.96% 42 Camden Property Trust (CPT) 10/17 0.94 121.95 3.08% 12 CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) 10/14 0.275 18.76 5.86% 9 Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) 10/13 0.19 138.7 0.55% 6 Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) 10/31 0.2 280 0.29% 11 Danaher Corporation (DHR) 10/28 0.25 265.27 0.38% 9 Amdocs Limited (DOX) 10/28 0.395 79.37 1.99% 11 EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) 10/14 1.25 151.43 3.30% 11 Edison International (EIX) 10/31 0.7 64.86 4.32% 19 Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) 10/14 0.41 68.19 2.41% 18 The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) 10/31 0.055 79.64 0.28% 15 Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) 10/14 2.2 248.08 3.55% 28 First Bancorp (FBNC) 10/25 0.22 38.22 2.30% 5 Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) 10/14 0.3325 25.76 5.16% 7 Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) 10/17 0.33 32.8 4.02% 12 First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) 10/17 0.295 47.89 2.46% 10 FirstService Corporation (FSV) 10/7 0.2025 114.64 0.71% 8 Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY) 10/12 0.22 34.6 2.54% 6 Humana Inc. (HUM) 10/28 0.7875 486.9 0.65% 12 Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) 10/14 1.8 92.07 7.82% 6 Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR) 10/31 0.095 20.26 1.88% 9 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) 10/14 1.31 187.73 2.79% 48 Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) 10/12 0.54 43.42 4.97% 7 Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) 10/14 0.56 127.55 1.76% 27 Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) 10/14 0.385 58.95 2.61% 11 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) 10/14 0.75 371.24 0.81% 5 National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) 10/14 0.475 64.55 2.94% 52 Nucor Corporation (NUE) 11/10 0.5 105.87 1.89% 49 Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) 10/15 0.315 56.57 2.23% 9 Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX) 10/14 0.35 137.7 1.02% 18 SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) 10/17 0.3108 41.66 8.95% 11 STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 10/17 0.121667 29.58 4.94% 12 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) 10/14 0.34 70.19 1.94% 12 STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) 10/17 0.41 31.58 5.19% 8 Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) 10/14 0.88 146.78 2.40% 6 Stryker Corporation (SYK) 10/31 0.695 206.93 1.34% 29 TowneBank (TOWN) 10/14 0.23 28.06 3.28% 11 Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) 10/14 0.4 57.35 2.79% 12 U.S. Bancorp (USB) 10/17 0.48 42.12 4.56% 12 W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) 10/14 1.061 78.47 5.41% 25 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) 10/17 0.82 200.34 1.64% 6 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) 10/14 0.125 29.98 1.67% 11 Click to enlarge

Thursday Sep 29 (Ex-Div 9/30)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) 11/14 1.62 237.07 2.73% 40 AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) 10/18 0.43 50.91 3.38% 20 Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) 10/15 0.4957 66.05 3.00% 26 CubeSmart (CUBE) 10/17 0.43 40.25 4.27% 12 Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) 10/17 0.15 16.18 3.71% 8 Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC) 10/18 0.4 59.53 2.69% 9 Hurco Companies, Inc. (HURC) 10/17 0.15 23.23 2.58% 10 Realty Income Corporation (O) 10/14 0.248 61.81 4.81% 29 Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) 10/17 0.34 101.97 1.33% 10 Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) 10/14 0.495 140.51 1.41% 20 ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) 10/7 0.23 81.78 1.12% 9 State Street Corporation (STT) 10/13 0.63 63.63 3.96% 12 Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH) 10/7 0.54 49.2 4.39% 11 Click to enlarge

Friday Sep 30 (Ex-Div 10/3)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) 10/26 0.21 123.48 0.68% 11 Bank of South Carolina Corporation (BKSC) 10/31 0.17 16.6 4.10% 11 The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) 10/27 1.03 CAD 50.94 5.99% 6 Dollar General Corporation (DG) 10/18 0.55 241.62 0.91% 8 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) 10/19 0.66 122.35 2.16% 11 Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) 10/18 0.09 20.86 1.73% 11 The York Water Company (YORW) 10/14 0.1949 41.76 1.87% 24 Click to enlarge

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Ameren Corporation (AEE) 9/30 0.59 2.6% Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM) 9/30 0.95 3.7% Albemarle Corporation (ALB) 10/3 0.395 0.6% The Allstate Corporation (ALL) 10/3 0.85 2.7% Allegion plc (ALLE) 9/30 0.41 1.8% Atrion Corporation (ATRI) 9/30 2.15 1.6% Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 9/30 4.1 3.5% Avnet, Inc. (AVT) 9/28 0.29 3.2% Bank of America Corporation (BAC) 9/30 0.22 2.8% Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) 9/29 0.14 1.3% Baxter International Inc. (BAX) 10/3 0.29 2.1% Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) 9/30 0.87 1.5% Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) 9/29 0.32 3.7% Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) 9/29 0.36 3.6% Popular, Inc. (BPOP) 10/3 0.55 3.0% Cadence Bank (CADE) 10/3 0.22 3.4% Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) 9/30 1.47 3.8% C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) 10/3 0.55 2.3% CME Group Inc. (CME) 9/27 1 2.2% Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) 9/29 0.7325 CAD 1.9% ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (COFS) 9/30 0.25 4.6% CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) 9/29 0.265 2.0% Capital Southwest (CSWC) 9/30 0.5 11.4% CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO) 9/30 0.38 7.8% Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (CZFS) 9/30 0.48 2.8% DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) 9/30 0.4875 1.9% Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) 9/30 1.22 4.7% Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) 9/30 1.1 1.3% Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) 9/30 0.28 2.2% Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) 9/30 0.23 2.0% Eversource Energy (ES) 9/30 0.6375 2.9% Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) 9/30 1.5 3.5% First Capital, Inc. (FCAP) 9/30 0.26 3.9% First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN) 10/3 0.17 1.6% First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (FGBI) 9/30 0.16 3.0% First Horizon Corporation (FHN) 10/3 0.15 2.6% Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) 10/3 0.29 4.7% Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) 9/30 0.16 4.7% Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) 9/30 0.44 4.8% Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) 9/29 0.32 1.1% First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (FSFG) 9/30 0.13 2.3% Gladstone Investment (GAIN) 9/30 0.075 7.0% GATX Corporation (GATX) 9/30 0.52 2.3% Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) 9/29 0.73 4.6% Corning Incorporated (GLW) 9/29 0.27 3.6% Genuine Parts Company (GPC) 10/3 0.895 2.4% Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) 9/30 0.73 3.5% The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) 9/29 2.5 3.3% Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) 9/30 0.02458 2.4% Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI) 9/30 0.2175 2.3% Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) 9/30 0.32 3.5% Hooker Furnishings Corporation (HOFT) 9/30 0.2 5.6% H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) 10/3 0.29 2.6% Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) 9/30 0.38 1.6% ITT Inc (ITT) 10/3 0.264 1.6% Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) 9/29 0.49 1.1% Kforce Inc. (KFRC) 9/30 0.3 2.1% The Coca-Cola Company (KO) 10/3 0.44 3.0% Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC) 9/30 0.8 2.0% Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) 9/30 0.0456 2.8% Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) 9/28 0.96 CHF 2.1% Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) 10/3 0.07 1.2% McKesson Corporation (MCK) 10/3 0.54 0.6% Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) 9/30 0.66 0.8% Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) 9/30 0.06 1.2% M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) 9/30 1.2 2.7% Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) 9/30 0.2 1.4% NewMarket Corporation (NEU) 10/3 2.1 2.9% New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) 10/3 0.39 3.6% NIKE, Inc. (NKE) 10/3 0.305 1.3% National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) 9/30 0.55 5.2% NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) 9/30 0.63 4.8% NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NXRT) 9/30 0.38 3.1% Universal Display Corporation (OLED) 9/30 0.3 1.2% Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) 10/3 0.52 3.0% Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) 9/30 0.54 3.4% PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) 9/30 1.15 2.7% Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) 9/30 0.64 3.5% Prologis, Inc. (PLD) 9/30 0.79 2.9% Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) 9/30 0.29 4.1% Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI) 9/30 0.18 1.1% Regions Financial Corporation (RF) 10/3 0.2 3.8% RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) 9/30 0.37 1.1% Service Corporation International (SCI) 9/30 0.25 1.7% Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) 10/3 0.19 3.3% Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) 9/30 0.2 2.9% Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) 10/3 0.34 3.6% SpartanNash Company (SPTN) 9/30 0.21 2.9% Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) 10/3 0.29 1.7% Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) 9/30 0.18 4.9% The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) 9/30 0.75 2.3% T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) 9/29 1.2 4.5% The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) 9/30 0.93 2.4% United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) 10/3 0.36 3.9% Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) 9/30 0.71 6.5% UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) 10/3 0.37 1.7% Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) 9/30 1.3 2.5% Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) 9/28 0.1 2.2% Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) 9/29 0.31 2.6% W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) 10/3 0.1 0.6% The Western Union Company (WU) 9/30 0.235 6.7% Xylem Inc. (XYL) 9/29 0.3 1.3% Click to enlarge

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.