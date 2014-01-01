Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images Entertainment

Despite years of naysayers and disbelievers, Genworth (NYSE:GNW) has pretty much emerged as a healthy company, on its own. Missteps along the way include trying to merge with China Oceanwide and a $400 million + settlement with AXA Insurance. The enterprise value of Genworth is currently below the market value of the Enact (ACT) shares that it owns and no value is ascribed for the life insurance unit (U.S. Life Insurance) which has assets of over $70 billion and a book value of over $14 per Genworth share (not including AOCI). Rising interest rates will have a large positive impact on Genworth Life, which holds close to $60 billion in investments. Other legacy issues such as long-term care have been addressed and at this time the holding company has no guarantees to the LTC subsidiaries.

Currently we are highlighting the Junior LIBOR + notes at Genworth holding company (GNW) against the improved balance sheet and subsequent ratings upgrades from Moody's and S&P. GNW owns two large independent insurance companies: Genworth Life Insurance and Enact. Genworth Life has total assets of $76 billion dollars and Enact is a publicly traded mortgage insurance company with an equity market cap of over $3 billion. GNW has undergone a financial transformation by deleveraging. This led to the reduction of over $2 billion in holding company debt and upgrades from both ratings agencies.

This year, Enact is expected to earn over $600 million in income and pay dividends of over $200 million. Fourth quarter conference call (CEO Tom McInerney):

"We also expect to receive an additional return of capital from Enact in the fourth quarter of 2022 based on Enact's expectation to return approximately $250 million to its shareholders in 2022 and adjusting for our majority ownership of 81.6%, we would expect to receive approximately $150 million of additional return of capital to Genworth on top of the quarterly dividend payments from Enact."

Enact also has a market value of $3.7 billion. Currently, Genworth owns 81.6% or around $3 billion worth of Enact shares. The value of Genworth Life is not as clear. Although Life has improved over the last few years it is not expected to pay any dividends to the holdco in the foreseeable future. And although Life has over $7 billion in GAAP book value, management is unsure of its' actual value due to legacy issues. We estimate that Life has a low fractional value of its' GAAP book value, but the value may be close to $1 billion. We expect this to improve further with higher interest income at Life. Although the demise of the company has been predicted numerous times Genworth is stronger than ever and has completed its deleveraging and emerged as a much stronger company.

Genworth Holding Company Bonds

In August, GNW holding company announced the redemption of the remaining 4.8% senior notes. This left the $298 million 6.5% notes due 2034 and the $598 million floating rate junior notes due 2066. The junior notes pay interest at an annual rate equal to three-month LIBOR plus 2.0025% (current estimate 5.59%). This will rise or sink with 3-month LIBOR. Since the junior notes trade at a large discount to par they have excellent call protection. The notes should be viewed as similar to preferred equity due to the facts that Genworth may defer interest payments on the notes for five years and they are subordinated. If payments are deferred the notes continue to accumulate interest and GNW is prohibited from paying dividends or conducting share buybacks. Genworth is required to make a reasonable effort to repay the notes in 2036 under certain circumstances. We recommend the junior notes due to the high current yield, rising interest rate and call protection. We do not recommend the 6.5% notes currently, although they may be attractive at a higher current yield.

Genworth Data EST. as of 9 20 2022 MM GNW Enterprise Value $2,915 Enact (ACT) Market Cap $3,838 GNW ACT Ownership % 81.6 GNW Life est. value $800 2022 GNW Dividends from subsidiaries Est. $350 Hold Co. Cash 2022 YE Est. $200 Hold Co. debt pro forma $896 Jnr Floating Rate Notes link Coupon 3-month LIBOR + 2.0025% Current LIBOR 3.59% Current Int Rate est. 5.59% Last Price 53.75 Current Yield est. 10.35% Payment Frequency Quarterly Maturity 2066 Issued Amount $600 mm GNW 2022 EPS est. $1.22 Click to enlarge

Junior Floating Rate Notes Chart (Finra)