Surprisingly or not, the negative sentiment towards consumer staples and Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) in particular, has been on the rise in the past months. The predominant narrative is that as we entered a period of higher inflationary pressures, consumer staples will have a harder time dealing with rising costs.
Another line of thought is that the largest multinational companies will be most at risk in a world market by deglobalization. In this simplistic bearish thesis, Coca-Cola's premium valuation is yet another 'red flag'.
After all, if you have a company that scores poorly on relative valuation and its growth prospects, while at the same time is facing inflationary pressures, then how can you not be bearish on it?
About two years ago, I first wrote about my reasons for being optimistic about Coca-Cola's future. At the time, the pandemic was raging across the globe and lockdowns were still in place. The sentiment around KO was similar to that today, with many market commentators telling us that Coke's business model is now well-positioned for such an environment.
As it turns out, however, since my first thought piece on the company, KO outperformed on an absolute basis (not to mention risk-adjusted), both its major peers - PepsiCo (PEP) and KDP (KDP), the consumer staples sector and the broader market as measured by the S&P 500.
So what happened?
As many investors were focusing on elevated price-to-earnings multiples and the outside risks, Coca-Cola's management has made an excellent capital allocation move by acquiring Costa Coffee. Of course, all the positives of this acquisition were not plain to see in the short-term, especially with all the lockdowns in place.
But for anyone with a longer investment horizon, Coca-Cola's capital allocation decisions seemed superior to those of its peers.
I go into further detail on all that in the analysis titled 'Coca-Cola: Why Transforming The Business Will Have Profound Implications On Returns'. If you haven't read it, I would highly encourage you to do so at it goes deeper into the topic of capital allocation.
Coca-Cola's premium valuation is largely supported by its industry-leading profitability. That is why, as we see in the graph below, on a historical basis KO price-to-sales multiple moves in unison with the company's net income margin.
In terms of fixed costs, Coke is still way ahead of its peers due to its large international exposure and asset-light business. Even when compared to PepsiCo, Coca-Cola's competitive advantage is obvious.
So far inflation is having a profound impact on margins, however, we should not forget that inflationary readings are backwards looking and prices of key raw materials for KO seem to have already peaked.
Of course, it is largely speculative what the future holds, however, Coca-Cola has already partially offset the inflationary hit on margins through pricing actions.
Our price/mix of 12% was primarily driven by strategic pricing actions across markets, along with revenue growth management initiatives, further improvement in away-from-home channels in most markets and positive segment mix. Comparable gross margin for the quarter was down approximately 250 basis points versus the prior year, primarily due to the impact of 3 items: one, an upsized increase in costs in the business due to the inflationary environment; two, currency headwinds driven by the volatile macro backdrop; and three, the mechanical effect of consolidating the BODYARMOR finished goods business.
John Murphy - CFO
Source: Coca-Cola Q2 2022 Earnings Transcript
As a matter of fact, the underlying drop in gross profitability due to the unprecedented jump in raw materials has been relatively low.
Of course, this does not represent the full impact of the current spot price in commodities as input costs are hedged. Moreover, the truly international nature of KO gives it a significant advantage over its peers that are focused on North America or Europe as inflationary impact varies significantly from country to country.
Moreover, Coca-Cola's strong brand portfolio also allows the management to pass a significant proportion of these higher costs on the consumer.
We anticipate more cost increases will come through on a broad-based set of inputs. And we will continue locally in each country because it's very different. We will continue to pass those through.
James Quincey - Chairman and CEO
Source: Coca-Cola Q2 2022 Earnings Transcript
Therefore, Coke's profitability and overall valuation are not at significant risk going forward and even if inflationary pressures continue, Coca-Cola's business will not be impacted as bad as lower value-added consumer staples.
On a cash flow basis, Coca-Cola trades at its long-term median free cash flow yield which does not point to a significant overpricing.
Indeed, bond yields are near their 10-year highs at the moment which could make fixed income securities more attractive at this point, but that's a separate topic.
We should also note that Coca-Cola has also reduced its overall capital expenditure following the pandemic, however, for the past 12-month period, KO is once again spending more on capex than its depreciation & amortization expense. This is the case even as the company has divested its capital intensive bottling operations.
Relative to its direct peers, Coca-Cola also trades at more attractive free cash flow and dividend yields. The only exception is Keurig Dr Pepper, which has been yet another attractive opportunity in the consumer staples space in my view.
Last but not least, Coca-Cola's management seems to have been making very good capital allocation decisions. Apart from becoming asset-light business focused exclusively on beverages and the decision to enter the highly profitable and branded coffee space, Coca-Cola has also significantly reduced its share repurchases during this transition period.
Over the past 12-months, however, this has been changing, even as the price-to-tangible assets remains high.
Coca-Cola is among those businesses that are unlikely to make anyone rich quickly, however, KO is in excellent position to continue to beat the market just as it did for the past 2-year period. Coke's share price is by no means a bargain at this level, however, such a high quality business that is also exceptionally well-managed is unlikely to trade at a discount anytime soon. Fears of inflation are also largely overblown as Coca-Cola is among the best-positioned consumer staple businesses to cope with the rising costs of raw materials.
All the research in this article is based on The Roundabout Investor strategy. An investment philosophy which finds high quality and reasonably priced investment opportunities. It capitalizes on inefficiencies in the market by avoiding short-termism, momentum chasing and narrative driven expectations.
In addition to exclusive roundabout investment opportunities, the service offers a concentrated portfolio based on the highest conviction ideas. A more holistic overview to the equity market is also utilized through the lens of factor investing techniques.
To find similar investment opportunities and learn more about how the roundabout investment philosophy could protect portfolio returns during market downturns, follow this link.
This article was written by
Vladimir Dimitrov is a former strategy consultant with a professional focus on business and intangible assets valuation. His professional background lies in solving complex business problems through the lens of overall business strategy and various valuation and financial modelling techniques.
Vladimir has also been exploring the concept of value investing and in particular finding companies with sustainable competitive advantages that also trade below their intrinsic value. He supplements his bottom-up approach with a more holistic view of the markets through factor investing techniques.
Vladimir made his first investment in farmland right out of high school in 2007 and consequently started investing through mutual funds at the bottom of the market in 2009. In the years that followed he has been focused on developing his own investment philosophy and has been managing a concentrated equity portfolio since 2016. Vladimir is LSE Alumni and a CFA charterholder .
All of Vladimir's content published on Seeking Alpha is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making investment decisions.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including a detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice.
Comments (3)