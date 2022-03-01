saoirse_2010/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) stock price has outperformed the market by 73.46% YTD, showing strong growth capabilities in this volatile market, trading at around $12. Its share price has also seen strong growth in response to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has strained the global agriculture supply.

Data by YCharts

This has advantaged the US fertilizer market, a direct beneficiary of the US agriculture market and one of LXU's major end markets, expected to grow by 14% in 2022 after exhibiting an average growth of 7.3% per year during the 5 years from 2017 and 2021.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has caused a major rise in natural gas prices, reducing nitrogen production, and further causing a decrease in the global supply. This has also put a strain on the supply of corn and wheat, and other nitrogen-affiliated products.

Even though the stock price has suffered since the start of Q2, it is likely to be a temporary setback as the commodity prices stabilize. Going forward, these prices are expected to stay high in 2022 and 2023.

Russia exports crop nutrients and natural gas, which are critical for producing nitrogen-based products. Yara International (a Norwegian chemical company) reported that 25% of the European supply of key crop nutrients nitrogen, potash, and phosphate comes from Russia, so the current volatile environment is expected to significantly affect the market and keep the prices on an upward trajectory.

The strong commodity pricing advantage makes me bullish on the industry, with the stock being ideal for investors interested in securities poised for sustainable long-term price gains.

Company Overview

LSB Industries, Inc. is a $1.4 billion company in North America manufacturing, marketing, and selling chemical products. The US-based company is engaged in the agricultural, industrial, and mining markets.

They produce nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer, and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK (Nitrogen, Phosphorus, Potassium) fertilizer blend applications.

They also produce high purity and commercial grade ammonia, high purity ammonium nitrate, sulfuric acid, mixed nitrating acids, carbon dioxide, and diesel exhaust fluids, as well as concentrated, blended, and regular nitric acids for various applications including semiconductor and polyurethane intermediates; pulp and paper, alum, water treatment, metals, and vanadium processing; power plant emissions reduction, water treatment, refrigerants, and metals processing; exhaust stream additive, and horticulture/greenhouse applications; and refrigeration.

Company investor press release

The Company owns and operates three production facilities:

El Dorado, Arkansas: It manufactures ammonia, ammonium nitrate, nitric acid, sulfuric acid, and AN solution.

It manufactures ammonia, ammonium nitrate, nitric acid, sulfuric acid, and AN solution. Cherokee, Alabama: It manufactures UAN, ammonia, AN solution, nitric acid, CO2, and diesel exhaust fluid.

It manufactures UAN, ammonia, AN solution, nitric acid, CO2, and diesel exhaust fluid. Pryor, Oklahoma: It manufactures UAN, ammonia, and CO2.

LSB Industries

As of 2021, the agricultural segment accounted for 48% of the company's net sales, 42% was attributable to its industrial segment, and the remaining 10% was from the mining segment.

LSB Industries

Financials

LSU has consistently increased revenues and profitability in the last 3 years, primarily because of the inflated prices and high demand caused by the post-pandemic volatile market and its strong plant operations. The net sales have doubled, increasing 99% YoY, and down the line, the net income has grown over fourfold YoY in the MRQ.

In the MRQ, profitability outpaced its revenue growth by 146%, which is a significant change. Similarly, the TTM EBITDA saw a YoY incremental change of over 369%, owing to the market-driven sky-high prices caused by the volatile geopolitical situation surrounding Russia and Ukraine.

The company has also successfully translated this growth into cash as its cash from operations leaped almost 60% QoQ from $ 85.5 to $ 135.3 million and over 7.5x YoY in the MRQ. The FCF margin in the MRQ was at 45%, an increase of 3900 basis points compared to the same quarter of the previous year, showing healthy growth in cash flows.

LSB Industries

The increase in the company's cash flows was largely due to its increased sales that were massively affected by the rising market prices of its products, such as Urea Ammonium Nitrate, which saw a 1.8x jump in the previous 52 weeks. The urea and other fertilizer products' prices showed minor decreases during the start of Q2 but have gained momentum again, with forecasts from industry analysts suggesting that the prices will continue increasing throughout 2022 and 2023.

Trading Economics

The global ammonia market is predicted to grow from $71.98 billion in 2021 to $110.93 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 6.4% in this period. Further, the lack of investment in ammonia capacity will likely affect its supply, hiking the prices in the short term.

Valuation

Despite the over 50% value gain during the previous 52 weeks, the company's valuation metrics appear reasonable because of its impressive financial performance and position. The stock is currently trading at around 4.5x its forward EPS, less than half of the industry median of a little over 10x.

The discounted share price has likely priced in the 123% debt-to-equity ratio, which adds a certain risk to the stock. LSU's LT D/E ratio in the MRQ was 0.53x, which is half its value in the same period of the previous year. However, this was largely due to the approval of the issuance of 60 million common stock by the company, significantly improving its coverage capabilities but diluting its other metrics.

The high volatility of the stock, as evident in its 60-month beta of 1.71x, makes it susceptible to significant fluctuations along the macroeconomic trends, which are currently weighed down by the looming recession and geopolitical instability. Concurrently, this also makes the stock a great contrarian bet once the market rebounds and starts climbing upwards in response to stable pricing and market demand.

Given the current circumstances, if the stock traded at the average of its industry medians, the share price would churn out to be $18 per share, an upside of about 50%. Even though this is lower than analyst estimates, I can realistically expect the company to touch this price target by the next 12 months.

Commodity Pricing Risk

As you can assess from all the preceding information, a lot of the upward or downward tendencies of this company's stock price and performance are heavily dependent on the commodity prices and the market trends, which have been highly volatile lately.

Potential investors should keep in mind that the prices of underlying commodities such as natural gas, nitrogen, and ammonia could decrease significantly if the global conflict involving Russia and Ukraine is resolved, causing a consequential decline in the company's stock performance.

As can be seen above, the stock price is correlated to the commodity prices, and any detrimental effect to them could result in stock price declines.

Conclusion

The market is very tumultuous at the moment due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, so any potential investor should have a cautious approach as the underlying commodity prices are highly dependent on the current volatile market.

The demand for ammonia and urea does not seem to be slowing down any time soon. Furthermore, it is anticipated by industry experts that the recent lack of investment in ammonia capacity might lead to a low supply, further raising the prices of these products.

One more aspect to note is that LSB Industries has a healthy balance of ownership as of September 2022, with the public float at almost 28%, Institutions and VC/PE firms at almost 45%, and Individual Insiders at almost 25%, showing an alignment of interests between the management and institutional and retail investors.

Seeking Alpha

In conclusion, I recommend investors should keep LSB Industries on their radar as the company has shown positive growth tendencies with rising market prices while also keeping in mind the risks associated with its correlation with the commodity prices, tied to the current global situation.