In this article I explain why I've taken a speculative long position in AMC Preferred Equity Units (NYSE:APE). I'll also discuss a possible pair trade that in theory should be less risky than an outright long position in APE.

What is APE?

The genesis of these preferred units is a little bit convoluted. Essentially AMC (AMC) wanted to issue more common shares to raise money and pay off debt, but because shareholders didn't want to be diluted, they voted against authorizing more shares to be issued. AMC currently has 516,820,595 common shares issued (not including any to be issued on the exercise of options) with 524,173,073 authorized so it is essentially capped in the number of new shares it can issue. In order to bypass this limit, AMC decided to issue preferred shares (of which there are plenty of unissued authorized shares available) as a special dividend to the common shares. As we'll see in detail below, these preferred shares are intended to be equivalent to common shares, the only difference being that AMC can issue more of them to raise cash. And by first issuing the stock as a dividend, it creates an active market into which the company can eventually sell more preferred shares.

This 8-K SEC filing has many of the key details, the most important of which are (with my emphasis):

Each AMC Preferred Equity Unit is a depositary share and represents an interest in one one-hundredth (1/100th) of a share of Preferred Stock. Each AMC Preferred Equity Unit is designed to have the same economic and voting rights as a share of Common Stock

Each AMC Preferred Equity Unit, by virtue of its interest in the underlying Preferred Stock is automatically convertible into one (1) share of Common Stock upon effectiveness of the Common Stock Amendment

To provide for the authorization of a sufficient number of authorized and unissued and unreserved shares of the Common Stock into which the Preferred Stock (and, by virtue of such conversion, AMC Preferred Equity Units) can convert in full, the Company may seek to obtain the requisite stockholder approval

Under Delaware law, the affirmative vote of holders of at least a majority in voting power of the Company's outstanding capital stock will be required for stockholder approval of the Common Stock Amendment. The holders of the AMC Preferred Equity Units will be entitled to vote on the Common Stock Amendment .

. The Company expects that the AMC Preferred Equity Units will serve as a "currency" to raise additional equity capital to strengthen its balance sheet, including debt repayments, and provide capital for opportunistic and value-enhancing and transformative acquisitions and/or investments. Any dilution caused by future sales of AMC Preferred Equity Units could adversely affect the market price of the AMC Preferred Equity Units and the Common Stock.

For those who prefer tabular representations, this exhibit may also be helpful.

SEC exhibit

So APE is intended to be equivalent to AMC common stock (though it would have a higher standing in the event of liquidation), but currently it isn't exchangeable because shareholders haven't yet voted on the Common Stock Amendment and no date has yet been set for this vote. However, at least in my opinion, if APE continues to trade below the AMC share price, and given that APE shareholders can vote on the Stock Amendment, eventually this vote will have to take place and I would assume it would be ratified since that would be in APE shareholders' best interest. Moreover, if over time AMC issues more APE preferred shares, then these will outnumber the number of AMC shares making a positive vote that much more likely.

This eventual equivalence is the basis for my speculative long position, but before I discuss that, let's look at a few more issues, including delving into the company itself.

Why APE?

For those who don't follow social media, the preferred shares were named and given their symbol in deference to the "army" of reddit posters who ran AMC stock up last year as one of the "meme" stocks (like GME) and who call themselves "apes".

AMC Theatres

According to its website:

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, web site and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming.

Revenues

AMC revenues took a huge hit during the pandemic and still haven't recovered to pre pandemic levels.

In its most recent 10-Q, the company sounded an optimistic note on the subject, stating (with my emphasis):

In order to achieve net positive operating cash flows and long-term profitability, the Company believes that box office revenues will need to increase significantly compared to 2021 and the combined first and second quarter of 2022 to levels in line with pre COVID-19 box office revenues. The Company believes the global re-opening of its theatres, the anticipated volume of titles available for theatrical release, and the anticipated broad appeal of many of those titles will support increased attendance levels. The Company believes that recent attendance levels are positive signs of continued demand for the moviegoing experience. For the six months ended June 30, 2022 attendance was 98.2 million patrons, a 69.3 million patron increase from the approximately 28.9 million patrons for the six months ended June 30, 2021

Domestic vs International

AMC's revenues are derived principally (75%) in the US, with the remaining 25% generated internationally.

10-Q

Losses

AMC is still running losses, but as mentioned above, this might turn around if it can return to pre-pandemic revenue levels. However the company has never been particularly profitable as shown in the chart below.

Heavily Indebted

AMC's balance sheet carries a substantial amount of debt, and its current liabilities exceed its current assets, both of which explain why the company is so intent on issuing more equity in the near term.

10-Q

Valuation and Ratings

Given its unprofitability and its high debt and poor current ratio, it's not surprising that both the SA quant ratings and analysts' are bearish on the company. For example, the SA quant rating is a 2.06 which is a sell, with low factor ratings on valuation and profitability (along with momentum):

Likewise, analysts also have a sell rating on the company:

Long term I agree with these appraisals, but given the huge structural discrepancy between the AMC and APE share prices, I've gone long APE for a shorter term trade.

Competitors

Recently the second biggest international movie-theatre chain declared bankruptcy, which is an indication that this is also a risk for AMC (see my last section below). However, AMC's CEO noted that AMC is in a much different position because it was able to raise cash over the past few years. Specifically he said:

Cineworld/Regal just filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for its theatres in the U.S. and U.K. Fortunately, AMC is in a very, very different situation - because retail investors embraced us and let us raise boatloads of cash. Thank you to retail! You really did save AMC. [...] AMC ended the most recent quarter with more than $1B of liquidity. Plus we believe AMC readily can raise equity. The best thing AMC can do for our shareholders is to continue to have ample cash.

The Trade

As discussed above, the APE and AMC shares are economically similar. Yet APE's share price is now less than half of AMC's.

Why is this? To be honest, I don't have a definitive answer, but here is my best guess as to what is causing the discrepancy.

First, as discussed above, AMC is a meme stock where stockholders convince each other on social media to not sell the stock. APE doesn't (yet) benefit from this dynamic.

Second, some ETFs and mutual funds who hold AMC and received the APE dividend weren't allowed to hold preferred stock by their charters, and so they had to sell no matter how they valued APE vs AMC. This is a big structural effect and may take a while for the market to correct (i.e. by bringing the APE share price more in line with that of AMC's).

Third, and finally, AMC trades options, while APE doesn't. Many AMC holders are hoping for another "gamma squeeze", which can't happen without options, so again APE doesn't benefit from this directly. Indeed, as shown in the figure below, AMC options have high volatility and the open interest in the OTM calls, e.g. the $10 strike suggest that this dynamic is still in play.

Because I believe that all three factors listed above only cause temporary declines in APE share price, I've gone long the stock in hopes that it trades up and closer to parity with AMC. My hope is that this reversion happens within the next six months or so.

Pair Trade

The theoretically less risky trade would be a pair trade, long APE short AMC. However, as seen in the ratio graph above, that pair trade can also result in losses if the ratio gets smaller over time as it has for the past few weeks. Moreover, AMC's borrow rate fluctuates and is currently around 16% so that too adds to the cost of the pair trade.

Risks

As shown in the valuation and ratings section above, AMC is losing money and is highly indebted, putting its long term viability in question. Thus both AMC and APE could continue trading down in perpetuity. I, however, believe that APE will slowly begin to rise to trade more in line with AMC long before questions regarding the company's viability are the primary factor deciding the stock price.