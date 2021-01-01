Justin Sullivan

In May of this year, I concluded that VMware (VMW) was the next target in the ambitions of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) as the company announced a huge $69 billion deal for its latest target. That deal raised some questions given the suboptimal earnings of VMWare, although I am the first to acknowledge the strong dealmaking track record of Broadcom.

Historical Perspective

Ahead of the VMware deal, it has been all the way back to 2018 since I last covered Broadcom which at the time acquired CA in a near $20 billion deal. That deal which was set to diversify the business with an unrelated business, was ill-received by investors in 2018, with shares falling to $230 in a rather aggressive move.

That large deal was set to create a very profitable and large business, reporting pro forma sales around $24 billion and EBITDA margins near 50% as leverage was coming in at 2.5 times EBITDA. With adjusted earnings trending round $20 per share, and these earnings coming in at $17 per share, if we exclude stock-based compensation expenses, valuations were non-demanding. After all, a 13-14 times realistic adjusted earnings number looked very reasonable, with leverage supported by strong earnings power.

The company delivered and ahead of the pandemic shares had already rallied to the $300 mark, to trade around the $400 mark by the end of that year, as shares rallied to a high of $677 per share by the end of 2021. Ever since, shares have lost ground and are down $200 to $470 at the moment in time. While this is a significant pullback, it actually marks a dramatic outperformance versus many technology and semiconductor names.

Some Recent Numbers

In December of last year, the company posted its fiscal 2021 results. Revenues at $27.5 billion came in mostly above the $24 billion pro forma revenue number since the CA deal was announced in 2018. The real performance has been seen in the margins as EBITDA was posted at $16.6 billion, translating into adjusted earnings of $12.6 billion, or $10.9 billion if we back out stock-based compensation expenses. This worked down to a realistic adjusted earnings number around $24 per share.

This translates into higher valuation at a multiple in the high twenties as momentum continued with first quarter sales coming in at $7.7 billion on which $4.8 billion in EBITDA was posted, as the company guided for second quarter revenues to rise further to $7.9 billion.

Of course, we have seen at the announcement of the VMware deal in the meantime, as the $69 billion deal would be half paid for in cash (thus debt) and half in equity, adding nearly $13 billion in sales. Pro forma sales would jump from $27 billion to $40 billion, as a $4.7 billion EBITDA contribution would boost pro forma EBITDA to $25 billion.

This kind of profitability was badly needed as net debt of $30 billion would jump to roughly $70 billion, pushing up leverage to nearly 3 times. Fortunately, the core business was on fire with second quarter sales posted at $8.1 billion on which $5.1 billion in EBITDA was posted, with further gains seen in the third quarter in which sales are seen at $8.4 billion.

This strong relative performance comes as the company has a relative small exposure to IT hardware, a segment hurt in this environment, as the company has a lot more traditional customers in this space, apparently not so much affected as other semiconductor names here.

With earnings power coming in above $30 per share ahead of the VMware deal, there were many moving targets. The profitability of the own business was sound and leverage was low, as the VMware deal would add a lot of leverage with little immediate earnings power to show for, albeit that the company expected large synergies down the road. At $550 in May, I found that $32 in earnings power would translate into a 17 times earnings multiple, which looked very reasonable, albeit that synergies would need to be delivered upon, as debt was substantial.

What Now?

Since May, shares have lost some ground, having fallen from $550 to $468 here, pushing down valuations a bit more. Little news was seen on the corporate front other than the release of the third quarter results in September. Sales were up a healthy 25% to $8.46 billion at a time when many technology and semiconductor peers were posting sales declines.

Adjusted EBITDA rose in a spectacular fashion to $5.38 billion as well, as both sales and earnings came in ahead of the guidance issued at the second quarter earnings release. Net debt was posted at $29.4 billion, pretty stable from the second quarter as the deal with VMware is of course still not closed, an event set to happen in 2023 if all goes well on the regulatory front.

Comforting and actually intriguing is that there are no signs of momentum cooling down as the company guided for fourth quarter revenues around $8.9 billion on which EBITDA margins of 63% are seen, with margins in line with the third quarter report.

With shares now down to $468 and earnings power still preserved at $30 or a bit more, we see the company trade at 15 times realistic earnings, all while the own business is leveraged a roughly 1.5 times EBITDA. Despite the woes of many competitors, which already post or point toward severe declines in sales and margins, Broadcom is still holding up, and that is a great advantage.

The fact that the VMware deal is done half in stock will be helpful, yet rumors about softer performance and a large cash component actually make it perhaps interesting if a deal gets renegotiated, or even terminated, as time will tell.

For now, Broadcom has certainly proven many peers wrong and this is to be applauded, seen in the relative solid share price performance, as its declines are far less pronounced as those of its peers. Despite this relative outperformance, shares do start to look interesting as well based on valuation and long-term positioning. That being said, I would like to see just a bit of a larger pullback before getting involved.