The intelligent investor is a realist who buys from pessimists and sells to optimists." - Ben Graham, The Intelligent Investor
In times of crisis, the stock market adopts a "sell first, ask questions later" mentality that can reward long-term investors with life-changing blue-chip bargain-hunting opportunities.
Today I wanted to highlight one recent crisis that has exploded into the headlines and is creating incredible blue-chip dividend value for anyone who is willing to take a long-term view in today's short-sighted market.
12 months ago, the USD/British Pound traded at $1.38. On Sunday night, it hit an all-time low of 1.0349, a 25% collapse in just one year.
Why is the Pound collapsing faster than many emerging market currencies?
Because of the largest tax cut package since 1972 that was unveiled on Friday, September 23rd, by the government of new Prime Minister Liz Truss.
This news sent the Pound down 3.6% on Friday alone, and over the weekend, the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer (the equivalent of the U.S. Treasury secretary) doubled down on these tax cuts.
This is part of the growth plan Liz Truss is betting her career on to fight inflation, and the recession the Bank of England says will last six quarters.
How likely is this proposal to pass?
Tories to rebel against Liz Truss if the pound falls below the dollar" - The Telegraph
The bond market is now pricing in a 25% chance of the Pound falling under $1 in the next six months, up from 1% just a few days ago. Some economists (like Harvard's Larry Summers) think the Pound could fall well under $1; if that happens, it could create big problems for the UK.
The Bank of England is already expecting peak inflation of 13.3% in October and other economists, like Citi and Goldman think it could rise to 18% to 22%.
The collapse of the Pound means that inflation might not just end up worse than expected (13% is already catastrophic) but remain higher for longer.
The bond futures market was pricing a 1% hike by the BOE in November and now thinks the most likely outcome is a 1.25% hike. For context, the highest single rate hike in BOE history was 0.5%.
In fact, some economists think the BOE will do an emergency rate hike in the next few weeks to stem the Pound's collapse. How likely is that to work? Most economists think it would cause the pound to go even lower.
When Sweden hiked 1% last week to strengthen its currency, the Kroner fell against the dollar.
But while the collapse in the Pound is terrible for citizens of the UK, it creates potentially glorious blue-chip bargain-hunting opportunities for long-term investors.
On Friday, the day the 400 billion pound stimulus package was introduced, UK blue-chips fell between 1.5% and 8%. Why?
How worried should investors be about falling dividends and earnings from UK companies? If you're a short-term trader very worried; if you're a long-term investor, not very worried.
Think of it like this. The Japanese Yen is down 25% this year. Japanese investors in JNJ, a dividend king, are seeing a 25% reduction in the dividend. But that doesn't mean that JNJ's dividend is any less safe or dependable long-term.
Over time (decades), currency tends to be mean reverting, and changes in currency cancel out.
Thanks to the bear market and now the panic in the Pound, UK companies are going on sale. In fact, 10 out of 11 Dividend Kings' Master List UK companies are now reasonable to table-pounding great buys.
What about the fundamental impact of a terrible UK economy that this currency crisis might trigger?
The Bank of England expects the worst two-year inflation-adjusted income growth in history, worse than the Great Recession. The Bank of England forecasts a 6 quarter recession, with a peak decline worse than the Great Recession.
Couldn't that cause UK companies to see a collapse in sales, earnings, cash flows, and dividends? Well, that depends on which company you're looking at.
|UK Company
|Ticker
|
% Of Sales From The UK
|Imperial Brands
|(OTCQX:IMBBY)
|14%
|Legal & General Group
|(OTCPK:LGGNY)
|94%
|British American Tobacco
|(BTI)
|1%
|Atlantica
|(AY)
|0%
|Unilever
|(UL)
|5%
|Amcor
|(AMCR)
|NA
|Shell
|(SHEL)
|8.4%
|Smith & Nephew
|(SNN)
|4.0%
|Reckitt Benckiser
|(OTCPK:RBGLY)
|6.0%
|AstraZeneca
|(AZN)
|9.0%
|Diageo
|(DEO)
|6.0%
|Average
|14.7%
|Median
|6.0%
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
These tend to be highly diversified global blue-chips with a median 6% of sales from the UK. Assuming a severe 10% reduction in sales from a terrible recession and the EPS impact should still be modest given the corporate tax cuts the UK is planning.
And keep in mind that many of these companies are consumer staples or healthcare and have recession-resistant business models (IMMBY, BTI, UL, SNN, RBGLY, AZN, and DEO).
In other words, the currency and economic crisis in England likely won't significantly impact their actual fundamentals, and almost certainly not in the long-term.
And in the meantime, the market is selling them off with a kind of brutality that is irrational and could make you rich.
Let me show you why British American and Legal & General are my two favorite high-yield blue-chip bargains to buy to profit from the Pound panic.
Further Reading
British American gets just 1% of sales from the UK and is crushing it on its plans for a tobacco-free future.
For the last three years, BTI's reduced-risk or RRP sales have been growing at 32% annually, while its RRP userbase has grown at 31% CAGR.
BTI's RRP customers have been growing steadily.
They were 18.3 million at the end of 2021; by 2025, management plans to get that to 50 million.
The Bond Market Isn't Worried About BTI's Price Crash, And Neither Am I
Credit default swaps are the insurance policies bond investors take out against default.
BTI's price has fallen off a cliff, yet its fundamental risk has been far more stable.
If the bond market isn't worried about the Pound panic, and neither are rating agencies or analysts, you can buy with confidence that this isn't a value trap.
|Metric
|British American Tobacco
|Quality
|84% 13/13 Ultra SWAN (Sleep Well At Night) Global Aristocrat
|Risk Rating
|Low Risk
|DK Master List Quality Ranking (Out Of 500 Companies)
|164
|Quality Percentile
|68%
|Dividend Growth Streak (Years)
|
22 years (at least)
|Dividend Yield
|8.0%
|Dividend Safety Score
|82% Very Safe
|Average Recession Dividend Cut Risk
|0.5%
|Severe Recession Dividend Cut Risk
|1.95%
|S&P Credit Rating
|
BBB+ Negative Outlook
|30-Year Bankruptcy Risk
|5.0%
|Consensus LT Risk-Management Industry Percentile
|72% Good
|Fair Value
|$66.05
|Current Price
|$36.79
|Discount To Fair Value
|44%
|DK Rating
|
Potentially Ultra Value Buy
|PE
|7.9
|Cash-Adjusted PE
|8.1 (Anti-Bubble Blue-Chip)
|Growth Priced In
|-0.8%
|Historical PE Range
|13 to 14
|LT Growth Consensus/Management Guidance
|10.20%
|PEG Ratio
|0.79
|5-year consensus total return potential
|
23% to 28% CAGR
|Base Case 5-year consensus return potential
|
22% CAGR (3.5X better than the S&P 500)
|Consensus 12-month total return forecast
|43%
|Fundamentally Justified 12-Month Return Potential
|88%
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|18.2%
|Inflation-Adjusted Consensus LT Return Potential
|16.0%
|Consensus 10-Year Inflation-Adjusted Total Return Potential (Ignoring Valuation)
|4.40
|LT Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|12.10%
|LT Risk-And Inflation-Adjusted Return Potential
|9.88%
|Conservative Years To Double
|7.29
(Source: Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal)
BTI is trading at 8X earnings, a very safe 8% yield, and is at the lowest valuation in 20 years.
Analysts expect 43% total returns in the next year, and it's 44% historically undervalued, meaning that fundamentals would justify 88% total returns within 12 months.
If BTI grows as expected and returns to historical fair value by the end of 2024, that means 112% potential total returns or a Buffett-like 39% CAGR.
If BTI grows as expected and returns to its 20-year market-determined historical fair value, it could triple and deliver Buffett-like 24% annual returns.
Now compare that to the S&P 500.
Analysts expect a solid 13.5% annual return from the S&P 500 through 2024, though 8% earnings growth during next year's recession is rather optimistic, to say the least.
|Year
|Upside Potential By End of That Year
|Consensus CAGR Return Potential By End of That Year
|Probability-Weighted Return (Annualized)
|
Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns
|2027
|63.21%
|10.29%
|7.72%
|5.40%
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)
Over the next five years, analysts expect about 10% annual returns, the market's historical return.
BTI is a potentially excellent high-yield global aristocrat option for anyone looking for supreme quality and comfortable with its risk profile.
Further Reading
Wait a second? Isn't Legal & General Group Plc (OTCPK:LGGNY) the most UK-sensitive blue-chip on the Master List, with 94% of revenue derived from England? Indeed it is. But here's why I'm not excessively worried about LGGNY's dividend safety, even in a severe UK recession.
LGGNY has a very strong balance sheet, including solvency ratios that are more than 2X regulatory minimums.
|
Rating Agency
|
Credit Rating
|
30-Year Default/Bankruptcy Risk
|
Chance of Losing 100% Of Your Investment 1 In
|
S&P
|
A stable
|
0.66%
|
151.5
|
Fitch
|
A+ stable
|
0.60%
|
166.7
|
Moody's
|
A2 (A equivalent) stable
|
0.66%
|
151.5
|
AM Best
|
A stable
|
0.66%
|
151.5
|
Consensus
|
A stable
|
0.65%
|
155.0
(Sources: S&P, Fitch, Moody's, AM Best)
We have four credit rating agencies, all confirming a very conservative and disciplined balance sheet.
On the day the Pound fell 3.6%, and LGGNY crashed 7%, the bond market estimated no change in fundamental risk or even slightly lower risk.
Over the past week, its fundamental risk has been falling, the same over the last month.
When fundamental risk stays stable, and the price collapses, then that's when you can catch a falling blue-chip with confidence.
|Metric
|Legal & General Group
|Quality
|82% 11/13 SWAN (Sleep Well At Night) Financial Manager
|Risk Rating
|Very Low Risk
|DK Master List Quality Ranking (Out Of 500 Companies)
|207
|Quality Percentile
|59%
|Dividend Growth Streak (Years)
|
1 (Frozen in Pandemic)
|Dividend Yield
|8.7%
|Dividend Safety Score
|79% safe
|Average Recession Dividend Cut Risk
|1.0%
|Severe Recession Dividend Cut Risk
|2.10%
|S&P Credit Rating
|
A Stable Outlook
|30-Year Bankruptcy Risk
|0.67%
|Consensus LT Risk-Management Industry Percentile
|84% very good
|Fair Value
|$20.54
|Current Price
|$13.35
|Discount To Fair Value
|35%
|DK Rating
|
Potentially Very Strong Buy
|P/E
|6.5
|Growth Priced In
|-4.0%
|Historical PE Range
|10 to 11.5
|LT Growth Consensus/Management Guidance
|6.50%
|5-year consensus total return potential
|
14% to 19% CAGR
|Base Case 5-year consensus return potential
|
17% CAGR (2.5X better than the S&P 500)
|Consensus 12-month total return forecast
|56%
|Fundamentally Justified 12-Month Return Potential
|63%
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|15.2%
|Inflation-Adjusted Consensus LT Return Potential
|13.0%
|Consensus 10-Year Inflation-Adjusted Total Return Potential (Ignoring Valuation)
|3.39
|LT Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|10.57%
|LT Risk-And Inflation-Adjusted Return Potential
|8.35%
|Conservative Years To Double
|8.62
(Source: Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal)
LGGNY is so undervalued (35% historical discount) that analysts think it will deliver a 56% return within 12 months, which would be 100% justified by its fundamentals.
If LGGNY grows as expected and returns to historical market-determined fair value, it could double in the next 2.25 years, delivering Buffett-like 36% annual returns.
If LGGNY grows as expected and returns to historical fair value by 2027, it could deliver Buffett-like 20% annual returns.
LGGNY is a potentially excellent ultra-yield dividend growth option for anyone comfortable with its risk profile.
I know that today seems like a terrifying time, with currencies like the Pound collapsing like growth stocks, and blue-chips getting taken to the cleaners on a daily basis.
But these truly are the best times for long-term income investors to earn Buffett-like returns from blue-chip bargains hiding in plain sight.
What if the Pound falls another 10% and takes UK ultra-yield blue-chips like BTI and LGGNY down with it? It's not going to matter to long-term investors.
Think I'm exaggerating? Here's what buying blue-chips within 10% of the bottom would have gotten long-term investors.
21% annual returns in CVS (CVS) over the last two years.
31% annual returns for three years with AbbVie (ABBV).
23% annual returns for 2.5 years with Magellan Midstream (MMP).
You literally can earn Buffett-like returns as well as generous, safe, and growing income in bear markets. And you don't have to nail the bottom; just get relatively close.
I can't promise you stocks are done falling; they probably aren't.
I can't promise you that UK blue-chips have bottomed (though they are likely close).
I can't tell you that buying BTI or LGGNY today is going to make you a lot of money in the next few months or even the next year. But what I can tell you is that:
In 5+ years, anyone buying BTI or LGGNY is likely to be very happy they did, locking in 8+% safe or very safe yields.
And in 10+ years, anyone buying these UK ultra-yield blue-chip bargains is likely to feel like a stock market genius who nailed the bottom, even if they just came relatively close.
This article was written by
Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.
The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).
I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.
My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.
With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTI, LGGNY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns BTI and LGGNY in our portfolios.
