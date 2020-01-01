Progress Software: A Fairly-Priced Tech Name With Volatility Expected Post-Earnings

Summary

  • The U.S. software industry has endured some of the worst of the bear market in 2022.
  • While the industry attempts to hold its relative lows, one small player reports earnings results Tuesday evening.
  • With expensive options, a fair forward P/E, and a decent-looking chart setup, going long looks like the play.
Large group of programmers working on desktop PCs in the office.

skynesher

Software stocks have come under attack yet again since mid-August. The group, as measured by the iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (IGV) rallied nicely on an absolute and relative basis vs the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) off the June lows.

The somewhat high-risk ETF now hopes to hang on to its relative low despite the fund breaking to fresh absolute lows since the first half of 2020. One small-cap software name reports earnings Tuesday night as market volatility spikes.

Software vs S&P 500: IGV Hanging On To June's Relative Low

Stockcharts.com

According to CFRA Research, Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consist of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools.

The Massachusetts-based $1.8 billion market cap software company within the Information Technology sector trades at a 19.3 trailing 12-month price-to-earnings ratio and pays a 1.7% dividend yield, according to The Wall Street Journal. Importantly ahead of earnings Tuesday afternoon, the stock has a 6.5% short interest float.

On valuation, PRGS trades at a very reasonable P/E ratio using forward estimated earnings. Of course, those outlooks are now questionable given such macro volatility and other tech-company negative preannouncements. Unfortunately, the stock has an “F” growth rating by Seeking Alpha and a poor D+ valuation rating. But an 11.5% three-to-five-year EPS growth rate is not that bad. That yields a PEG ratio under two for this small-cap software name. That looks like a decent value.

PRGS Earnings Forecasts & Key Profitability Ratios

CFRA Research

Looking ahead, Wall Street Horizon’s corporate event's data show a confirmed Q3 earnings date of Tuesday, Sept. 27 after the close, with a conference call set to begin at 5:00 pm ET. You can listen live here. Progress’ calendar is light beyond that.

Corporate Event Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

The Options Angle

Digging into the earnings report, data from Option Research & Technology Services (ORATS) show a consensus EPS forecast of $0.97 which would be a drop from $1.18 earned in the same quarter a year ago.

Options traders expect a big earnings-related stock price swing. Using the nearest-expiring at-the-money straddle, ORATS shows a whopping 12.2% expected move in PRGS after Tuesday night’s report. That’s relatively expensive compared to historical post-earnings share price change. Being a net seller of premium into and through the quarterly report makes sense to me. But what should be the directional bet on this fairly priced tech name?

Progress: Expensive Options But A Strong Earnings Beat Rate History

ORATS

The Technical Take

I see broad support in the low $40s for Progress. Back in 2020, the stock struggled to climb above that zone, but once it did, it was off to the races. I think being long here with a stop under $39 is a positive risk/reward setup.

Using the options, a bull put spread could make sense here where you would sell a higher strike put and buy a lower strike put. The strategy’s goal is to profit from neutral to bullish price action on the underlying stock.

Without options, you can simply go long with a stop under $39.

PRGS Shares Pull Back to Critical Support

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

Progress Software has taken a beating in the last month and a half. But the stock is now back at key support. With a decent valuation, this could be a favorable opportunity for the bulls. There could be further downside, though, if shares break below $39.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

