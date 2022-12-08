While free cash flow ("FCF") remains at an above average-average level on a trailing basis, the decline in the NC 2000’s FCF yield is alarming given the macroeconomic headwinds firms are currently facing.
This report is an abridged version of All Cap Index & Sectors: Free Cash Flow Yield Falls Through 8/12/22, one of our quarterly reports on fundamental market and sector trends.[1],[2]
The trailing FCF yield for the NC 2000 fell from 1.7% as of 6/30/22 to 1.5% as of 8/12/22.
Five NC 2000 sectors saw an increase in trailing FCF yield from 6/30/22 to 8/12/22.
With a 10.6% FCF Yield, investors are getting more FCF for their investment dollar in the Telecom Services sector than any other sector as of 8/12/22. On the flip side, the Real Estate sector, at -3.8%, currently has the lowest trailing FCF yield of all NC 2000 sectors.
The Telecom Services, Energy, Healthcare, Basic Materials, and Industrials sectors each saw an increase in trailing FCF yield from 6/30/22 to 8/12/22.
Below, we highlight the Energy sector's trailing FCF yield.
The full version provides the same details for every sector as this report does for the Energy Sector.
Figure 1 shows trailing FCF yield for the Energy sector rose from 4.3% as of 6/30/22 to 5.3% as of 8/12/22. The Energy sector FCF rose from $122.8 billion in 1Q22 to $159.3 billion in 2Q22, while enterprise value increased from $2.9 trillion as of 6/30/22 to $3.0 trillion as of 8/12/22.
Figure 1: Energy Trailing FCF Yield: Dec 1998 – 8/12/22
Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings. The August 12, 2022 measurement period uses price data as of that date and incorporates the financial data from 2Q22 10-Qs, as this is the earliest date for which all the 2Q22 10-Qs for the NC 2000 constituents were available.
Figure 2 compares the trends in FCF and enterprise value for the Energy sector since 1998. We sum the individual NC 2000/sector constituent values for free cash flow and enterprise value. We call this approach the “Aggregate” methodology, and it matches S&P Global’s (SPGI) methodology for these calculations.
Figure 2: Energy FCF & Enterprise Value: Dec 1998 – 8/12/22
Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings. The August 12, 2022 measurement period uses price data as of that date and incorporates the financial data from 2Q22 10-Qs, as this is the earliest date for which all the 2Q22 10-Qs for the NC 2000 constituents were available.
The Aggregate methodology provides a straightforward look at the entire NC 2000/sector, regardless of market cap or index weighting, and matches how S&P Global calculates metrics for the S&P 500.
For additional perspective, we compare the Aggregate method for free cash flow with two other market-weighted methodologies. Each method has its pros and cons, which are detailed in the Appendix.
Figure 3 compares these three methods for calculating the Energy sector’s trailing FCF yields.
Figure 3: Energy Trailing FCF Yield Methodologies Compared: Dec 1998 – 8/12/22
Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings. The August 12, 2022 measurement period uses price data as of that date and incorporates the financial data from 2Q22 10-Qs, as this is the earliest date for which all the 2Q22 10-Qs for the NC 2000 constituents were available.
This article originally published on August 30, 2022.
Disclosure: David Trainer, Kyle Guske II, Matt Shuler, and Brian Pellegrini receive no compensation to write about any specific stock, style, or theme.
Appendix: Analyzing Trailing FCF Yield with Different Weighting Methodologies
We derive the metrics above by summing the individual NC 2000/sector constituent values for free cash flow and enterprise value to calculate trailing FCF yield. We call this approach the “Aggregate” methodology.
The Aggregate methodology provides a straightforward look at the entire NC 2000/sector, regardless of market cap or index weighting, and matches how S&P Global calculates metrics for the S&P 500.
For additional perspective, we compare the Aggregate method for free cash flow with two other market-weighted methodologies. These market-weighted methodologies add more value for ratios that do not include market values, e.g., ROIC and its drivers, but we include them here, nonetheless, for comparison:
Each methodology has its pros and cons, as outlined below:
Aggregate method
Pros:
Cons:
Market-weighted metrics method
Pros:
Cons:
Market-weighted drivers method
Pros:
Cons:
[1] We calculate these metrics based on S&P Global’s methodology, which sums the individual NC 2000 constituent values for free cash flow and enterprise value before using them to calculate the metrics. We call this the “Aggregate” methodology.
[2] Our research is based on the latest audited financial data, which is the 2Q22 10-Q in most cases. Price data is as of 8/12/22.
David is CEO of New Constructs (www.newconstructs.com). David is a distinguished investment strategist and corporate finance expert. He was a 5-yr member of FASB's Investors Advisory Committee. He is author of the Chapter “Modern Tools for Valuation” in The Valuation Handbook (Wiley Finance 2010).
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
