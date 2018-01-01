2022 Review

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) fell 2.78% in August. This month is thus far looking even worse, as the exchange-traded fund ("ETF") is down 6.71% through September 23rd. NOBL is on pace to have its worst annual return since the fund's inception in late 2013. 2018 was the only year NOBL finished with a negative total return, losing 3.29% during the year.

It almost seems inevitable that 2022 will set a new low performance year for the fund. The fund would need to see a total return of about 14.15% between now and yearend to catch up to the -3.29% loss from 2018. And a total return of about 18% to finish the year flat. Anything is possible, but the odds are highly unlikely we will see such a fast rise so quickly.

Not all of the dividend aristocrats are off to a poor start this year; 31 dividend aristocrats are beating NOBL through August, and 21 have positive returns on the year. Here are the best-performing aristocrats in 2022 (through August).

Exxon (XOM) +61.09%

Cardinal Health (CAH) +39.86%

Chevron (CVX) +38.49%

Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) +31.89%

Consolidated Edison (ED) +17.55%

Nucor (NUE) +17.38%

Albemarle (ALB) +15.04%

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) +12.82%

General Dynamics (GD) +11.64%

Atmos Energy (ATO) +10.21%

Grainger (GWW) +8.19%

Sysco (SYY) +6.50%

Coca-Cola (KO) +5.80%

Hormel (HRL) +4.65%

Aflac (AFL) +3.78%

Becton, Dickinson (BDX) +3.58%

AbbVie (ABBV) +2.19%

Amcor plc (AMCR) +1.97%

Pepsi (PEP) +0.51%

Brown Forman Corp. (BF.B) +0.35%

Automatic Data Processing (ADP) +0.09%

The S&P 500, as measured by SPY, fell 4.08% in August and is down 6.89% in September thus far (through 9/23). NOBL continues to outpace SPY this year with a year-to-date loss through 9/23 of 15.25% versus a loss of 25.28% for SPY. The dividend aristocrat ETF has beaten SPY for each of the last 9 months and this trend looks to continue in September. The dividend aristocrats are not known to consistently beat the S&P 500 index, in fact, the dividend aristocrat index underperformed the S&P 500 index for 6 out of the last 7 full calendar years.

However, if you look further back in history, the dividend aristocrat index is outperforming the S&P 500 index by about 1.62% per year between 1990 and 2021. A significant portion of this long-term outperformance is attributable to the dot com bubble and the financial crisis as well as the immediate years following each market crash. This pattern was broken with the 2020 market crash, perhaps the much shorter duration of the crash and recovery are the reason. The dot com bubble and the financial crisis both extended for multiple years while the 2020 market crash was fully recovered in a matter of months.

Even though the dividend aristocrats have trailed the S&P for the better part of the last 7 years, long-term investors can rest assured that based on history, over a much longer time period, the dividend aristocrats can hold their own. There are currently 64 companies in the dividend aristocrat index but strong historical returns for the index can be attributed to only a handful of them. As an investor, I am always curious how to identify these drivers of outperformance.

I want to present 3 strategies that theoretically could identify winning aristocrats and lead to better performance than the dividend aristocrat index. These strategies work best with a buy and hold long term investing approach as will be evidenced by the results. They are based on quantitative models that do not consider qualitative data, therefore it is prudent that further due diligence is performed on all chosen stocks.

The Most Undervalued Strategy

Strategy number 1 is a focus on valuation and more specifically it targets the potentially most undervalued dividend aristocrats. In theory, this is a long-term strategy since it may take some time to fully see the reward of leveraging a valuation approach. My preferred method for valuation is dividend yield theory, mainly for its simplicity. Unlike other valuation methods, dividend yield theory does not require making assumptions aside from assuming that a given stock will revert back to its long-term trailing dividend yield.

This valuation technique works best for mature businesses with long histories of dividend growth, making the dividend aristocrats an ideal pool of companies to value using this technique.

Selecting the 10 most undervalued dividend aristocrats each month and adopting a buy and hold investing approach can lead to long-term outperformance when/if the targeted stocks return to fair valuation. It may take a few months or even years to see if this strategy actually pays off. I predict that it will underperform NOBL for the first few months while we wait for bargain stocks to return to fair value.

Month Most Undervalued NOBL SPY Aug 21 0.49% 1.87% 2.98% Sep 21 -2.99% -5.69% -4.66% Oct 21 3.63% 5.95% 7.02% Nov 21 -2.19% -1.76% -0.80% Dec 21 10.37% 6.54% 4.63% Jan 22 1.04% -4.08% -5.27% Feb 22 -1.94% -2.59% -2.95% Mar 22 3.40% 3.86% 3.76% Apr 22 -2.14% -3.42% -8.78% May 22 3.11% 0.31% 0.23% Jun 22 -7.30% -6.73% -8.25% Jul 22 5.00% 6.56% 4.55% Aug 22 -3.25% -2.78% -4.08% Sep 22 -6.43% -6.71% -6.89% 2021 Partial 9.05% 6.54% 9.06% 2022 YTD -8.91% -15.25% -25.28% TOTAL -0.67% -9.71% -18.51% Alpha over NOBL 9.04% Alpha over SPY 17.83% Click to enlarge

The table above shows the monthly and annual returns for the buy-and-hold portfolio of the most undervalued strategy.

The portfolio finished August with a loss of 3.25%, losing to NOBL by 0.47% but beating SPY by 0.83%. Through September 23rd the portfolio has a return of -6.43% and is beating NOBL and SPY. As a result, the portfolio, is gaining some more alpha this month over both NOBL and SPY. On a year-to-date basis, the portfolio is outperforming NOBL by 6.34% and SPY by 16.37%. Since inception this portfolio has generated 9.04% of alpha over NOBL and 17.83% of alpha over SPY.

The portfolio consists of 29 unique present and former dividend aristocrats. I track this portfolio by investing $1,000 each month equally split among the 10 chosen aristocrats for that month. The positions are never trimmed or sold and all dividends are reinvested back into the issuing stock. Here are all of the positions, the current market value, capital invested, total return and allocation as of September 23rd.

TICKER MARKET VALUE CAPITAL INVESTED TOTAL RETURN CURRENT ALLOCATION ABBV 138.09 100 38.09% 1.05% AFL 303.60 300 1.20% 2.30% AMCR 288.96 300 -3.68% 2.19% AOS 168.93 200 -15.53% 1.28% APD 96.95 100 -3.05% 0.73% ATO 933.02 800 16.63% 7.07% BDX 102.53 100 2.53% 0.78% BEN 707.31 800 -11.59% 5.36% CAH 549.97 400 37.49% 4.17% CLX 1,301.01 1400 -7.07% 9.86% CVX 458.44 300 52.81% 3.48% ECL 628.43 700 -10.22% 4.76% ED 538.55 400 34.64% 4.08% GD 229.02 200 14.51% 1.74% HRL 750.08 700 7.15% 5.69% IBM 214.24 200 7.12% 1.62% KMB 98.56 100 -1.44% 0.75% LEG 84.85 100 -15.15% 0.64% LOW 303.43 300 1.14% 2.30% MDT 517.24 600 -13.79% 3.92% MKC 95.91 100 -4.09% 0.73% MMM 716.54 900 -20.38% 5.43% PPG 176.07 200 -11.96% 1.33% SWK 440.56 600 -26.57% 3.34% T 608.25 700 -13.11% 4.61% TROW 598.57 700 -14.49% 4.54% VFC 736.15 1100 -33.08% 5.58% WBA 1,080.37 1400 -22.83% 8.19% XOM 325.81 200 62.90% 2.47% TOTAL 13,191.44 0.75% Click to enlarge

Here are the 10 most undervalued dividend aristocrats chosen for the month of October. The table below shows potential undervaluation (column Valuation) for each of the 10 chosen aristocrats. The data is from September 26th so the current dividend yield may differ slightly from the stated yield.

Created by Author

The Fastest Expected Growth Strategy

Strategy number 2 is a focus on dividend aristocrats that are expected to grow the fastest in the near future. Historically, there has been a correlation between earnings per share growth and share price appreciation. Companies that have grown their earnings faster have also seen higher total returns. One way to gauge how fast earnings for a company will grow is to leverage analyst forecasts. For this strategy, I decided to use a discounted five-year EPS growth forecast combined with a return to fair valuation and the dividend yield to identify the 10 best aristocrats poised for the best total return in the future.

Month Fastest Growth NOBL SPY Aug 21 5.12% 1.87% 2.98% Sep 21 -4.42% -5.69% -4.66% Oct 21 5.92% 5.95% 7.02% Nov 21 -2.06% -1.76% -0.80% Dec 21 7.09% 6.54% 4.63% Jan 22 -4.42% -4.08% -5.27% Feb 22 -0.10% -2.59% -2.95% Mar 22 3.71% 3.86% 3.76% Apr 22 -2.19% -3.42% -8.78% May 22 0.12% 0.31% 0.23% Jun 22 -8.94% -6.73% -8.25% Jul 22 6.09% 6.56% 4.55% Aug 22 -2.69% -2.78% -4.08% Sep 22 -8.38% -6.71% -6.89% 2021 Partial 11.62% 6.54% 9.06% 2022 YTD -16.48% -15.25% -25.28% TOTAL -6.77% -9.71% -18.51% Alpha over NOBL 2.94% Alpha over SPY 11.74% Click to enlarge

The table above shows the monthly and annual returns for the buy-and-hold portfolio of the fastest expected growth strategy.

The portfolio finished August with a loss of 2.69%, beating NOBL by 0.09% and SPY by 1.39%. Through September 23rd the portfolio is down 8.38%, trailing NOBL by 1.67% and SPY by 1.49%. The portfolio continues to struggle this year as "growth" is performing much worse than "value" this year. It falls behind NOBL on a year-to-date basis, by 1.23%, but continues to remain ahead of SPY, by 8.8%. Since inception, this portfolio has generated 2.94% of alpha over NOBL and 11.74% of alpha over SPY.

The portfolio consists of 24 unique present and former dividend aristocrats, 2 new aristocrats were added to the portfolio in September. I track this portfolio by investing $1,000 each month equally split amongst the 10 chosen aristocrats for that month. The positions are never trimmed or sold and all dividends are reinvested back into the issuing stock. People's United (PBCT) was removed from the portfolio in April as the company was acquired by M&T Bank (MTB), the value of the position was reinvested equally amongst the 10 chosen aristocrats for April. Here are all of the positions, the current market value, capital invested, total return and allocation as of September 23rd.

TICKER MARKET VALUE CAPITAL INVESTED TOTAL RETURN CURRENT ALLOCATION ALB 812.26 700 16.04% 6.54% APD 95.50 100 -4.50% 0.77% CAT 913.51 1100 -16.95% 7.35% CB 977.94 1000 -2.21% 7.87% CINF 94.88 100 -5.12% 0.76% CVX 90.06 100 -9.94% 0.72% ECL 582.75 700 -16.75% 4.69% IBM 1,024.35 1000 2.43% 8.25% ITW 176.27 200 -11.87% 1.42% LIN 250.14 300 -16.62% 2.01% LOW 555.02 600 -7.50% 4.47% MCD 712.65 700 1.81% 5.74% MDT 356.46 400 -10.88% 2.87% MMM 257.97 300 -14.01% 2.08% NUE 1,209.45 1300 -6.97% 9.74% PPG 446.61 500 -10.68% 3.60% PBCT 200 -100.00% 0.00% SHW 91.00 100 -9.00% 0.73% SWK 419.43 600 -30.10% 3.38% SYY 1,346.86 1400 -3.80% 10.84% T 85.45 100 -14.55% 0.69% TGT 299.96 300 -0.01% 2.41% TROW 617.01 700 -11.86% 4.97% VFC 916.18 1400 -34.56% 7.38% XOM 90.22 100 -9.78% 0.73% TOTAL 12,421.95 -3.40% Click to enlarge

Here are the 10 dividend aristocrats poised for the best total return right now. The table below shows the expected growth rate (column EPS + Valuation) for each of the 10 chosen aristocrats. The data is from September 26th so the current dividend yield may differ slightly from the stated yield.

Created by Author

The Blended Strategy

Strategy 3 is a blend of the first two strategies, with a focus on the fastest expected growth but applied only to undervalued aristocrats. A blend of undervaluation and expected growth could narrow down the best aristocrats between the two strategies. The most undervalued aristocrats may not necessarily be poised for the fastest growth. Additionally targeting only undervalued aristocrats can offer a margin of safety in that securities are purchased for fair or better prices.

Month Blended NOBL SPY Aug 21 2.64% 1.87% 2.98% Sep 21 -3.42% -5.69% -4.66% Oct 21 2.70% 5.95% 7.02% Nov 21 -2.56% -1.76% -0.80% Dec 21 12.04% 6.54% 4.63% Jan 22 -0.71% -4.08% -5.27% Feb 22 1.86% -2.59% -2.95% Mar 22 4.80% 3.86% 3.76% Apr 22 -9.04% -3.42% -8.78% May 22 1.28% 0.31% 0.23% Jun 22 -6.23% -6.73% -8.25% Jul 22 4.56% 6.56% 4.55% Aug 22 -3.29% -2.78% -4.08% Sep 22 -6.96% -6.71% -6.89% 2021 Partial 11.15% 6.54% 9.06% 2022 YTD -13.86% -15.25% -25.28% TOTAL -4.26% -9.71% -18.51% Alpha over NOBL 5.45% Alpha over SPY 14.25% Click to enlarge

The table above shows the monthly and annual returns for the buy-and-hold portfolio of the fastest expected growth strategy.

The portfolio fell 3.29% in August, trailing NOBL by 0.51% but beating SPY by 0.79%. Through September 23rd the portfolio is down 6.96% and is trailing NOBL by 0.25% and SPY by 0.07%. Year-to-date the portfolio is down 13.86% which is better than NOBL, down 15.25%, and SPY, down 25.28%. Since inception this portfolio has generated alpha of 5.45% over NOBL and 14.25% over SPY.

The portfolio consists of 30 unique present and former dividend aristocrats. I track this portfolio by investing $1,000 each month equally split amongst the 10 chosen aristocrats for that month. The positions are never trimmed or sold and all dividends are reinvested back into the issuing stock. People's United (PBCT) was removed from the portfolio in April as the company was acquired by M&T Bank; the value of the position was reinvested equally amongst the 10 chosen aristocrats for April. Here are all of the positions: the current market value; capital invested; total return; and allocation as of September 23rd.

TICKER MARKET VALUE CAPITAL INVESTED TOTAL RETURN CURRENT ALLOCATION AMCR 288.96 300 -3.68% 2.26% AOS 152.05 200 -23.97% 1.19% APD 490.33 500 -1.93% 3.83% ATO 723.04 600 20.51% 5.65% BDX 399.27 400 -0.18% 3.12% BEN 157.61 200 -21.20% 1.23% CAH 419.32 300 39.77% 3.28% CAT 92.49 100 -7.51% 0.72% CINF 94.88 100 -5.12% 0.74% CTAS 232.66 200 16.33% 1.82% ECL 729.27 800 -8.84% 5.70% GD 572.36 500 14.47% 4.48% HRL 650.30 600 8.38% 5.08% IBM 1,217.46 1100 10.68% 9.52% ITW 95.89 100 -4.11% 0.75% KMB 123.60 100 23.60% 0.97% LOW 206.52 200 3.26% 1.61% MDT 770.22 900 -14.42% 6.02% MMM 968.39 1300 -25.51% 7.57% PBCT 200 -100.00% 0.00% PPG 375.67 400 -6.08% 2.94% ROP 86.71 100 -13.29% 0.68% SHW 372.21 400 -6.95% 2.91% SWK 469.01 700 -33.00% 3.67% SYY 485.30 500 -2.94% 3.79% T 85.45 100 -14.55% 0.67% TGT 299.96 300 -0.01% 2.35% TROW 688.69 800 -13.91% 5.38% VFC 752.52 1100 -31.59% 5.88% WBA 463.17 600 -22.80% 3.62% XOM 325.81 200 62.90% 2.55% TOTAL 12,789.13 -1.95% Click to enlarge

Here are the 10 dividend aristocrats chosen for the blended strategy for October. The table below shows potential undervaluation (column Valuation) and the expected growth rate (column EPS + Valuation) for each of the 10 chosen aristocrats. The data is from September 26th, so the current dividend yield may differ slightly from the stated yield.

Created by Author

Performance Review

The 10 chosen aristocrats for the most undervalued strategy are down 7.45% in September and trailing NOBL by 0.74%. The fastest expected growth strategy selections are down 8.41% and trailing NOBL by 1.7%. The blended strategy is down 7.25% this month and trailing NOBL by 0.54%. All 3 strategies are struggling this month. However, each buy-and-hold portfolio is performing better than the September selections. I still believe that a buy-and-hold approach is the optimal investing method for these strategies and performance should be measured over longer periods of time.

Below are the partial returns (inclusive of dividends) through September 23rd for the 10 chosen aristocrats under each strategy last month. The only selection that has a positive return this month is Albermale (ALB) +0.56%. The worst selection is Nucor (NUE) with a current loss of 20.36%.

TICKER MOST UNDERVALUED FASTEST GROWTH BLENDED ALB 0.56% BEN -10.20% CINF -5.12% -5.12% CLX -1.91% ECL -8.89% -8.89% IBM -3.18% LOW -3.10% MDT -5.98% -5.98% -5.98% MMM -7.94% NUE -20.36% SHW -8.74% -8.74% SWK -9.44% -9.44% -9.44% SYY -8.88% TGT -4.15% -4.15% TROW -9.56% -9.56% -9.56% VFC -12.47% -12.47% -12.47% WBA -4.99% -4.99% AVERAGE -7.45% -8.41% -7.25% NOBL -6.71% -6.71% -6.71% ALPHA -0.74% -1.70% -0.54% Click to enlarge

Here is a comparison of the buy-and-hold portfolios and the individual monthly selections for each strategy. As you can see the buy-and-hold portfolios are still performing much better than if we bought and sold the 10 chosen aristocrats each month. The only strategy where this isn't the case is the fastest expected growth strategy where the buy-and-hold portfolio trails the individual selections by 0.04%. A buy-and-hold approach is a much more tax friendly investing strategy.

Type Most Undervalued Fastest Growth Blended NOBL Individual -12.64% -6.73% -5.81% -9.71% Buy-and-Hold -0.67% -6.77% -4.26% -9.71% O/U 11.97% -0.04% 1.55% 0.00% Click to enlarge

Final Thoughts

I personally believe each of the 3 strategies outlined above can theoretically beat the dividend aristocrat index over a long period of time. These strategies are based on simple principles of valuation and expected returns, and they are easy to understand and implement. Investors should keep in mind that selecting individual stocks carries more risk than investing in an index. The simplest and possibly the safest way to invest in the dividend aristocrats is to purchase shares of NOBL. The fund finished 2021 with a fantastic return and has an annualized rate of return of 10.68% since inception.

The dividend aristocrat data in the images of this article came from my live Google spreadsheet that tracks all of the current dividend aristocrats. Because this data is updated continuously throughout the day, you may notice slightly different data for the same company across the images.