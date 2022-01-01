Vitru: All-Time High

Summary

  • 100% technical buy signals.
  • 8 new highs and up 12.28% in the last month.
  • Analysts' price targets from $14.97 to $25.05.
Yes, there actually was a stock that hit a new All Time High today. The Chart of the Day belongs to the Brazilian distance education company Vitru (VTRU). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's All Time High list first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month and having a Trend Spotter buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter first signaled a buy on 8/12 the stock gained 14.62%.

VTRU Vitru

VTRY Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses primarily comprise pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, engineering, vocational education, and health-related courses. The company also offers continuing education courses primarily in pedagogy, finance, and business, as well as in other subjects, such as law, engineering, IT, and health-related courses through hybrid model, online, and on-campus. In addition, it operates 8 campuses that provides traditional on campus undergraduate courses, including business administration, accounting, physical education, engineering, law, and health-related courses. Vitru Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

  • 100% technical buy signals but increasing
  • 40.20+ Weighted Alpha
  • 21.84% gain in the last year
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20-, 50- and 100-day moving averages
  • 8 new highs and up 12.28% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 79.20%
  • Technical support level at $18.93
  • Recently traded at $20.25 with 50-day moving average of $17.49

Fundamental factors:

  • Market Cap $451 million
  • Revenue expected to increase 105.20% this year and another 49.50% next year
  • Earnings estimated to increase 104.50% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 12.50% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment - I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

  • Wall Street analysts have 2 strong buy, 4 buy and 2 hold opinions on the stock
  • Analysts price targets are from $14.97 to $25.05 with an average of $21.16
  • The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool have not discovered this stock yet
  • 271 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

SA Authors Not Covered -
Wall Street Buy 4.00
Quant Buy 4.01

Factor Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago
Valuation C C C
Growth A+ A A-
Profitability A+ C- C-
Momentum A+ A+ A-
Revisions C+ B C

Quant Ranking

Sector

Consumer Discretionary

Industry

Education Services

Ranked Overall

601 out of 4696

Ranked in Sector

64 out of 538

Ranked in Industry

3 out of 31

Quant ratings beat the market »

Jim Van Meerten writes on financial subjects here and on Barchart Portfolio Blogs and Seeking Alpha. He earned a BS in Accounting and Business Administration from Berry College; a Juris Doctorate from the Woodrow Wilson School of Law; and attended post-baccalaureate and graduate courses in Business Administration, Quantitative Math, and Education at Florida Atlantic University, Georgia State University and University of North Carolina at Charlotte. In the past he has been an accountant, attorney, adjunct professor in Business Law, Accounting and Internal Auditing, financial advisor, supervisory principal, and compliance officer. He also passed the Georgia CPA Exam, the Certified Internal Auditor Exam, and the FINRA Series 7, 24 and 9/10 exams.He is presently also a contributor on MSN Top Stocks Blog, Motley Fool and is a member of the M100 on Marketocracy, an elete honor chosen by the editors of Marketocracy as being in the top 100 portfolio managers of over 100,000 portfoiios they review. He would enjoy hearing your comments at JimVanMeerten@gmail.com.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

Comments

