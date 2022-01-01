Galeanu Mihai/iStock via Getty Images

Yes, there actually was a stock that hit a new All Time High today. The Chart of the Day belongs to the Brazilian distance education company Vitru (VTRU). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's All Time High list first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month and having a Trend Spotter buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter first signaled a buy on 8/12 the stock gained 14.62%.

VTRY Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses primarily comprise pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, engineering, vocational education, and health-related courses. The company also offers continuing education courses primarily in pedagogy, finance, and business, as well as in other subjects, such as law, engineering, IT, and health-related courses through hybrid model, online, and on-campus. In addition, it operates 8 campuses that provides traditional on campus undergraduate courses, including business administration, accounting, physical education, engineering, law, and health-related courses. Vitru Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals but increasing

40.20+ Weighted Alpha

21.84% gain in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20-, 50- and 100-day moving averages

8 new highs and up 12.28% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 79.20%

Technical support level at $18.93

Recently traded at $20.25 with 50-day moving average of $17.49

Fundamental factors:

Market Cap $451 million

Revenue expected to increase 105.20% this year and another 49.50% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 104.50% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 12.50% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment - I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts have 2 strong buy, 4 buy and 2 hold opinions on the stock

Analysts price targets are from $14.97 to $25.05 with an average of $21.16

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool have not discovered this stock yet

271 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

Factor Grades

Quant Ranking

Sector

Consumer Discretionary

Industry

Education Services

Ranked Overall

601 out of 4696

Ranked in Sector

64 out of 538

Ranked in Industry

3 out of 31

