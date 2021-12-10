D3signAllTheThings

Welcome to the September 2022 edition of the 'junior' lithium miner news. We have categorized those lithium miners that won't likely be in production before 2023 as the juniors. Investors are reminded that many of the lithium juniors will most likely be needed in the mid and late 2020's to supply the booming electric vehicle [EV] and energy storage markets. This means investing in these companies requires a higher risk tolerance and a longer time frame.

September saw record lithium prices and plenty of good news and progress from the lithium juniors. It appears the market is now starting to understand many more new lithium projects will potentially be needed this decade.

Lithium price news

Asian Metal reported during the past 30 days, 99.5% China lithium carbonate spot prices were up 1.1% and China lithium hydroxide prices were up 0.89%. Lithium Iron Phosphate (Li 3.9% min) prices were up 1.6%. Spodumene (6% min) prices were up 4.1% over the past 30 days.

Metal.com reported lithium spodumene concentrate (6%, CIF China) price of CNY 36,358 (~USD 5,100/mt), as of September 23, 2022.

On September 19 BNN Bloomberg reported:

Lithium resumes insane gains to add pressure on automakers... Lithium carbonate jumped to a new record Friday of 500,500 yuan ($71,315) a ton in China, according to data from Asian Metal Inc. The battery material has roughly tripled in the past year, and is more than 1,150% higher than a pandemic low touched in July 2020. Prices of lithium hydroxide are also gaining and closing in on an all-time high set in April.

On September 20 Pilbara Minerals reported (a new record):

Pilbara Minerals intends to accept the highest bid of US$6,988/dmt (SC5.5, FOB Port Hedland basis) which on a pro rata basis for lithia content (and adjusted to be inclusive of freight costs) equates to a price of ~US$7,708/dmt (SC6.0, CIF China basis).

Note: Bold emphasis in the above two news by the author.

China Lithium carbonate spot price - CNY 501,500 (~USD 70,352)

Rio Tinto's lithium emerging supply gap chart (chart from 2021)

Lithium market news

For a summary of the latest lithium market news and the "major" lithium company's news, investors can read: "Lithium Miners News For The Month Of September 2022" article. Highlights include:

Lithium resumes insane gains to add pressure on automakers. Lithium carbonate jumped to a new record Friday of 500,500 yuan ($71,315) a ton.

Adamas Intelligence: Lithium and natural graphite are forecast to have the greatest demand increase by Tesla as they move towards producing 20m EVs pa.

Panasonic in talks for $4 billion battery plant in US.

VW aims to take stakes in Canadian mines, mine operators.

UBS upgrades lithium sector as supply struggles to keep pace with demand.

BMI: US$15B U.S. gigafactory push accelerates North America capacity growth.

British chemical company Alkemy Capital Investments has announced plans to build a four-train lithium sulphate (LSM) refinery in Port Hedland, WA.

Tesla appears to be ramping up interest in manufacturing in Canada.

Chile's copper, lithium industries seen winning from constitution rejection.

BMI - More than 300 new mines could need to be built over the next decade to meet the demand for EVs and energy storage batteries. We need 74 new 45,000tpa LCE lithium mines (59 if include recycling) by 2035.

European Commission - Critical Raw Materials Act - "Lithium and rare earths will soon be more important than oil and gas."

Junior lithium miners company news

Sayona Mining [ASX:SYA] (OTCQB:SYAXF)

On September 16, Sayona Mining announced: "NAL restart on track as permitting, procurement near completion." Highlights include:

" Restart of North American Lithium (NAL) operation on track for Q1 2023, with procurement 94% completed, 95% of required permits received and construction ramping up.

Management team strengthened with new senior hires; approximately 70 staff now on‐site.

Sayona promoted to benchmark S&P/ASX200 index effective September 19, following sustained growth in market value as Québec expansion continues. "

Upcoming catalysts include:

2022 - Authier permitting. Possible project financing and off-take.

Q1 2023 - Restart of NAL (SYA 75%: PLL 25%) operations.

Piedmont Lithium [ASX:PLL] (PLL)

Piedmont Lithium 100% own the Carolina Lithium spodumene project in North Carolina, USA; as well as 25% of North American Lithium [NAL].

On September 1, Piedmont Lithium announced: "Piedmont Lithium selects Tennessee for new Lithium Hydroxide Project." Highlights include:

" ‘Tennessee Lithium’ expected to be the largest lithium hydroxide plant in the United States.

The Tennessee Lithium project will be located in Etowah, McMinn County, Tennessee.

Planned production of 30,000 metric tons per year of lithium hydroxide.

Lithium concentrate to be sourced principally from Piedmont’s international project investments.

Leading firms Kiewit Engineering Group Inc. (“Kiewit”) and Primero Group (“Primero”) to perform Front End Engineering Design.

Definitive Feasibility Study (“DFS”) for the Project expected by the end of 2022.

First production targeted for 2025.

...Tennessee Lithium’s production target of 30,000 tpy of lithium hydroxide will complement the Company’s planned Carolina Lithium operation to bring our estimated total U.S.-based production capacity of 60,000 tpy by 2026. Current total U.S. production of lithium hydroxide is just 15,000 tpy."

Upcoming catalysts include:

2022 - Carolina Lithium - Possible further off-take, permitting or project funding announcements.

Q1 2023 - NAL (25% Piedmont Lithium) production set to begin.

You can view the company's latest presentation here.

Liontown Resources [ASX:LTR] (OTCPK:LINRF)

Liontown Resources 100% own the Kathleen Valley Lithium spodumene project in Western Australia. DFS completed in November 2021.

On September 12, Liontown Resources announced: "Letter of Award for Kathleen Valley Hybrid Power Station."

You can view the company's latest presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2023: Kathleen Valley Project construction

Q1 2024: Commissioning with production set to begin Q2 2024

Liontown Resources is fully funded for production start in H1 2024

Liontown Resources

Source: Liontown Resources company presentation

Vulcan Energy Resources [ASX: VUL] (OTCPK:VULNF)

Vulcan Energy Resources state that they have "the largest lithium resource in Europe" with a total of 15.85mt LCE, at an average lithium grade of 181 mg/L. The Company is in the development stage developing a geothermal lithium brine operation (geothermal energy plus lithium extraction plants) in the Upper Rhine Valley of Germany.

On September 13, Vulcan Energy Resources announced: "Zero Carbon Lithium™ Project update." Highlights include:

" Onsite construction of Vulcan’s sorption Demonstration Plant (Sorption-Demo Plant) in Landau, Germany commences.

3D seismic survey teams mobilising to site this week in the Insheim license area. The survey, surrounding Vulcan’s existing geothermal operations, will lead toward an expanded development plan.

Second Preliminary EIA approval awarded for Taro license, in the “Taro Golf” zone ."

Upcoming catalysts include:

H2 2022 - DFS, potential permitting and project funding.

2024 - Target to commence production.

POSCO [KRX:005490] (PKX)

On September 1, POSCO announced:

POSCO builds EV battery recycling plant in Poland... Plant to collect and disassemble battery scrap and used batteries in Europe and produce 7,000 tons of black mass per year.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2024 - Target to commence production at Hombre Muerto and ramp to 25ktpa LiOH.

Wesfarmers [ASX:WES] (OTCPK:WFAFY)(took over Kidman Resources)

The Mt Holland Lithium Project is a 50/50 JV between Wesfarmers [ASX:WES] (OTCPK:WFAFF) and SQM (SQM), located in Western Australia. There is also a proposal for a refinery located in WA. Wesfarmers acquired 100% of the shares in Kidman for A$1.90 per share, for US$545 million in total.

On August 29, The West Australian reported:

Wesfarmers looking ‘far and wide’ for new battery minerals investments. Wesfarmers is looking “far and wide” for new opportunities in battery metals to augment its $1.9 billion Mt Holland lithium project now taking shape in the Eastern Goldfields and Kwinana...

You can view the latest company presentation here and news on the Mt Holland construction here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

H2 2024 - Mt Holland spodumene production and Kwinana LiOH refinery planned to begin and ramp to 45-50ktpa LiOH.

AVZ Minerals [ASX:AVZ] (OTC:AZZVF)

AVZ Minerals owns 51% of its Manono Lithium & Tin Project in the DRC, after selling 24% of it to Suzhou CATH Energy Technologies for US240m. DRC-owned firm Cominiere has a 25% share.

On August 25, AVZ Minerals announced: "Manono Lithium and Tin Project site operational update." Highlights include:

"Diamond drilling progressing smoothly at the Roche Dure extension area north east of the current open pit mine design....."

On September 9, AVZ Minerals announced: "Arbitration proceedings and investigations update." Highlights include:

"T he arbitration proceedings before the International Chamber of Commerce in Paris (ICC) instigated by Jin Cheng Mining Company Limited (Jin Cheng), a subsidiary of Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (Zijin), as previously advised in its ASX Announcement dated 11 May 2022.

The Company’s investigation into the report dated 20 May 2022 written by Boatman Capital (Boatman Report), a London-based short-focused hedge fund research firm.

AVZ’s response to media and social media commentary. "

On September 15, AVZ Minerals announced: "Request for extension to voluntary suspension."

Upcoming catalysts include:

2022 - Any results in the Manono Project dispute with Zijin Mining Group .

Note: July 2022 - AVZ Minerals ‘confident’ despite Manono dispute remaining unresolved

Standard Lithium [TSXV:SLI] (SLI)

On September 7, Standard Lithium announced:

Standard Lithium awards FEED and DFS Study for first commercial lithium plant in Arkansas to Koch Engineered Solutions Team led by OPD.

Leo Lithium Limited [ASX:LLL] (Firefinch Limited spinout 50/50 JV with Ganfeng Lithium)

On September 13, Leo Lithium announced: "Condensed consolidated financial report for the half-year ended 30 June 2022."

Critical Elements Lithium Corp. [TSXV:CRE] [GR:F12] (OTCQX:CRECF)

No significant news for the month.

Investors can view the company's latest presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2022 - Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project provincial permitting. Possible off-take or financing announcements.

You can read the latest Trend Investing Critical Elements Lithium article here.

Global Lithium Resources [ASX:GL1]

On September 13, Global Lithium Resources announced: "Highest grade lithium intercept returned at Manna. Diamond assay results confirm extension to resource down dip with results up to 3.65% Li2O." Highlights include:

" Diamond core drilling assay results returned from Manna include the highest Lithium grade to date: 5.7m @ 1.82% Li20 from 136.7m, inc 4.3m @ 2.08% Li20 from 136.7m, i nc 0.4m @ 3.65% Li20 from 136.7m...

Ongoing exploration mapping has identified a new southwestern Pegmatite target area at Manna up to 1.2km directly along strike from the main deposit .

Updated Manna Mineral Resource Estimate on target for Q4 2022 ."

On September 15, Global Lithium Resources announced:

Mineral Resources Limited increases GL1 shareholding... has announced an increase in its shareholding to 8.0% of the issued capital of the Company.

On September 16, Global Lithium Resources announced:

Second round of positive results received from preliminary metallurgical test work at marble bar lithium project. Preliminary whole floatation test work achieved a grade of 5.76% Li2O with a recovery rate of 85%... Ongoing enquiries with SRK to process the spodumene concentrate into a battery grade lithium hydroxide.

On September 21, Global Lithium Resources announced: "Full year financial statements."

Savannah Resources [LSE:SAV] [GR:SAV] (OTCPK:SAVNF)

On September 21, Savannah Resources announced: "Environmental Impact Assessment review update." Highlights include:

"Since agreeing with APA in early July that the review process should continue under Article 16 of the Portuguese law relating to EIAs, Savannah has had several meetings with the regulator.

These meetings have been very useful and productive, and Savannah has gained a good understanding of APA's requests regarding certain aspects of the Project.

Areas discussed to date include elements of the Project's infrastructure and management of local water resources.

Further meetings are being scheduled which will address the few remaining aspects of the Project which APA and the entities that make up its Evaluation Committee would like to see revised...

Work on the revisions is well underway and Savannah expects to make its resubmission during Q1 2023; APA will then have a maximum of 50 business days to conduct its review and issue its Declaration of Environmental Impact ('DIA') decision."

Upcoming catalysts include:

H1, 2023 - EIA permit potentially due.

2023 - DFS due.

Lake Resources NL [ASX:LKE] [GR:LK1] (OTCQB:LLKKF)

Lake Resources own the Kachi Lithium Brine Project in Argentina. Lake has been working with Lilac Solutions for Technology (private, and backed by Bill Gates) for direct lithium extraction and rapid lithium processing.

On September 7, Lake Resources announced: "Lake appoints new CEO and Managing Director David Dickson..."

On September 14, Lake Resources announced:

Lake Resources update on Kachi Pilot Plant. Lake wishes to update the market in respect of progress under its Pilot Project Agreement dated on or about 21 September 2021 (Agreement) with Lilac Solutions Inc., (Lilac). Lilac will earn in to the Kachi Project, up to a 25% stake, based on achievement of certain milestones under the Agreement by an agreed date... Whilst work has been continuing at Kachi, a dispute has arisen between Lake and Lilac as to the date by which these milestones need to be achieved, with Lake considering the milestones must be achieved by 30 September 2022 and Lilac considering it has until 30 November 2022 to do so.

On September 19, Lake Resources announced:

Lake updates Kachi demonstration plant activity. Lake Resources NL [LAKE] advises that work proceeds with Lilac Solutions, Inc. (Lilac) on site at the Kachi Project in Argentina, with commissioning now underway on the demonstration plant.

ioneer Ltd [ASX:INR] [GR:4G1] (OTCPK:GSCCF) (IONR)

ioneer Ltd announced in September 2021 the sale of 50% of its flagship lithium boron project to Sibanye Stillwater for US$490m.

On September 16, ioneer Ltd announced: "ioneer and Caterpillar complete definitive agreement regarding autonomous haul trucks at Rhyolite Ridge."

Upcoming catalysts include:

Any debt funding deals on top of the existing Sibanye-Stillwater US$490m to fund Rhyolite Ridge.

European Metals Holdings [ASX:EMH] [AIM:EMH] [GR:E861] (OTCPK:ERPNF) (OTCQX:EMHLF)(OTCQX:EMHXY)

No significant news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2022 - Any off-take or project funding deals.

Galan Lithium [ASX:GLN]

Galan is developing their flagship Hombre Muerto West ("HMW") Lithium Project located on the west side edge of the high grade, low impurity Hombre Muerto salar in Argentina. In total Galan Lithium has 3.0m tonnes contained LCE @858mg/L.

On August 31, Galan Lithium announced: "High-flow, high-grade long-term pumping test results continue. Delivering higher production capacity parameters at Pata Pila." Highlights include:

" Long-term pumping test at Pata Pila (PPB-01-21) successfully completed; pumping rates between 17 and 20 L/s, with extracted Li grade between 821 and 927 mg/L.

These strong outcomes support potential higher production capacity parameters for Definitive Feasibility Study [DFS] inputs. First pumping well at Rana de Sal (PBRS-01-21) under hydraulic testing; 72-hour constant rate test executed at steady 20 L/s and average Li grade over 945 mg/L...

Two (2) diamond drilling exploration wells at Rana de Sal returned thick sedimentary intersections with high Li grades (942 – 1,035 mg/L).

Casa del Inca exploration drillhole completed at 155 metres with intervals of high porosity potential sediments underlying surface lava flows. "

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV:CYP) (OTCQX:CYDVF)

Cypress Development owns tenements in the Clayton Valley, Nevada, USA.

On September 19, Cypress Development Corp. announced:

Cypress Development confirms production of battery grade lithium carbonate... 99.94% lithium carbonate (Li 2 CO 3 ) made from lithium-bearing claystone from the Company’s 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada, USA (Project). The Li 2 CO 3 was derived from the intermediate concentrated lithium solution produced at Cypress’ Lithium Extraction Facility in Amargosa Valley, Nevada (Pilot Plant). Following direct lithium extraction (DLE) at the Plant, Saltworks Technologies Inc. (Saltworks) completed the processing system design and pilot work to make the Li 2 CO 3 .

Frontier Lithium [TSXV:FL] (OTCQX:LITOF)

Frontier Lithium own the PAK Lithium (spodumene) Project comprising 26,774 hectares and located 175 kilometers north of Red Lake in northwestern Ontario. The PAK deposit is a lithium-cesium-tantalum [LCT] type pegmatite containing high-purity, technical-grade spodumene (below 0.1% iron oxide).

On September 20, Frontier Lithium announced: "Frontier intersects 330.7 meters of high-grade lithium averaging 1.79% Li 2 O over a horizontal distance of 120 metres." Highlights include:

"...DDH PL-062-22 Intersected a total of 180.8m of pegmatite averaging 1.55% Li 2 O with thin sheets of mafic rafts within the pegmatite as expected...

O with thin sheets of mafic rafts within the pegmatite as expected... DDH PL-066-22 intersected 338.0m of continuous pegmatite averaging 1.79% Li 2 O. Collared in pegmatite on the southern end of the Spark orebody, the hole was drilled to convert inferred material at depth...

O. Collared in pegmatite on the southern end of the Spark orebody, the hole was drilled to convert inferred material at depth... PL-070-22 intersected a total of 181.1m of pegmatite averaging 1.53% Li 2 O.

O. PL-071-22 intersected a total of 107.7m of pegmatite averaging 1.40% Li 2 O...

O... PL-073-22 intersected a total of 124.5m of pegmatite averaging 1.38% Li 2 O..."

Patriot Battery Metals [TSXV:PMET] (OTCQB:PMETF)

Patriot Battery Metals own the Corvette Lithium Project in James Bay, Quebec. No resource yet but some great long length drill results.

On August 31, Patriot Battery Metals announced: "Patriot announces best drill intercept to date – 1.65% Li2O over 159.7 m, including 4.12% Li2O over 9.0 m – at the Corvette Property, Quebec." Highlights include:

Continued strong lithium grades over wide intervals returned over western portion of drill area, between the CV5 and CV6 spodumene pegmatite outcrops: 1.42% Li 2 O and 106 ppm Ta 2 O 5 over 59.3 m (from 214.0 m downhole), including 2.06% Li 2 O and 141 ppm Ta 2 O 5 over 7.2 m (CV22-038). 1.68% Li 2 O and 91 ppm Ta 2 O 5 over 22.7 m (from 319.4 m downhole), including 3.13% Li 2 O and 75 ppm Ta 2 O 5 over 7.0 m (CV22-043)."



Drill Program Update:

"Drill holes CV22-063 and 066, with 39.9 m and 113.4 m core length intercepts of spodumene-bearing pegmatite, respectively, have extended the strike length of the principal lithium pegmatite to at least 2,000 m...

...Nineteen (19) drill holes currently en route to or in process at the analytical lab."

On September 8, Patriot Battery Metals announced:

Patriot acquires the Pontois West Lithium Property, expanding its land position in the La Grande Greenstone Belt, James Bay, Quebec...

On September 15, Patriot Battery Metals announced: "Patriot Battery Metals announces $20m flow-through financing." Highlights include:

"...Financing conducted at a price of C$13.27 representing a 109% premium to PMET’s last traded share price as of Wednesday, 14 September (C$6.35).

The Company will utilize these funds for a winter drill program to commence in late January 2023."

On September 19, Patriot Battery Metals announced:

Patriot collars in spodumene pegmatite over 22.4 m in first drill hole at CV13, and extends strike of spodumene mineralization to 2.1 km at the CV5 Corridor, Corvette Property, Quebec...

Lithium Power International [ASX:LPI] (OTC:LTHHF)

LPI is consolidating to own 100% of the Maricunga Lithium Brine Project in Chile, plus plans to demerge its Australian assets into a new company called Western Lithium Ltd.

On September 9, Lithium Power International announced: "Lithium Power International raises A$25 million via successful Placement. Funds to progress and accelerate the development of the Maricunga brine project in Chile." Highlights include:

" ... The successful Placement highlights support for the Company’s progress in Maricunga, with positive updated Definite Feasibility Study results announced earlier this year for its Stage One project.

The Company is well-funded with pro-forma 30 June 2022 cash of A$31.5 million.

Consolidation of 100% of Maricunga ownership as announced on 22 June 2022 progressing well with Notice of Meeting to be dispatched within the next month ."

Upcoming catalysts:

2022 - Further developments with Mitsui re off-take partner and funding announcements for Maricunga Lithium Brine Project in Chile. Spin-out of Western Australian Greenbushes and Pilgangoora lithium assets.

American Lithium Corp. [TSXV: LI] (OTCQB:LIACF) (acquired Plateau Energy Metals Inc.)

No news for the month.

Wealth Minerals [TSXV:WML] [GR:EJZN] (OTCQB:WMLLF)

Wealth Minerals has a portfolio of lithium assets in Chile, such as 46,200 Has at Atacama, 8,700 Has at Laguna Verde, 6,000 Has at Trinity, 10,500 Has at Five Salars. Also the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Ignace REE Lithium Property in Ontario, Canada.

No significant news for the month.

Investors can view the company's latest presentation here.

E3 Lithium Ltd. [TSXV:ETL] [FSE:OW3] (OTCQX:EEMMF) (Formerly E3 Metals)

E3 Lithium Ltd. is a lithium development company focused on commercializing its extraction technology and advancing the world's 7th largest lithium resource with operations in Alberta. E3 has an inferred mineral resource of 6.7 million LCE.

On September 20, E3 Lithium Ltd. announced:

E3 LITHIUM LTD. (TSXV: ETL) (FSE: OW3) (OTCQX: EEMMF), Alberta’s leading lithium developer and Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) technology innovator is excited to announce it has acquired a third-party well in its Clearwater Project Area within the Bashaw District.

You can read the company's latest presentation here.

Iconic Minerals [TSXV:ICM] [FSE:YQGB] (OTCQB:BVTEF)/ Nevada Lithium Corp. [CSE: NVLH]

Joint Venture (Nevada Lithium Corp. earn in option to 50%) in the Bonnie Claire Project in Nevada, USA; with an Inferred Resource of 18.68 million tonnes LCE.

On September 16, Iconic Minerals announced:

Iconic Provides update on Bonnie Claire Lithium Property 2022 Drilling Program. Iconic Minerals Ltd CEO, Richard Kern, comments: “Over the last year the Company faced permitting delays, and shortages of drill rigs; however, despite these delays, we have successfully retained three drill rigs, which has expedited our exploration program which will be completed before the end of the year as part a Prefeasibility Study”

Arena Minerals [TSXV:AN] (OTCQX:AMRZF)

No news for the month.

Rio Tinto [ASX:RIO] [LN:RIO] (RIO)

No lithium related news for the month.

Lithium South Development Corp. [TSXV:LIS] (OTCQB:LISMF)

On August 25, Lithium South Development Corp. announced:

First hole HMN Li Project, Argentina second drill rig on site. Lithium South Development Corporation (the “Company”) (TSX-V: LIS) (OTCQB: LISMF) (Frankfurt: OGPQ) is pleased to provide an update on the drilling campaign currently underway at the Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project (HMN Li Project) in Salta Province, Argentina. The first hole AS01 has now been completed to a depth of 270 meters. As the first hole has progressed, drilling has become very difficult due to geological instability. The decision was made to conclude the hole at this depth, though geological basement was not reached. Double-packer sampling is now underway and will continue for the coming few days. Samples will be obtained from borehole intervals deemed to be of interest. Alex Stewart Laboratories, an ISO Certified laboratory located in Mendoza Argentina is conducting the assay test work...

Alpha Lithium [NEO: ALLI] (formerly TSXV: ALLI) [GR:2P62] (OTCPK:APHLF)

On September 20, Alpha Lithium announced: "Alpha Lithium graduates to NEO Exchange... following a voluntary delisting from the TSX-Venture Exchange."

Avalon Advanced Materials [TSX:AVL] [GR:OU5] (OTCQX:AVLNF)

Avalon has three projects in Ontario, Canada, and five in total throughout Canada. Avalon’s most advanced project is the Separation Rapids Lithium Project in Ontario with a M&I Petalite Zone Resource of 6.28mt grading 1.37% Li2O, plus an Inferred Resource of 0.94mt at 1.3%. Avalon also has a Partnership JV Agreement with Indian conglomerate Essar to establish Ontario's first regional lithium battery materials refinery in Thunder Bay.

On September 22, Avalon Advanced Materials announced:

Avalon and LG Energy Solution sign Memorandum of Understanding to accelerate Ontario’s Lithium Battery Materials Supply Chain...is pleased to announce that it has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (the “MOU”) with LG Energy Solution (LGES; KRX: 373220) to supply LGES with a battery-grade lithium hydroxide starting in 2025.

Snow Lake Lithium (LITM)

On September 23 Snow lake Lithium announced:

Snow Lake Lithium and LG Energy Solution collaborate to establish lithium supply chain in North America. Partnership to deliver lithium hydroxide to LG Energy Solution...Snow Lake Lithium and LGES will collaborate to explore the opportunity to create one of Canada's first lithium hydroxide processing plants in CentrePort, Winnipeg, Manitoba. Under the terms of the MOU, Snow Lake Lithium will supply LGES with lithium over a 10-year period once production starts in 2025.

Essential Metals [ASX:ESS] (OTCPK:PIONF)

Essential Metals has 9 projects (lithium, gold, gold JV, and nickel JV) all in Western Australia. Their flagship Pioneer Dome Lithium (spodumene) Project has a JORC Compliant Total Resource of 11.2Mt at 1.21% Li2O.

On September 13, Essential Metals announced: "Replacement Announcement: Essential Metals targeting lithium production at the Pioneer Dome Lithium Project in 2025."

On September 26, Essential Metals announced:

Advancement of Pioneer Dome Lithium towards production - Mining Lease Application lodged. Scoping Study underway, metallurgical test work results imminent, financing and off-take term sheets being formulated.

Green Technology Metals [ASX: GT1]

Green Technology Metals [ASX:GT1] ("GT1") has several very promising lithium projects near Thunder Bay in Ontario, Canada. The current JORC Total Mineral Resource is 4.8Mt @ 1.25% with a project's (spodumene) wide target resource of 50-60 MT @ 0.8-1.5% Li2O.

On September 5, Green Technology Metals announced: "Drilling commences at second key lithium project in Ontario." Highlights include:

" Phase 1 diamond drilling has commenced at the McCombe LCT pegmatites (Root Project)...

Historical drilling demonstrated down-dip continuity at McCombe (including 67m @ 1.75% Li20).

Total 24,000m diamond drilling program initially planned over McCombe and Morrison pegmatites.

Targeting rapid delineation of a maiden Mineral Resource estimate for the Root Project.

Drilling continues in parallel at Seymour with two drill rigs operating ."

On September 20, Green Technology Metals announced: "Strategic collaboration agreement signed with Lithium Americas Corp." Highlights include:

" Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) executed with major North American lithium industry participant and GT1 substantial shareholder, Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX/NYSE:LAC).

Builds upon previously established collaboration framework in relation to assessment of a strategically located, integrated lithium chemicals business in North America.

Provides non-exclusive rights to undertake collaborative activities between the two parties.

Establishes a Strategic Management Committee for further evaluation of joint exploration and development opportunities.

Significant further step towards GT1 building the pre-eminent vertically integrated lithium business in Ontario and North America. "

International Lithium Corp. [TSXV:ILC] [FSE: IAH] (OTCQB:ILHMF)

No news for the month.

Lithium Energy Limited [ASX:LEL]

On September 12, Lithium Energy Limited announced: "Landmark Maiden Drilling Programme commences at the Solaroz Lithium Brine Project in Argentina."

On September 15, Lithium Energy Limited announced: "$15 million capital raising to accelerate drilling at Solaroz Lithium Brine Project in Argentina."

"... The drilling programme is being undertaken to validate the Exploration Target previously announced by the Company and establish a maiden JORC Mineral Resource of lithium at Solaroz.

Funds will also enable the Company to advance further drilling at the Burke Graphite Project, which has one of the highest grade graphite deposits globally, hosting a JORC Inferred Mineral Resource of 6.3Mt @ 16.0% TGC ."

On September 21, Lithium Energy Limited announced: "Drilling of first hole advancing on schedule at Solaroz Lithium Brine Project in Argentina..."

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. [TSXV: LIT] (OTCQB:PNXLF)

No news for the month.

Winsome Resources Limited [ASX:WR1] [FSE:4XJ]

On August 29, Winsome Resources Limited announced:

Cancet exploration moves to next phase... Managing Director Chris Evans noted: “Exposing sections of the main pegmatite dyke and carrying out channel sampling will help us build a clearer understanding of the highly prospective area,” “At the same time, it is pleasing to see exploration work continuing on schedule at Adina and to know we are on track to carry out the next drill campaigns through the approaching autumn and winter seasons at both projects. “Winsome continues to progress exploration on time and on budget, on the pathway to declaring a maiden JORC resource.”

Battery recycling, lithium processing and new cathode technologies

Rock Tech Lithium [CVE:RCK](OTCQX:RCKTF)

No news for the month.

Neometals (OTC:RRSSF) (OTCPK:RDRUY) [ASX:NMT]

On September 13, Neometals announced: "Primobius – engineering cost study for first stage of 50 tpd recycling plant."

On September 23, Neometals announced: "ESG and sustainability report."

Nano One Materials (TSX: NANO) (OTCPK:NNOMF)

No news for the month.

Other lithium juniors

Other juniors include: 5E Advanced Materials Inc. [ASX:5EA] (FEAM), American Lithium Minerals Inc. (OTCPK:AMLM), Anson Resources [ASX:ASN] [GR:9MY], Ardiden [ASX:ADV], Arizona Lithium [ASX:AZL] (OTCQB:AZLAF), Atlantic Lithium [LON:ALL] (OTCQX:ALLIF), Bradda Head Lithium Limited [LON:BHL] (OTCQB:BHLIF), Bryah Resources Ltd [ASX:BYH], Carnaby Resources Ltd [ASX:CNB], Critical Resources [ASX:CRR], Electric Royalties [TSXV:ELEC], Eramet [FR: ERA] (OTCPK:ERMAF) (OTCPK:ERMAY), European Lithium Ltd. [ASX:EUR] (OTCQB:EULIF), Foremost Lithium Resources & Technology [CSE:FAT] (OTCPK:FRRSF), Greenwing Resources Limited [ASX:GW1] (OTCPK:BSSMF), HeliosX Lithium & Technologies Corp. [TSXV:HX] (formerly Dajin Lithium Corp. [TSXV:DJI]), Hannans Ltd [ASX:HNR], Infinity Lithium [ASX:INF], International Battery Metals [CSE: IBAT] (OTCPK:IBATF), Ion Energy [TSXV:ION], Jadar Resources Limited [ASX:JDR], Jourdan Resources [TSXV:JOR] (OTCQB:JORFF), Kodal Minerals (LSE-AIM: KOD), Larvotto Resources [ASX:LRV], Latin Resources Ltd [ASX:LRS] (OTC:LAXXF), Lepidico [ASX:LPD] (OTCPK:LPDNF), Liberty One Lithium Corp. [TSXV:LBY] (OTCPK:LRTTF), Lithium Australia [ASX:LIT] (OTC:LMMFF), Lithium Chile Inc. [TSXV:LITH][GR:KC3] (OTCPK:LTMCF), Lithium Corp. (OTCQB:LTUM), Lithium Energi Exploration Inc. [TSXV:LEXI](OTCPK:LXENF), Lithium Ionic Corp. [TSXV:LTH], Lithium Plus Minerals [ASX:LPM], Metals Australia [ASX:MLS], MetalsTech [ASX:MTC], MinRex Resources [ASX:MRR], MGX Minerals [CSE:XMG] (OTC:MGXMF), New Age Metals [TSXV:NAM] (OTCQB:NMTLF), Noram Lithium Corp. [TSXV:NRM] (OTCQB:NRVTF), One World Lithium [CSE:OWLI] (OTC:OWRDF), Portofino Resources Inc.[TSXV:POR] [GR:POT], Power Metals Corp. [TSXV:PWM] (OTCQB:PWRMF), Prospect Resources [ASX:PSC], Pure Energy Minerals [TSXV:PE] (OTCQB:PEMIF), QMC Quantum Minerals Corp. [TSXV:QMC] (OTCPK:QMCQF), Spearmint Resources Inc. [CSE:SPMT] (OTCPK:SPMTF), Surge Battery Metals Inc. [TSXV:NILI] (OTCPK:NILIF), Tantalex Lithium Resources [CSE:TTX], [FSE:1T0], Ultra Lithium Inc. [TSXV:ULI] (OTCQB:ULTXF), United Lithium Corp. [CSE:ULTH] [FWB:0UL] (OTCPK:ULTHF), Vision Lithium Inc. [TSXV:VLI] (OTCQB:ABEPF), Xantippe Resources [ASX:XTC], Zinnwald Lithium [LN:ZNWD].

Conclusion

September saw lithium chemicals prices and spodumene prices hit record highs.

Highlights for the month were:

Sayona Mining restart of North American Lithium (NAL) operation on track for Q1 2023.

Piedmont Lithium selects Tennessee for new Lithium Hydroxide Project. First production targeted for 2025.

Vulcan Energy Resources o nsite construction of sorption Demonstration Plant in Germany commences.

Mineral Resources Limited increases GL1 shareholding.

POSCO builds EV battery recycling plant in Poland.

Lake Resources and Lilac Solutions dispute as to the date by which milestones need to be achieved.

Galan Lithium achieves h igh-flow, high-grade long-term pumping test results... support potential higher production capacity.

Cypress Development confirms production of 99.94% battery grade lithium carbonate.

Frontier intersects 330.7 meters of high-grade lithium averaging 1.79% Li 2 O at their PAK Lithium Project.

O at their PAK Lithium Project. Patriot drills 159.7m at 1.65% Li2O, best drill intercept result ever, at their Corvette Lithium Project. Patriot acquires the Pontois West Lithium Property in James Bay.

E3 Lithium acquired a third-party well in its Clearwater Project Area within the Bashaw District.

Alpha Lithium graduates to NEO Exchange... following a voluntary delisting from the TSX-Venture Exchange.

Avalon Advanced Materials signs MOU to supply LG Energy Solution with battery-grade lithium hydroxide starting in 2025.

Snow Lake Lithium and LG Energy Solution collaborate to establish lithium supply chain in North America. Snow Lake Lithium will supply LG Energy Solution with lithium over a 10-year period once production starts in 2025.

Essential Metals targeting lithium production at the Pioneer Dome Lithium Project in 2025.

Green Technology Metals strategic collaboration agreement signed with Lithium Americas Corp.

Lithium Energy Limited d rilling of first hole advancing on schedule at Solaroz Lithium Brine Project in Argentina.

As usual all comments are welcome.